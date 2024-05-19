The Big Picture TV shows now tend to end sooner, with popular series earning only four or five seasons.

Shōgun's potential Season 2 may face quality concerns due to a lack of source material.

Anime shows lasting only one season can still be successful, benefiting from concise storytelling.

In 2024, 10-season TV shows feel like a relic of the past. Long-running procedurals and cartoons aside, most major series don’t last more than four or five seasons. From Better Call Saul to Barry, even critically acclaimed series wrap up sooner than they used to. British television is famous for its quality-over-quantity approach, with many hit series like The Office and The Inbetweeners wrapping after 3 seasons. While five or even six-season shows were not unheard of in the early 2000s, chief among them The Sopranos and The Wire, the ever-shortening TV life cycle has become a more popular model in recent years.

The early 2010s saw the rise of streaming platforms and long-form storytelling in hit shows like Daredevil and Game of Thrones, ushering in a new age of television that moved away from serialized episodes. However, in recent years, episodic storytelling has made a resurgence thanks to shows like Atlanta and popular anthology series such as Black Mirror and Love Death & Robots. Shōgun poses an interesting case, as the show adapts a novel and uses long-form storytelling like Game of Thrones. Shōgun's season finale definitively ended the story while leaving enough loose ends to tie up, but the recent news of a potential second and third season have left some viewers questioning its necessity.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date February 27, 2024 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

How Can 'Shōgun' Continue?

Shōgun is based on the novel of the same name, written by James Clavell. Shōgun is a limited series, but recent reports claim that Hiroyuki Sanada has signed on for a potential Season 2, as well as the fact that both a second and third season are in development at FX. Sanada's return raises concern, given that Shōgun no longer has any source material to adapt. Game of Thrones suffered a severe decline in quality when creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss strayed too far from the source material in Season 5, and Shōgun could be doomed to repeat this mistake.

While Shōgun is a standalone story, the novel is part of Clavell’s book series, the Asian Saga, which encompasses six novels spanning over 300 years and focuses on the cultural clash between East and West throughout history. Future seasons of Shōgun may incorporate elements from Clavell’s other books, but the events of Season 1 take place over 200 years before the next chronological installment in the saga, meaning the showrunners would have to take some creative liberties with the property regardless. Shōgun proved that it's possible to tell a great story in one season, but there are other examples throughout modern TV history that have similarly succeeded.

Anime Cracked the Formula Years Ago

Image via Sunrise

Animation has been home to many iconic one-season TV shows. Anime is typically a less risky investment, as studios don’t have to invest huge amounts of money in set production and casting high-profile actors. Should a live-action series fail after one season, studios have sunk large sums of money into producing sets that will never be used again, whereas anime shows don’t involve this risk.

Cowboy Bebop still resonates with audiences nearly twenty years after its release, cementing itself as a pop-culture staple despite only lasting one season. Bebop tells a compelling story with a definitive beginning, middle, and end. Its layered narrative makes each rewatch a unique experience, where viewers can pick up new details that give a broader understanding of the characters. Carefully crafting a detailed story with subliminal messages encourages multiple viewings, meaning studios only have to invest in one season to yield the same viewership ratings as a show that lasts 4 or 5. Some of the most popular anime shows have only lasted one season, from Berserk and Trigun to Death Note and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Many Western TV studios could benefit from adopting the same approach.

Could 'Shōgun' Become the Next 'True Detective'?

Close

There are numerous examples of TV shows that benefited from ending after one season, but there are even more examples of shows that suffered from continuing after their first installment. Heroes, Killing Eve, and Big Little Lies were standout hits when their first season debuted, but saw a steep decline in quality moving forward. However, True Detective is perhaps the most notable instance of a show that should have ended after its first season.

Season 1 quickly rose to the top of HBO’s impressive catalog, praised as one of the most hard-hitting murder mysteries in TV history, but continuing the show as an anthology series only damaged its reputation. Each new season saw a significant drop in viewership until the most recent season, True Detective: Night Country, which suffered more from its ties to the original series. Night Country put an interesting horror spin on the typical detective-thriller, but the show is so far removed from Season 1 that it raises the question of why the shows are in the same franchise. Had Night Country premiered as an original series, it would have likely garnered a more positive reaction without the pressure of being constantly compared to its untouchable first season.

Shōgun Seasons 2 and potentially 3 aren’t necessarily doomed to fail. Given the past failures of shows like Game of Thrones and True Detective, FX may be aware of the mistakes they must avoid. However, continuing Lord Toranaga’s story beyond Clavell’s novel highlights the current industry problem of needlessly stretching out TV series just because they were successful. FX could capitalize on Shōgun’s success by adapting another story in the Asian Saga or greenlighting more shows with Eastern influences. Regardless, future seasons of Shōgun seem inevitable, but whether it is truly a mistake to continue is yet to be seen.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu