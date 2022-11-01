With Young Royals season 2 releasing, fans of the viral series are thrilled. Young Royals is a Swedish LGBTQ+ television show about a fictional prince of Sweden who is sent to boarding school, where he meets and falls in love with another boy named Simon.

Drama, scandal, and salacious secrets are exposed in this gripping teen drama series. While fans welcome the new season, there are a few similar shows that are worth the watch.

'Love, Victor'

Love, Victor is another teen drama-comedy series set in the same universe as the hit movie Love, Simon. The series follows another teen named Simon, who discovers his sexuality and the other challenges that follow.

The show has had three separate seasons where Victor has had a boyfriend, a breakup, and more boys after him! The show has received positive reviews and is a very cute show for anyone looking for a gay rom-com.

'Elite'

Elite is one of the most popular Spanish shows on Netflix and has been praised for its LGBTQ+ themes. The show follows three working-class students as they are invited to attend an elite private school in Spain.

There have been 5 seasons thus far, and the show has had a large following in the LGBTQ+ community due to its wide variety of openly (and sometimes not so open) LGBTQ+ characters. For anyone looking for an intense show with the drama of Young Royals, Elite is the best choice.

'Genera+ion'

Genera+ion is a tv series from HBO Max that only lasted one season. The show features an ensemble cast of characters who are students at a California high school.

As they explore their own sexualities, they become entangled in love affairs, familial conflicts, and conservative beliefs. The show is both comedic and dramatic, and the general teenage audience would absolutely adore Genera+ion.

'Heartstopper'

As one of the most well-loved and viral Netflix series of 2022, Heartstopper is a great choice for those looking for a similar show to Young Royals. Heartstopper follows two British schoolboys in high school that fall in love.

The show is not only adorable and full of queer joy, but also is a wonderful representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The series is based on the graphic novels of the same name, and is currently filming season 2!

'The Royals'

The Royals is a soap opera produced by E! Network that is based on the novel Falling for Hamlet by Michelle Ray. The series follows twins Prince Liam and Princess Eleanor as they enjoy the benefits and luxuries of being royal. However, their brother must bear the responsibility of one day inheriting the throne of England.

While the show does not have many LGBTQ+ themes, the show does depict royalty in a soapy-drama sort of way the Young Royals fans would enjoy.

'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

Degrassi: The Next Generation is a teen drama series popular for tackling issues like teen pregnancy, bullying, sexual assault, LGBTQ+ themes, gang violence, mental health issues, and more.

The show has had 14 seasons in total and is the fourth series in the Degrassi franchise. For any fans of an enjoyable teen drama similar to Young Royals, Degrassi: The Next Generation is a lengthy but viable option.

'Outer Banks'

Outer Banks is one of the most popular Netflix television shows. The adventure-mystery teen drama series follows a conflict between two separate groups of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as they hunt for a supposedly buried treasure.

There are two seasons available to stream with a third on the way. The show is high-intensity and exciting to watch, and any fan of Young Royals heart-pounding drama would love Outer Banks.

'Queer As Folk'

Queer As Folk (American version) is a drama series famous for bringing LGBTQ+ storylines to the center of television. The American series is based on the British series of the same name and is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where it follows the lives of five gay men and a lesbian couple.

Queer As Folk was also revived this year for the streaming service Peacock with an entirely new premise and is set in New Orleans. The series is also a wonderful queer-themed watch.

'The Crown'

The Crown is one of the most famous and popular shows on television, with the fifth season fast approaching. The series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For each two-season increment, new actors fill in the roles of prominent historic and cultural figures like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and more.

The Crown is a beloved and award-winning series, and for any fan of Young Royals that likes a realistic look at true royalty in the modern age, The Crown is a perfect pick.

Ginny and Georgia

Ginny and Georgia is a Netflix series following a 15-year-old girl named Ginny and her 30-year-old mother Georgia. They move to a New England town and attempt to live a better and fuller life.

There is an openly lesbian character named Max, which is not often seen in mainstream media. Fans who are looking for a realistic teen drama to binge-watch should definitely give Ginny and Georgia a shot.

