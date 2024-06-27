There are good TV shows, great TV shows, and then TV shows that are basically perfect. The latter are impeccable from beginning to end, with nary a negatively reviewed episode anywhere in between. In some cases, these shows just kept getting better and better from one season to the next.

Many of these almost perfect TV shows have been introduced in the last few decades, but some date back even further: one even started way back in the ‘60s. Two of the shows, meanwhile, continue with new seasons to this day, and are suspected to continue to get better with age.

10 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Created by Vince Gilligan

Widely named among the best shows of the last few decades, with some sources calling it the best, Breaking Bad earned Bryan Cranston a new legion of fans and respect as an actor. At that time, he was known mostly for his role as Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, but he caught audiences by surprise when he donned a menacing glare and shaved head to play Walter White in this iconic crime drama.

It’s the character’s arc and the slow build of the story through all the excellent episodes that makes Breaking Bad such a compelling watch. White begins as a meek chemistry teacher who is seemingly just going through the motions of life, but grows into a drug kingpin. With nothing to lose and a newfound sense of the power he always craved, White can’t seem to let go of his Heisenberg persona. A sordid tale of a man’s descent into darkness, complemented beautifully by Aaron Paul’s role as his reluctant partner in crime Jesse Pinkman, Breaking Bad is as perfect as it come.

9 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

When it comes to TV shows that had the best finales, Mad Men should be at or near the top of that list. The show hooked fans right from the get-go. And it ended in such a beautiful, full-circle way that it should serve as a masterclass in television writing. Don Draper (Jon Hamm) has become a cultural icon, even though he’s a fictional character. Set in the ‘60s through ‘70s, Mad Men follows the staff and partners at a successful advertising agency in Manhattan during the halcyon days of print advertising.

Draper’s compelling presentations are highlights of each Mad Men episode. He evokes so much admiration from clients for his creative thinking juxtaposed by his fractured psyche and the dark secret he’s hiding about his identity and past. He’s one of the most complex characters ever on television. With an incredible supporting cast as well, Mad Men is wonderfully acted with gripping storylines that fit with the time period and has fans either reminiscing or guessing what it might have been to live back then.

8 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon

This crime drama is one of those shows that flew under the radar when it was on the air. But looking back, The Wire was sorely underrated and is now recognized as one of the best of its genre. Lauded for being realistic and accurate, the series is set in Baltimore, Maryland and centers around how societal things like the illegal drug trade, port system, the city government and bureaucracy, education and schools, and print media intersect with law enforcement.

David Simon who created and wrote the series, was a former police reporter and based much of the story on the real story of his writing partner Ed Burns, a former homicide detective and public school teacher. The Wire is a fictional series, but it had a level of realness that hasn’t been replicated since.

7 'The Bear' (2022-)

Created by Christopher Storer

It’s common for a show to return with a second season that is just as good as the first. But when it comes to The Bear, the comedy-drama returned for a second season that surpassed its inaugural one, leaving fans declaring the show among the best ever on television. From the get-go, there’s a frantic pace as fine dining chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) returns to his hometown in Chicago to take over his late brother’s sandwich shop. It builds from there as relationships progress and Carmy’s need to prove something to himself, against all odds, creates an exciting story.

What fans love most about the show, which returns for its third season in late June, is the character development. While Carmy is at the center, every supporting character gets their due with storylines that allow them to grow and shine. Combined with a memorable flashback episode featuring a cast of A-listers led by Jamie Lee Curtis and The Bear is a tough one to top.

6 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

Earning 22 Emmy Awards throughout its run, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series, Modern Family is the most original sitcom concept to enter the TV landscape of late. While so many others are either influenced by older shows or serve as reboots, revivals, or sequels, Modern Family is just clever, witty writing with a unique story. Every great episode follows the Pritchett family and their extended families, which includes an eclectic mix of members representative of today’s, well, modern family. That includes a patriarch with a much younger immigrant wife and a son from a previous marriage, and a gay married couple with their adopted daughter.

