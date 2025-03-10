The Silence of the Lambs has endured as one of the most loved thrillers for a number of reasons. The iconic performances from Jodi Foster and Anthony Hopkins are obviously a large part of it. Jonathan Demme's 1991 classic also defined storytelling standards for police procedurals for years to come.

In addition to the structure and cast of The Silence of the Lambs, the Best Picture winning film also frames its story through the lens of complex and interesting characters. While there are few pieces of media that can scratch the same itch as The Silence of the Lambs, there are plenty of TV shows that come close.

10 'The Pitt' (2025–)

Created by R. Scott Gemmill

Image via Max

The Pitt follows doctors, nurses and other medical professionals as they work in the emergency department of a Pittsburgh teaching hospital. Each hour-long episode depicts one real-time hour of the hospital shift. The series explores administrative politics, patient care and all the ups and downs of healthcare within an emergency setting.

The Pitt's fast-paced and hyper-real depiction of a day in an emergency room may seem worlds away from the tense and methodical policing content of The Silence of the Lambs. But, lovers of investigative practices will be hooked on the ultra-realistic and informative nature of the patient diagnosis and treatment in The Pitt.