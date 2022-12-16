One of the more troubling developments to come from television in the streaming age is the disappearing title. Take Gordita Chronicles, an underdog story about a Dominican immigrant family being pulled from HBO Max and placed, well, nowhere. On the proverbial shelf, perhaps. Crucially, beyond the access of its viewers. There are no announced plans for a home video release of Gordita Chronicles to put on an actual shelf and revisit later – and what a silly notion in the first place! “Home video”? Well, once upon a time, physical media was the norm. Happy-go-lucky Walmart patrons would IRL-swipe through the racks and place their chosen item in a shopping cart, then mentally select “check out” or “continue shopping.” Once home, they’d perform surgery to free the case from shrink-wrap and hope that the soft clattering wasn’t a loose disc.

Of course, the advent of streaming brought with it a convenience so awesome it changed an entire industry. Blockbuster, satiated after its meal of every ma and pa video rental store, was ushered out the door. Netflix was the new king, and over the course of the next ten years, its competition was quick to catch up! The prophetic joke that cable cutters would pay more for multiple streaming services has come true, but for a time, it was worth it. As the story goes, Breaking Bad found its audience thanks to Netflix. Niche shows in its wake now have an outlet, which means a place for niche talent. Not to mention, there’s the liberation of having any movie at your fingertips. Content ratings are a thing of the past. No more getting up to put the disc in the drive – the power is in your hands.

Maybe the Streaming Model Was Too Good to Be True

Netflix operated at loss until 2021, and its FOX-like reputation for prematurely canceling beloved shows is apparently part of the business model. The acquisition of intellectual property is more profitable than bankrolling multiple seasons, with syndication no longer a factor. These new models are certainly starting to feel like the ones they replaced with streaming services eating their competition and merging into a disgusting biomass that even laws designed to stop this cannot stop. The recent merger of HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is what left casualties like “HBO” itself, as there’s room for only “Max,” and Gordita Chronicles – one of now over 80 titles to disappear.

The once-appealing prospect of finally checking out Raised by Wolves, also clouded by its premature cancellation, is now impossible without the illicit aid of piracy. Streaming was supposed to counteract piracy – because you wouldn’t steal a car – but it turns out, there’s little logistical difference between downloading a movie illegally and downloading a movie legally. In business logic, these streaming services would rather their consumers have nothing than have something unprofitably.

The Glory Days of Home Video

It’s easy, then, to get nostalgic about home video. Blu-ray Disc, DVD, VHS, whatever came before VHS – film reel and piano? In what felt like the golden age of home video, DVDs were collector’s items. Literally, at times, with serious font at the top of the case declaring “Collector’s Edition.” Sometimes, DVDs would have so many bonus features they required extra discs. Director’s commentaries were invaluable to film students and anyone interested in hearing somebody talk over the movie. Assembling these special features was an art form in itself, requiring a passion for the title in question and phone calls to people who’d then scour their homes for archival material. There were awards for DVD production, like the Saturn Award for Best DVD or Blu-ray.

When a movie or a TV show doesn’t become an object inside one’s home, doesn’t have the little ad insert – open up live-action Blood: The Last Vampire and you’re greeted by “Want More Blood?” – when it’s only streaming, it takes on the quality of a Snapchat video or an Instagram Story. It’s content, designed for immediate consumption and then forgotten. Literal removal was only the natural next step, especially when, for the powers that be, "consumer experience" is so narrowly defined. Patrick Somerville, creator of Station Eleven, was surprised that his own show was being printed on disc – on demand – and he isn’t alone. If creator input is secondary, what about that obsessive fan who’s pulling together special features for one of the many Alien collections, or the Fast and Furious trilogy box set? Is anybody left who actually cares about this stuff?

HBO Max Is Weighing Enormous Decisions

A “no” answer has ramifications beyond consumers; it’s a threat to preservation. There was a ruinous time in film history when a legitimate option for dealing with film stock was its destruction. Surely, this is reasonable to an extent. If you could truly wipe an embarrassing tweet from the Internet, wouldn’t you? Nobody needs to see it! Well, if the spider-pit sequence from King Kong is too scary for test audiences in 1933, it will have no audience, so destroy it. Howard Hughes bought every print of John Wayne classic The Conqueror to keep it from being seen. Thank God that one’s still available on DVD – but not streaming! Most American films from the silent era have been lost, and almost half of sound films prior to 1950. These are movies that people worked on, that captured what life was like back then, how the art form developed. Wings, the first Best Picture winner, was lost for decades until its rediscovery in the early ‘90s.

Despite that streaming services are supposed to be the future of entertainment, insofar as they’re next in a sequence, they’re running the risk of repeating a terrible mistake from history. To be honest, Blu-ray and DVDs had their issues, namely disc rot and regions, and streaming managed to replicate both. It’s all these billion-dollar deals by executives, and the lesson is stunning in its clarity: the power is not in your hands. You can rent the power, but it expires in 48 hours. It may be comical that the old overlords, from Harmony Gold to even DIC Entertainment, are out of the game, but the titles they licensed still exist – on Amazon, commanding exorbitant prices, listed under a big ad for the next streaming sensation that’ll wink out of existence at the earliest inconvenience.