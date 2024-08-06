Ranging from high production costs, low viewership that doesn't attract a sufficient audience or even network decisions, there are several elements contributing to a television show only having one season. Some shows are designed to tell a self-contained story and to have a limited run — the so-called "miniseries."

However, a low episode count does not always mean a series is not worth watching. In fact, busier audiences may actually prefer not committing to a many-season-long show, and there are plenty of great picks to choose from. Ranging from the sci-fi to the horror genres, these are some of the best single-season TV shows, ranked by greatness.

10 'Normal People' (2020)

Creator: Sally Rooney

Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, Normal People blends the psychological drama and romance genres with incredible results, making for the perfect pick for those keen on complex love stories. The plot centers around Daisy Edgar-Jones's Marianne and Paul Mescal's Connell, two youngsters from totally different backgrounds who inhabit the same small town in Ireland. As the show progresses, audiences get a sneak peek into their adult lives.

This amazing slice-of-life story deserves a spot among the best miniseries of recent times, whether for its beautiful cinematography and incredible acting performances or the simplistic but meaningful narrative that perfectly conveys human connection and all its complexities. Normal People is elevated by minimalistic but effective writing, often dealing with sensitive themes of mental health and how complicated relationships can be and featuring two three-dimensional characters at its center for whom audiences can't help rooting.

9 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Creator: Marti Noxon

Starring none other but the incredibly talented Amy Adams, Sharp Objects is yet another well-crafted psychological drama (and thriller) that might appeal to audiences who enjoy the genre. The story follows reporter Camille Preaker as she returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls, ultimately finding herself forced to deal with demons from the past as well.

Based on Gillian Flynn's novel (author of the massive hit Gone Girl, which has, too, received a screen adaptation), Sharp Objects is guaranteed to keep viewers invested — not only does it include astounding performances, with Adam's emotionally complex role being the standout, but it also benefits from stunning shots and the captivating ambiance they capture. Additionally, Sharp Objects is overall widely regarded as one of the finest single-season shows for the unmatched way it builds tension, mystery, and suspense.

8 'Station Eleven' (2021)

Creator: Patrick Somerville

Patrick Somerville's Station Eleven targets fans of science fiction and the dystopian genres, considering that it is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the aftermath of a pandemic. This captivating story chronicles the lives of survivors of a devastating flu as they struggle to rebuild a new world while also grieving what has been lost.

Adapted from Emily St. John Mandel's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, Station Eleven intriguingly tackles themes of resilience and hope in the face of adversity, shedding light on the importance of human connection during dark times. Furthermore, considering its thematic resonance with the past real-life experiences that have taken place in 2019 and 2020 all over the globe (and how it examines how society responds to the challenges that come with a pandemic), this fantastic miniseries may or may not feel oddly comforting to some.

7 'Watchmen' (2019)

Creator: Damon Lindelof

Another great dystopian science fiction pick with the fan-favorite (as seen in the popular show The Boys) superhero genre thrown into the mix is Watchmen. Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the series is set in an alternate history 34 years later where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. It mainly focuses on Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) as she investigates the reemergence of a white supremacist terrorist group.

Watchmen's complex and non-linear storytelling is a highlight that makes it rank high among other shows in the superhero genre; it is also one of the best series with only one season worth investing one's time in. Maintaining the novel's visual style while paying a respectful homage that expands upon its universe, Damon Lindelof's show delivers an intriguing plot tackling social and political issues, such as systematic racism.

6 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Created by horror master Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Hill House is certainly the right choice for horror enthusiasts. Flashing between past and present, this terrifying psychological and supernatural show sees a dysfunctional family forced to confront haunting memories of their old home and the life-changing events that caused them to leave it.

The Haunting of Hill House is a highly atmospheric and chilling show that flawlessly combines dramatic and horror elements, dealing with moving and sensitive themes such as grief, loss, and the devastating consequences of unsolved trauma. Furthermore, this excellent single-season show is anchored by amazing central performances from an incredibly talented ensemble cast and a genuinely believable, haunting narrative. Other Flanagan miniseries such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, or The Fall of the House of Usher are also worth checking for those who enjoyed this.

5 'Firefly' (2002)

Creator: Joss Whedon

Set in the distant future, Joss Whedon's Firefly depicts a renegade crew abroad on a small spacecraft named Serenity who attempt to survive as they embark on an adventure across unknown parts of the galaxy. They try to make a living by taking on various jobs while breaking the law.

Although short-lived (it was canceled after only 10 episodes and many still mourn its premature ending to this day), this cult classic in science fiction is also worth mentioning. Firefly arguably stands among the best shows in the sci-fi genre for the unique way it blends the Western and space opera genres, the relatable characters and their arcs, and the sharp writing featuring a handful of witty, clever dialogue and humor. It was also considered an innovative show at the time it was released.

4 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999)

Creator: Paul Feig

Those who enjoy sitting through a good teen drama but don't have the time to compromise to a lot of episodes may find Freaks and Geeks an excellent pick. This coming-of-age tale sees a high schooler (Linda Cardellini) start hanging out with a group of burnouts. In the meantime, her brother (John Francis Daley) navigates the challenges that come with freshman year.

Frequently praised for its authentic portrayal of adolescence and the relatable characters struggling with common teenagehood problems, Freaks and Geeks has become a beloved cult classic throughout the years. It also helps that this Paul Feig show is set in the 1980s, which happens to be an extremely nostalgic time for a lot of people, making Freaks and Geeks something of a comforting show. While its unfortunate premature cancelation left a lot to be desired, this fan-favorite is still a great watch.

3 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Creators: Scott Frank, Allan Scott

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in a career-defining role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Scott Frank and Allan Scott's show chronicles the life of nine-year-old orphan Beth Harmon, who is drawn to chess only to find that she is incredibly talented. Audiences are invited to take a sneak peek inside her life through the years, watching her development and her competition for the U.S. Open championship.

Dealing with themes of mental health and addiction while highlighting the expectations and pressure often placed on those with exceptional gifts, the utterly captivating The Queen's Gambit is a wonderfully crafted sports miniseries that manages to keep audiences invested throughout. It is also quite interesting to see how Beth's journey evolves, as well as the challenges that come with navigating a mostly male-dominated field as a woman.

2 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Creator: Johan Renck

It's not for no reason that Chernobyl has gathered mainstream and critical success following its release. For fans of shows based on real-life events, this Johan Renck miniseries is worth checking. Set in April 1986, it sees the titular city of the Soviet Union undergoing one of the worst nuclear disasters of all time, depicting how the lives of those attempting to contain the disaster are put on the line in the following days, weeks, and months.

Featuring meticulous attention to detail, this historically accurate (though some liberties were taken for dramatic purposes) show has garnered incredible reviews from day one, which is not surprising considering all the effort put into the research. Chernobyl portrays its central characters with depth and focuses on their personal struggles while also focusing on those affected and highlighting the suffering caused by the life-altering event.

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Creators: Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks

Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Band of Brothers provides a fantastic tale of leadership as it focuses on the extraordinary deeds done by ordinary men. The miniseries depicts the true story of the "E" Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division and their mission in World War II Europe, ranging from Operation Overlord to V-J Day.

Like Chernobyl, the single-season series Brand of Brothers pays incredible attention to detail and offers a realistic representation of the hardships and challenges experienced by soldiers in combat, dealing with themes of heroism and sacrifice, and showcasing the undeniable courage of everyone involved. Additionally, this astounding war drama TV production benefits from high production values such as the set design and accurate battle sequences, which play a huge role in getting audiences fully immersed in its awe-inspiring story.