Delivered in a mockumentary style, the sharp humor, double entendres, and hilarious misunderstandings along with the on-camera interview sessions that provide commentary on what’s happening created such a wonderfully entertaining show. As one that can be watched with the whole family, Modern Family is in a league of its own.

5 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' (1968-2001)

Created by Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers created and starred in this children’s education series that aired for several decades. An integral part of childhood for many Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was geared towards kids aged 2 to 5 but is watched by kids much older than that. In each episode, Rogers travels throughout his neighborhood, meeting different people and learning about different things.

The second longest-running children’s series behind only Sesame Street, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was beloved, in large part thanks to Rogers’ quiet and calm demeanor, and his natural conversational style: he always came across as relatable, not scripted. From crafts to manufacturing, music to dance, kids learned so much from the show. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (1968) Release Date February 19, 1968 Cast Fred Rogers , David Newell , Chuck Aber , Betty Aberlin , Don Brockett , François Clemmons , Bob Trow , Joe Negri Main Genre Educational Seasons 31 Creator(s) Fred Rogers Writers Fred Rogers , Betty Seamans

4 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Set to end after its upcoming fifth and final season in 2025, fans are confident that Stranger Things will end on the same high on which it began. Season after season, the show pulls out all the stops with compelling storylines, intriguing character arcs, and incredible visual effects. The sci-fi horror drama is set in the ‘80s, giving The Goonies vibes as a group of kids discovers an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. From there, they must investigate, ward off evil forces, and save their friends and family members.

Season one made the show a massive hit, and while there was a long three-year wait between seasons three and four, it was worth it. With the introduction of new characters like the fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), One/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and even a now pre-teen, scene-stealing Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson), the show managed to keep the attention of fans, and even attract a legion of new ones.

Release Date July 15, 2016 Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

3 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Created by Peter Berg

Ever since Roseanne, viewers have warmed to the idea of TV shows that depict typical middle American life rather than wealthy families in sprawling homes with seemingly endless bank accounts. Friday Night Lights is a sports drama rather than a comedy, but fans love that it was a true representation of Middle American life.

What’s more, it centers around football and characters associated with a high school football team in a small town. With plenty of wonderful episodes, they touch on topics like family values, school funding, racism, substance abuse, abortion, and economic strife, Friday Night Lights was a winning formula. The show is inspired by the non-fiction book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream and the 2004 movie of the same name. The opportunity to expand the story in an episodic format delivers a compelling watch the entire way through.

2 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld

The polarizing series finale aside, Seinfeld really was perfect from start to finish. Watch or re-watch and fans would be hard-pressed to find a bad episode among the bunch. None of the episodes had a particular plot, but there was something ridiculous going on with each of the characters in each one that had to do with everyday mundane subjects, like work, dating, and other minutiae.

The fact that it has been more than a quarter-century since Seinfeld went off the air and the series is still quoted to this day is a testament to its staying power, continued relevance, and perfection. Puffy shirt. Man hands. Festivus. Close talker. Yada, yada, yada. No soup for you. Master of my domain. All these catchphrases originated on Seinfeld, which has had such a lasting impact on popular culture.

Release Date July 5, 1989 Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

1 'Survivor' (2000-)

Created by Charlie Parsons

Is Survivor repetitive? Yes. But the show has a formula and it works. And it has worked for 46 seasons and counting. From host Jeff Probst’s commentary during challenges to his leading of the Tribal Council moments that are almost like therapy sessions, the reality competition show has become iconic. Each season, hopefuls travel to the wilderness where they must survive in tribes, build their own shelter, find their own food, and compete for a million dollars.

Survivor has welcomed players from all walks of life. The stories of people who never thought they could do it and overcame fears, or opened up about their differences or insecurities, are heartwarming and inspiring. Probst might say the same things the same way every episode, but that’s part of what makes Survivor so perfect and a show that people dream about getting on. Fans know exactly what they’re going to get every time, and they always come back for more.