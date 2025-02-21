Audiences can’t get enough of the Netflix series The Recruit. Led by a charismatic performance from Noah Centineo, the series follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a CIA attorney who quickly gets in over his head during his first assignment. With an addictive mixture of action, comedy, and intrigue, The Recruit will catch viewers pressing the next episode button faster and faster.

It won’t take long to binge both seasons of The Recruit, but thankfully there are many other entertaining spy shows to watch. From the gritty to the light-hearted, these are some fantastic options to check out if your new favorite show is The Recruit.