Some shows are exactly what they are advertised to be: no more, no less. You might go in expecting a soap opera-type drama or a cheesy sitcom, and that's exactly what you'll get. But then, sometimes, a show comes along that completely misleads the audience.

These are the shows where the audience goes in expecting one thing, and after a bit of time, it turns out the show is not what it initially seemed to be. Sometimes, the genre takes a turn, or the plot is completely out of left field, totally changing the tone of the series and premise. But either way, Reddit users feel these are the shows that misled them in the best kind of way.

10 'The Orville' (2017-)

It would be easy to dismiss the series as a mere Star Trek parody, but The Orville goes beyond that. Like the show it pays homage to, the series follows the crew of a spaceship as it journeys in a futuristic outer space, encountering various situations. The Orville was largely marketed as a silly comedy, and with Seth Macfarlane at the helm, it's easy to see why.

However, while the show certainly has its comedic moments, viewers were surprised that it wasn't as much of a comedy as they thought it would be. Reddit user xantub says, "More like it was never a comedy, only the first episode or two were made more like it so Fox would green light the show, but Seth's idea was basically to make a new Star Trek: The Next Generation series (and as that it's REALLY good)."

9 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

When it comes to sitcoms, expectations for things out of the ordinary are generally pretty low. The initial premise for The Good Place revolves around Eleanor, played by Kristin Bell, who finds herself in the afterlife, the good part of it, but realizes there's been a mistake and sets out to ensure she can stay in paradise.

Audiences were shocked when everything they thought they knew about the show changed at the end of the first season. Redditor MethodInfinite6428 explains, "The Good Place basically changed its entire premise at the end of the first season. You spend the entire first season believing it's about these individuals in the "good" afterlife and all the philosophy that goes with it, only to realize that you've been duped the whole time."

8 'Reservation Dogs' (2021-2023)

Reservation Dogs centers around a group of Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who dream of making it to California and will do whatever they can to make it there. The various exploits and stories from the group allow for a meaningful portrayal of their culture and experiences.

The series has reached its beautiful conclusion with the third season, and fans have found that the series wasn't quite what they expected, with just some troublesome teenagers. Redditor Gloomy_Travel7992 writes, "The first few episodes seem like it’s a coming-of-age show about teenagers. Then, midway through season one, it reveals itself to be a show focusing on a whole community of people from different generations and how their lives intertwine together, each group helping and learning from the other."

7 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015-2019)

From the title alone, many would dismiss Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as a frivolous musical comedy about a "crazy" girl who is chasing her ex-boyfriend. And indeed, the protagonist, Rebecca, does follow her ex to a new city, but the audience quickly learns there's so much more nuance to the show than just this plot.

Throughout the show's four seasons, the emotional depth of the show only grows, along with the character's development. Redditor IndependentBus7109 says, "On a surface level, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend seemed like it would just be a silly comedy about a girl who can't move on from her ex. But omg it is so much more. It becomes this in-depth dive and honest portrayal of mental health and illness in a way that I've never seen a show do before."

6 'Last Man On Earth' (2015-2018)

The title of the show seems self-explanatory: The Last Man on Earth. The series follows Phil Miller, played by Will Forte, who appears to be the last man alive on the planet after an apocalyptic event seems to have wiped out the world's population.

In the beginning, it very much seems that Phil is all alone until he discovers a woman who is also still alive. And then another. And another, until it seems there is a whole group of survivors that have made it, leading fans to feel a bit misled by the title. As Reddit user crudedrawer points out, "Last Man On Earth was actually about QUITE A FEW PEOPLE!!!"

5 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Riverdale was a teen drama show based on the Archie Comics. It follows the characters of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead as they navigate school, relationships, tragedy, and more, with the drama always kept high.

While the series had its loyal fan base, viewers couldn't help but point out that the plots for the show seemed to go all over the place. Redditor zeissman writes, "What started as a campy high school drama turned into the most unpredictable show on television that included serial killers, cults, space rockets, musicals, prison fights, beat fights, gangs, superpowers, guardian angel, the literal devil, and time travel. Oh, and a lot of lost relatives/twins."

4 'The 100' (2014-2020)

The 100 was the ultimate teen sci-fi post-apocalyptic show. It takes place about a century after a nuclear armageddon had destroyed most of Earth's population, and a few thousand survivors escaped on a space station. Several generations later, 100 teenagers are sent to the planet's surface to test its survivability.

In the beginning, it seemed like the show would be a typical teen drama with a sci-fi flare, but it got far more intense than the audience could have imagined. Reddit user Nightofthegirls says, "I’d say The 100. Starts off as a hot teen soap opera fest a la Gossip Girl the woods, but then three episodes later, they’re mercy-killing people and contemplating executing a 13-year-old murderer. And that’s the least intense it gets."

3 'Atlanta' (2016-2022)

Written by and starring Donald Glover, Atlanta was an unexpected comedy gem. The series follows two cousins as they navigate and try to rise up in the Atlanta rap scene and find the line between the various facets of their lives.

On the surface, going into the show, it seems like a comedy about rappers, but it progressed into something more. Redditor HalpTheFan shares, "Also another great example that Donald Glover went in just pitching a sitcom about being a rapper and then by the end of Season 1, he's basically created a comedic version of Twin Peaks for the 21st Century about poverty, hustling and the black experience."

2 'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

For those looking for a quality pirate show worth watching, Black Sails is the top pick. Meant to be a prequel to Treasure Island, the series follows Captain Flint, who is reported to be a brilliant pirate in the Golden Age of Pirates throughout the West Indies.

The first few episodes made viewers think the series would just be drama between good-looking pirates until a shift occurred. Reddit user explain_that_sh*t explains, "Black Sails starts off seeming like an excuse to show sexy pirates being dumb and sexy, but then very rapidly every single actor becomes absurdly better, and the show becomes the best analysis of the difficulties of civilization, resisting and creating it I have ever seen."

1 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Lost remains an iconic piece of television. When a plane crashes on a mysterious island, the survivors of the crash must do what it takes to survive, uncover secrets, and confront the many mysteries the island presents them with.

Going into the show, it is easy to think that it will just be a drama show about survival. However, the series ended up taking many twists and turns and branching out into other genres no one saw coming. Redditor Picard2331 says, "Lost is probably one of the biggest examples. From drama to sci-fi, to what I've heard described as spiritual fantasy. It's a roller coaster of genres."

