In the world of television, a select few series remain so iconic and influential that they continue to shape both the medium and pop culture today. Some have episodes, characters or opening themes that have become ingrained in the cultural lexicon––referenced in day-to-day conversation and artistic works alike. There are also those series that have changed the way we see society and each other, due to the stunning realism and storytelling that they feature. Others have challenged perceptions of society through bold experimentation and genre-bending innovation.

Even today, the opening themes to The Twilight Zone and Seinfeld remain instantly recognizable, while the surreal satire of Atlanta has expanded the boundaries of what television can achieve. Whether shaping modern culture or redefining the art of television storytelling, they all share one thing in common––they are essential.

10 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Created by Rod Serling

Image via Paramount

Rod Serling's fantasy science fiction horror anthology series featured various tales that captured audiences' attention while offering provocative social commentary. Each standalone episode features different characters who navigate strange and disturbing events when they suddenly find themselves in an alternate time and space, separate from their own. The Twilight Zone was hosted by the enigmatic Serling, who also served as the head writer of the series.

The Twilight Zone is a cultural touchstone that remains one of the greatest anthology series of all time. Audiences will recognize references to the series in several other highly popular works, including The X-Files, The Simpsons and the works of Jordan Peele. Some of the most popular episodes of all time––as well as memorable phrases like "you've just crossed into… The Twilight Zone"––have become part of the television lexicon. "Time Enough at Last", which tells the story of a bookworm in a post-apocalyptic world, and "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" which features a young William Shatner at odds with an elusive monster threatening the plane he's on, are just a few of the episodes which have stood the test of time.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman, Burgess Meredith, John Anderson Creator Rod Serling Main Genre Sci-Fi

9 'Seinfeld' (1989-1999)

Created by Larry David & Jerry Seinfeld

Image via NBC

This landmark sitcom was created by comics Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and features Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself––a 30-something-year-old self-centered comic living in New York City. Jerry spends his time palling around with his friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and bizarre neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Each episode featured the characters involved in a different scheme or bizarre set of circumstances that often highlighted the absurdity of social conventions and the minutiae of daily life.

Seinfeld is a show about "nothing," that was really about everything. It revolutionized sitcom television by making fun of the most mundane happenings of day-to-day life to portray situations that everyone and anyone can relate to. From double-dipping to sneezing etiquette, Seinfeld captured the absurdity of everyday life in a fashion that was unique to its time and remains funny today. By abandoning sentimentality and featuring a group of charismatic narcissists, the series also paved the way for modern-day morally gray––even anti-heroic––popular characters. As one of the few perfect series from start to finish, Seinfeld continues to boast an impressive fanbase and its influence can be seen in other series including Curb Your Enthusiasm (David) and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia––often described as "Seinfeld on crack."

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Seinfeld 10/10 Release Date 1989 - 1997 Cast Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Jason Alexander, Michael Richards

8 'Arcane' (2021-2024)

Created by Christian Linke & Alex Yee

Image via Netflix

Arcane tells the powerful story of two sisters whose lives are irreversibly changed after a botched robbery sets into play a series of tragic events that culminate in a war between their city, Zaun, and its wealthy counterpart, Piltover. Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, this critically acclaimed animated steam-punk series is set in Riot Games' League of Legends universe––making it one of the most successful video game adaptations in television history. Arcane features top-tier visuals, writing and commendable worldbuilding. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell in the lead roles of Violet "Vi" and Powder / Jinx.

Arcane is one of the most masterfully executed series of all time and a top contender for the greatest series ever produced by Netflix. With its brilliantly tragic storytelling and impressive action sequences coupled with unrelenting drama, it's no wonder Arcane has enjoyed such critical success. Audiences will be captivated by its stunning animation and pacing, which unfolds with heart-wrenching intensity. The scope of its subject matter––which deals with class conflict, the consequences of scientific progress and the cruel inevitability of fate––is handled in a way that's consistently thought-provoking and engaging and never ham-fisted. Within a week of its release, Arcane swiftly became Netflix's highest-rated series.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Arcane 8 10 10/10 Release Date 2021 - 2023 Cast Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro , Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, Harry Lloyd , JB Blanc, Reed Shannon, Mick Wingert Seasons 2

7 'Atlanta' (2016-2022)

Created by Donald Glover

Image via FX

When Earnest "Earn" (Donald Glover) drops out of Princeton, he's forced to move back home to Atlanta to figure his life out. With no money to his name, Earn convinces his cousin Alfred "PaperBoi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry)––an up-and-coming rapper––to let him be his manager. Earn and Alfred are accompanied by Earn's ex-girlfriend Vanessa "Van" Kiefer (Zazie Beetz) and their eccentric friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), as they navigate the surreal landscape of Atlanta while trying to make it in the hip-hop game.

Blending surrealism with stark reality, Atlanta presents layered social commentary on American culture. Its experimental genre-defying style makes it an impossible series to pin down. Episodes can range from being horrifying ("Teddy Perkins" features cinematography inspired by The Shining and Glover plays a creepy recluse in whiteface) to hilarious (In "Barbershop", Alfred's haircut is delayed when his barber drags him on a series of increasingly ludicrous errands). Atlanta wasn't afraid to take chances by satirizing controversial subject matter and challenging its audiences–-something that can be seen in episodes like "B.A.N. The Fake News Network Episode" and "The Three Slaps", which satirizes BET, and criticizes the child welfare system. It remains one of Donald Glover's highest rated projects.