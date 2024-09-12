The Perfect Couple is a murder mystery whodunit with a soapy feel that will keep you entertained through its short six-episode run. With a star-studded cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning, the Netflix series has quickly risen to the top of the streamer’s charts since premiering in early September 2024.

With such a quick run, it’s easy to power through The Perfect Couple in a single weekend. What happens next? There are plenty of similar shows to watch that will be appealing to those who love this mystery drama miniseries.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

10 ‘The White Lotus’ (2021-)

Created by Mike White

Image via HBO

It’s easy to instantly draw comparisons between these two shows. The White Lotus similarly takes place on a beach, but in a resort in Maui for the first season and Sicily for the second. It, too, centers around the elite and wealthy who live a lavish life, one of the best shows about the 1%. In both cases, there’s also a murder that takes place and a series of events to investigate who the culprit is and why.

Both shows also, it should be noted, star Fahy in a pivotal and scene-stealing role. She was the breakout star of season two of The White Lotus, and while her character is slightly different in The Perfect Couple, she brings the same energy. The White Lotus is the perfect choice to watch after The Perfect Couple. With some continuity between seasons with the character of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), it’s best to watch the two seasons in order.

9 ‘Dynasty’ (2017-2022)

Created by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage

Image via The CW

This reboot of the widely popular 1980s soap opera has the same soapy feel as The Perfect Couple and a similarly fractured, extremely wealthy family at its core. Dynasty is about billionaire businessman Blake Carrington (Grant Show) and his family, including his ambitious and entitled daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

While murder isn’t at the heart of this show, there are deaths and mysteries to be solved, particularly in season one. Dynasty skews even more towards the soap opera space, whereas The Perfect Couple has a more dramatic twinge to it. Dynasty explores unbelievable storylines at times (think a woman whose face is burned and returns looking impeccable and entirely different) whereas The Perfect Couple remains rooted in reality. Slightly more lighthearted and a much more embellished drama, Dynasty is a delight.

Dynasty Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 1981 Cast John Forsythe , Linda Evans , Joan Collins , Heather Locklear , Gordon Thomson , Jack Coleman , Michael Nader , Stephanie Beacham Main Genre Drama Seasons 9

8 ‘Bad Monkey’ (2024)

Created by Bill Lawrence

Image via Apple TV



Receiving rave reviews before its first season even ended, Bad Monkey is another beach-centric murder mystery, except this time, the detective is at the center of the story. Vince Vaughn is Andrew Yancy, a former detective who, while on suspension, begins investigating a case that starts with a severed arm pulled from the ocean and leads to a web of lies, deceit, corruption, and greed.

There are characters who live like the Winburys in The Perfect Couple, but there’s a lot more violence, manipulation, and sociopathy going on in this show. Nonetheless, the existence of a beach house, sunshine, and cocktails by the water along with a mystery to be solved means there’s a lot that make this show a good option. Bad Monkey is gearing up to be one of the best Apple TV+ original series.

7 ‘Bad Sisters’ (2022-)

Created by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, and Sharon Horgan

Image via Apple TV+

Those who appreciated Hewson’s performance in The Perfect Couple as a woman grieving a death on the night before her wedding will love her in Bad Sisters as well. This Irish black comedy is about murder as well, centered around five sisters and the death of one of their husbands. Told through back-and-forth timelines, in the present day, the ladies are dealing with the life insurance investigation into his death. In the past timelines, fans learn about a plot to have him murdered. But each time the sisters try, they fail miserably. They have no real clue how to plan and follow through with a murder.

Bad Sisters is humorous at times, extremely dark at others. Exploring topics of manipulation, mental abuse, narcissism, and anger, Bad Sisters will be returning for a second season. The series, which earned four Emmy nominations, maintains an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score for its first season.

Bad Sisters Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 19, 2022 Cast Sharon Horgan , Claes Bang , Eve Hewson , Sarah Greene Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan

6 ‘Big Little Lies’ (2017-)

Created by David E. Kelley

Image via HBO

Kidman fans will love checking out other TV projects she has starred in, including Big Little Lies. In this black comedy drama, one of the best shows on Max, she’s Celeste, a lawyer who retired to take care of her two sons. She’s also secretly dealing with an abusive husband. The plot centers around the death of her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) and the investigation as to how it happened.

