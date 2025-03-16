Some television series manage to keep audiences hooked through their brilliant writing, layered characters, and moving stories, but others do so by being so ridiculous that audiences can't seem to look away. While the latter series are capable of also dealing with more traditionally great storytelling, they're often remembered for how frustratingly silly and unhinged they are. Contrived characters, head-scratching plot twists, and an abundance of cringey moments are what set these series apart from the former.

From the campy gruesomeness of American Horror Story to the perpetual relationship chaos of Grey's Anatomy, these series have built fan bases who love to roast them as much as they love to watch them. Whether audiences are looking for an old guilty pleasure to come back to or a new series to rage-watch, this list includes the best TV shows viewers love to hate.

10 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacassa

Riverdale is a teen mystery drama series that puts a dark twist on the Archie Comics characters. When a teenager is mysteriously murdered in town, the investigation that follows reveals Riverdale's darkest secrets. Riverdale features a constellation of convoluted plots that include everything from serial killers and cults, to superpowers and time travel. The series features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper.

Riverdale is one of the best shows viewers love to hate because it's a perpetual merry-go-round of absurdity. It's not afraid to drastically jump from typical high school drama shenanigans to a cult, or bear attack, without ever really acknowledging how absolutely over-the-top that is. This is a series that hasn't the slightest regard for sense and logic. This is precisely what makes it such a compelling series for audiences. With its shameless absurdity and ridiculous dialogue, Riverdale relishes in its campiness.