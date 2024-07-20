It’s very rare for a show to continue for an extended period of time without experiencing a significant decline in quality. Even some of the greatest drama shows of all time, such as Game of Thrones, House of Cards, Battlestar Galactica, or Killing Eve, suffered serious backlash because of their disappointing final seasons. Fans shouldn’t necessarily expect that every show they watch will have a 100% success rate, as never missing one episode or season is an increasing rarity.

Shows that can be described as “perfect” benefit from extensive planning on the part of the series writers and directors in order to achieve a level of consistency throughout the entire run. While this is by no means an easy task, especially when many great shows are canceled before they’re given a proper conclusion, it stands as a massive benefit to those who genuinely appreciate good storytelling. Here are ten television shows that are perfect from start to finish.

10 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

6 seasons

The Americans proved to be unlike any other espionage series because it was more focused on the interiority of a family dynamic than on spy machinations. Set in the 1980s, when tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States were at an all-time high, The Americans centered on the Russian spies Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell), who go undercover as an American couple in order to inform on governmental secrets.

The Americans did a great job at tracking the evolution of their relationship over the course of six great seasons, culminating in a brilliant finale that left all of fans’ questions answered in a logical way. There’s yet to be another historically set spy show that has provided this much insight on the changes in political ideology as well as the consequences that espionage has on interpersonal relationships.

9 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

3 seasons

The Leftovers is a bold, experimental work of science fiction that reached a level of ambition that is unrivaled by most other shows, even when considering how defiant HBO’s other programs are. Damon Lindelof may have caught some criticism for the disappointing way that Lost wrapped up, but The Leftovers proved that he was capable of delivering a satisfying ending. The Leftovers tracked the lives of various members of a small community in the aftermath of a shocking weather event that caused the disappearance of various individuals.

The Leftovers was perfect because it knew when to answer questions, and when to leave things ambiguous. Considering how many overt allusions the show contained to mythology and religion, it makes sense that much of its success was reliant on the personal experiences that viewers could bring to the story based on their own lives.

8 ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

6 seasons

Better Call Saul is proof that prequels can work if they have an original story to tell. While Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was nothing but a scene-stealing supporting character in Vince Gilligan’s original series, Better Call Saul did a great job at fleshing out his backstory, showing how his ambition and pride turned him into a vicious opportunist. Odenkirk gives one of the best performances of all time as a character who is simultaneously utterly detestable and impossible to look away from.

While it was continuously ignored for any serious wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Better Call Saul was the rare show that improved with each season. Considering that it was already at a pretty high place in terms of quality to begin with, that is a very impressive feat of accomplishment and one that speaks well about Gilligan’s legacy as a showrunner.

7 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

5 seasons

There’s a reason why Breaking Bad became one of the biggest sensations in the history of dramatic television, as it is a show that is just as addicting as the illicit substances it's focused on. By using a five season story structure that could be compared to any of William Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, Breaking Bad explored how an initially relatable character like Walter White (Bryan Cranston) could turn into a detestable villain who was defined by his obsession and greed.

While Cranston gives one of the most compelling dramatic performances ever, Breaking Bad succeeded because every member of the ensemble was equally excellent. Giancarlo Esposito’s performance as the ruthless drug dealer Gus Fring instantly became one of the most fearsome villains in the history of crime television, but Aaron Paul’s role as Jesse Pinkman became one that audiences were invested in seeing reach a happy conclusion.

6 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

6 seasons

The Sopranos redefined what was possible on television, as it told an epic crime story that deserved all the comparisons to The Godfather and Goodfellas that were leveled at it. It’s impossible to discuss the success of The Sopranos without mentioning James Gandolfini’s amazing work as Tony Soprano. Gandolfini created a complex, sensitive, and surprisingly terrifying character who viewers were willing to watch, regardless of how many horrible deeds he committed.

The Sopranos also succeeded because it didn’t have a bad season, and each subsequent episode advanced the story in a compelling way. Fans of the show may argue that the fifth and second seasons contained some of the most memorable moments, but even a slightly weaker season of The Sopranos is significantly better than most of what’s on television due to the high level of craftsmanship and nuanced writing.

5 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

5 seasons

The Wire utilized a unique story structure that made it stand out compared to other shows about law enforcement. Set in modern-day Baltimore, The Wire spent each of its seasons dedicated to a different component of the city’s infrastructure, including the drug dealing wars, the city’s dock and trading ports, the influence of local elections, the effects on public education, and the coverage by loca reporters that spread “fake news.” The show also provided breakout roles for such legendary actors as Idris Elba, Dominic West, Michael B. Jordan, and Aidan Gillen, among others.

The Wire is an important work of art because of the insights it has on real-world issues. The series was praised by both politicians and journalists for its accurate depiction of criminal investigations; it's not only a great piece of entertainment, but one that might actually help bridge a greater understanding of how to move forward.

4 ‘Mad Men’ (2007-2015)

7 seasons

Mad Men is the perfect historical show for anyone who wants to learn more about the 1960s, as the series spans the course of the entire “decade of change.” Starting off with the election of President John F. Kennedy and ending with the Apollo 11 moon landing, Mad Men examined the rise and fall of the Madison Avenue advertising company Sterling Cooper as it passed between various owners.

Mad Men benefited from having one of the greatest ensemble casts in the history of television; while Jon Hamm’s charismatic performance as Don Draper was certainly a highlight, actors like Jared Harris, Elizabeth Moss, and January Jones also had substantial roles. Mad Men was also notable for developing shocking twists that changed what the series was actually about. By the time that it reached its pitch-perfect finale, audiences felt like they had spent a decade in the lives of these characters.

3 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

4 seasons

Mr. Robot was a groundbreaking television show that felt more “cinematic” than the majority of what is seen in theaters. Showrunner and creator Sam Esmail made his hacking drama more interesting by including frequent references to Back to the Future, Pi, The Matrix, Blade Runner, Chinatown, and Videodrome, creating an experimental visual style that was worth watching for its aesthetics alone.

Rami Malek delivered an all-time great performance as Elliot Alderson, a shy computer hacker who secretly works to expose corrupt individuals who hold positions of power. Mr. Robot often tackled serious world issues about politics and corporate espionage, but it was often at its strongest when exploring the tragic situations in Elliot’s past that shaped him into the hero that he would eventually become. In particular, the show earned praise for its thought-provoking examination of sexual assault and mental health issues.

2 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

4 seasons

Succession is an epic tragedy that explores the dark side of the American dream and serves as a sharp critique of the way that capitalism corrupts everything. The genius of Succession is that showrunner Jesse Armstrong created a group of highly privileged, ignorant characters that the audience was invested in nonetheless. The incredible performances by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew McFadyen reached a level of complexity that is rarely seen on television.

Succession was also unique among the great drama shows because it wasn’t afraid to get genuinely funny at times. The stakes of the show were never serious, but there were more than a few hilarious moments due to the banter between the characters. It’s the rare series that can make its viewers laugh, cry, and cringe in equal measure.

1 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

3 seasons