She plays an equally wealthy character in this show, set in a beach town in California with a mix of personalities among her close friends. The focus is a bit different in Big Little Lies, on the group of friends and their initial suspicions of single mom Jane (Shailene Woodley) who moves to town and doesn’t quite fit in. But some comparisons can be drawn to Jane’s fish-out-of-water scenario and that of Amelia (Hewson) in The Perfect Couple, who comes from a middle-class upbringing but is about to marry into a billionaire family.

5 ‘Apples Never Fall’ (2014)

Created by Melanie Marnich

Image via Peacock

Wealthy family at the center of a scandal? Check. A matriarch who has just about had enough? Check. Entitled kids who don’t recognize how good they have it? Yes. Apples Never Fall has many of the same elements of The Perfect Couple. At its heart is the disappearance of Delaney's mom Jot (Annette Bening), a once rising star in tennis who ran a tennis school with her also famous tennis coach Stan (Sam Neill). So begins an investigation into what happened. Is she dead? Did someone take her? There’s also a mysterious young woman named Savannah (Georgia Flood) who shows up on their doorstep one night, months prior to Joy vanishing.

The stories are different, but there are similar elements, like the fractured marriage and kids each with their own troubles. With a beach setting as well, this time in Florida versus Cape Cod like The Perfect Couple, it’s easy to see how these two shows will attract the same audience.

Watch on Peacock

4 ‘The Undoing’ (2020)

Created by David E. Kelley

Image via HBO

Another series starring Kidman, in The Undoing, she’s Grace, a successful psychologist married to her doctor husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant). When a woman she has a chance encounter with winds up dead, however, and her husband becomes a suspect, Grace is left to face some harsh truths.

In both shows, Kidman is a highly intelligent wife in a strained marriage that, on the surface, appears to be picture-perfect. The Undoing takes a more psychological approach to the mystery genre. But those who loved Kidman in the role of Greer Garrison in The Perfect Couple will draw some comparisons to Grace Fraser in this series, one of David E. Kelley’s best shows.

Watch on Max

3 ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ (2023)

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

Image via FX

While A Murder at the End of the World is much darker than The Perfect Couple, with a deeper meaning as well, it’s like a step-up show to watch once graduating from the fluffier nature of The Perfect Couple. In this show, Emma Corrin is Darby Hart, a talented hacker and amateur detective who gets invited to a prestigious event held by a reclusive billionaire. When someone dies, presumably murdered, at an isolated mansion in Iceland, Darby tries to get to the bottom of things. But she’s playing a dangerous game with powerful people.

A Murder at the End of the World is set in a chilly, cold and dark climate, a stark contrast to the warm, bright sun that’s featured heavily in The Perfect Couple. But it’s like a murder mystery at the opposite end of the spectrum that will delight when in the mood for something more ominous, but of the same vein.

2 ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (2021)

Created by David E. Kelley

Image via Hulu

Yet another show hailing from Kelley, the man behind some of the best legal dramas like The Practice, Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a Liane Moriarty book, by the same author who penned Big Little Lies. As the title implies, nine strangers come together for a retreat at a health and wellness resort in California. But soon, they discover that the promise of tranquility and peace is anything but. Secrets are revealed, the result of a psychoactive drug each person was given without their knowledge.

Nine Perfect Strangers has a similar premise, even if the story is different: the idea is that people are never the perfect individuals they present themselves to be. Like the Winburys, everyone has secrets, some more shocking than others. Plus, this one counts Kidman among its cast as well.

Watch on Hulu

1 ‘Full Circle’ (2023)

Created by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Max

Watching Full Circle will make viewers question what’s true and what’s not, who the good ones are and who aren’t, much like with The Perfect Couple. The story begins when a teenage boy from a well-to-do family is kidnapped. But it seems there’s more than meets the eye to what happened. There are ties to secrets that carry over to an entirely different country in South America.

While Full Circle is mainly set in New York City, with scenes filmed in Guyana as well, the themes of greed and corruption carry over through both shows. Full Circle has a darker tone, but also a similarly short six-episode run, so it’s just as quick to work through from start to finish getting to the satisfying end.

Watch on Max

Keep Reading: The 10 Most Rewatchable Mystery Shows, Ranked