Few things have the same narrative weight in a story as death. In most cases, death is permanent and will irrevocably alter the way the story progresses. This is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it runs the risk of changing the story’s dynamics too much and driving away the audience. But on the other, a character’s death can leave a huge emotional impact on the audience and change the direction of the story in a new and exciting way. Sometimes, however, writers try to earn the emotional impact of death without killing a character at all. This lets them keep the character around and not meaningfully alter anything about the story, but they still get their moment of heartbreak. And most of the time, it sucks.

'Titans' Season 4 Shows How Not to Handle Death

The recent series finale of Titans is a textbook example of this phenomenon. Much of the season was spent building to a prophesied confrontation between Starfire (Anna Diop) and Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), a battle that would leave them both dead. The Titans spend a lot of time arguing over the inevitability of Starfire’s sacrifice, and their attempts to circumvent it were thwarted. In the final moments of the battle, faced with the fact that Brother Blood could not be contained and needed to be killed, Starfire flew them both up into the air. Both were seemingly killed in a fiery explosion — but after the camera lingered on the Titans as they mourned and slowly turned to leave, Starfire descended, alive, without explanation.

This isn’t to say that Starfire needed to die in the finale. For as dark as Titans tended to be, its core has always been optimistic to a fault. Killing one of its main team members could’ve been a satisfying finale, but the spirit of the show always seemed to lean toward a happier ending for its characters. So, why did the show spend so much time telling us she was going to die if it had no plans to kill her? On rewatch, the entire plotline is a waste of time because it doesn’t build to anything. The Titans don’t make a plan that lets them circumvent the prophecy. Neither Starfire nor Brother Blood makes any choices that alter the circumstances around her sacrifice. The threat of death is a cheap trick to build tension throughout the season, and her surprise survival undercuts the weight of her choice to sacrifice herself in the end.

Death Fakeouts Ruin More Than Just Endings

Titans ruined the emotional climax of its final season, but backpedaling a character's death can have worse effects if the show is still ongoing. Take The Rings of Power, which developed a nasty habit in the back half of its first season of pretending like it had killed characters only to reveal they weren’t dead mere moments later. It pulled this trick several times, but the worst case was with Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), one of the show’s few original characters. Twice within as many episodes, The Rings of Power led viewers to believe that Bronwyn had been killed, lingering on the reactions of her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) before revealing that she wasn’t dead at all. After the second instance, the show had ruined its credibility. If it tries to genuinely kill Bronwyn in the future, the moment won’t land because audiences have been primed to expect the fake out. And after it pulled similar stunts with Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and a particularly egregious attempt to convince us that Isildur (Maxim Baldry) had died, that skepticism will likely extend to any major character death. That’s not great when the story the show is trying to tell is a tragedy that ends in massive societal collapse and war.

This isn’t to say that characters nearly dying is always bad. There are plenty of ways to threaten a character with death that will still produce plenty of drama, especially in science fiction and fantasy shows. A character getting severely injured, poisoned, or trapped can provide a compelling time limit for the other characters to come up with a solution or add tension to whatever situation they’re currently in. The first time Bronwyn almost dies, she has an arrow through her shoulder, and the scene where Arondir and Theo must remove it and cauterize the wound is genuinely harrowing and tense. Had it been the only such scene, or if it had skipped the moment of uncertainty before Bronwyn woke up, it wouldn’t have been an issue. You can also tell stories centered around finding a solution to a character’s imminent demise before time runs out. The Flash’s third season includes the episode “Duet,” which used the tension of Barry's (Grant Gustin) and Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) mysterious coma to force its characters to confront emotional challenges they had been avoiding up until that point. Clever workarounds can also be fun. Earlier in its final season, Titans had Gar (Ryan Potter) use his powers to transform into a swarm of microscopic life forms to deliver a cure through Superboy’s (Joshua Orpin) impenetrable skin. This was a great moment of growth for Gar and never came too close to either character being dead. But all these shows have also pushed too far in other instances and hurt their audiences’ investment and sense of stakes.

A Good Character Death Is Worth the Effort

The reason that so many shows shy away from permanently killing characters is that character death is a hard thing to get right. Death removes a character from the story so that removal needs to add something back in to make up for that gap. That’s a hard balance to get right. But when you do, it makes for excellent drama.

Take Succession’s recent front-page-worthy character death, finally killing family patriarch Logan Roy (Brain Cox) and kicking the battle for control of Waystar into high gear. While the show has feinted toward Logan’s death in the past, the actual event doesn’t pull its punches. “Connor’s Wedding” puts a tight focus on the way his death causes both the family and the business to begin unraveling. The power vacuum it opens becomes a driving force that causes the other characters to start making moves and reevaluating their priorities. Logan’s presence is so central to the premise of the show that killing him can’t do anything other than have a massive impact. What makes it work, though, is that Logan isn’t revived when his plane lands. He’s actually dead, and those changes we start to see as the episode plays out aren’t going anywhere. Keeping him around longer in Succession's final season would’ve been a weaker choice.

Character deaths don’t always need to be so drastic, however. The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian’s third season featured the heroic sacrifice of a minor character who’s been on the show since the beginning. The imposing Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau/Tait Fletcher) met his end fighting against three Praetorian Guards, giving the rest of the Mandalorians time to escape. While Paz has never been an especially important character, he’s always been two things — a Mandalorian to the core, and an absolute beast in a fight. His choice to sacrifice himself is perfectly in line with his character, and it also helps set the stakes going into the finale. If the Praetorian Guards can take Paz down, they’re going to be very tough for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) to deal with. Killing Paz isn’t a huge risk for the show — losing him won’t leave that big of a hole — but his death still makes an impact on the audience.

Not all shows need to kill their characters, but if they want to get the emotional impact of killing a character, they do need to go through with it. Otherwise, the result is underwhelming in the moment and even more so on a rewatch. Titans was never a great show, but its refusal to stick to its guns has sullied its ending and made it that much more likely it’ll be forgotten. The Rings of Power has given itself an uphill battle if it wants to kill characters down the line. But shows like Succession and The Mandalorian understand that a good character death is sometimes necessary. Other shows should follow their example and commit to killing their characters when the time comes. Otherwise, the only thing they’re killing is audience investment.