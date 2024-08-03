TV shows can change a lot between their first and final episodes, as the show evolves in ways varying from straying from the original premise to adding new characters and getting rid of others. A show's early episodes in particular can be messy as a show finds its legs and viewers are introduced to the plot, setting, and characters, while networks strive to fine-tune things to maximize a show's chances of success with audiences.

Casting changes are just one of the many possibilities when it comes to how much a show can change from its pilot. While it's not unusual for characters to come and go throughout a show's seasons, some casting changes happen much sooner. The pilot episodes of some shows may feature very different actors in certain roles, or some characters are written out and replaced by entirely new ones, for reasons ranging from scheduling conflicts to the show moving in a different direction than originally planned. Some casting changes were more noticeable than others and were sometimes addressed by the show’s writing, but most often, they were not.

10 'Family Guy' (1999-)

Rachael MacFarlane as Meg

In the early days of animated sitcom Family Guy, teenage daughter Meg was voiced by Rachael MacFarlane, the sister of series creator Seth MacFarlane, but was replaced by Lacey Chabert for the show’s first season. Rachael has provided other voices for brother Seth’s other shows, however, most notably Hayley Smith on American Dad!, as well as Meg’s singing voice in the two-part episodes “From Russia with Love” and “Adult Education.”

The unaired pilot of Family Guy featuring Rachael’s voiceover work can be found online, and it’s fitting that a character who is so often the butt of a joke has changed voiceover actors multiple times—Mila Kunis took over the role from Chabert after Season 1 and has voiced Meg ever since. The changes have also been referenced in the show, most notable in Season 10 episode "Back To The Pilot,” in which Brian and Stewie traveled back in time to the show’s first episode.

9 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Alex Borstein as Sookie St. James

The original unaired pilot of Gilmore Girls featured comedian Alex Borstein playing Sookie, Lorelai Gilmore's (Lauren Graham) best friend. The role was recast, however, with Melissa McCarthy taking it over. Borstein was also starring on the sketch-comedy series Mad TV at the time and most recently starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she also appeared in smaller roles on Gilmore Girls—as stylist Miss Celine, harpist Drella, and the angry voice of Doris.

McCarthy made Sookie entertaining and lovable, and as perfect as she was in the role, it’s just as easy to understand why Borstein was cast originally—it seems like a great fit for her, too. However, based on clips of her performance found online, some fans felt McCarthy had better chemistry with Graham. But still, it’s no wonder Borstein made her way back to the show with minor guest appearances.

8 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Rachel Dratch as Jenna

In the original unaired pilot for sitcom 30 Rock, Jenna Maroney was played by Rachel Dratch, a longtime collaborator of series creator and star Tina Fey. But as the premise of the show and therefore the character changed in development, the decision was made to replace her with Jane Krakowski. Instead, Dratch ended up playing a number of minor characters throughout the series, including Barbara Walters and the strange blue man Liz Lemon kept seeing.

Some actors’ names have practically become synonymous with their characters, and Krakowski is one of them—it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Jenna, although Dratch would’ve undoubtedly been hilarious, too. But as great as Krakowski was in the role, Dratch was just as great in her various roles and tapped into her comedic skills and SNL days to play a string of bizarre yet hilarious and just as memorable characters.

7 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Nicholas Gonzalez as Dan

Originally, Lucifer’s LAPD detective Dan Espinoza—often called “Detective Douche”—solved crimes with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and was played by Nicholas Gonzalez, but the role was later recast and played by Kevin Alejandro. Although Gonzalez can be seen in early versions of the pilot, including those from test screenings, his scenes were reshot with Alejandro in the role instead. Gonzalez is otherwise known for playing Melendez on The Good Doctor, while Alejandro remained on Lucifer until its end.

Alejandro played Dan, or Detective Douche, wonderfully throughout Lucifer’s run—and the character went through a lot, including death and a stint in Hell. He was a serious character who butted heads with him at first, but later seasons showed the character’s lighter, more humorous side. Although the pilot was reshot, some clips of the original version remain online, offering a glimpse at Gonzalez’s interpretation of the character and what the show would’ve been like with him.

6 'White Collar' (2009-2014)

Marsha Thomason as Agent Diana Barrigan

In White Collar, Marsha Thomason played FBI Special Agent Diana Barrigan in the pilot episode, but for the rest of the first season, she was replaced by junior agent Lauren Cruz, played by Natalie Morales. In the series, Diana’s transfer to a desk job in D.C. was given as the reason for the change. Thomason returned to play Diana and was a main character on the series from Season 2 onward.

Thomason’s character is a rare example of a character being replaced by an entirely new one, only to return later—and that return was a welcome one, although she appeared less frequently as the series neared its end. The character of Diana was among the few people FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) trusted, making her transfer a big setback for him. Although her departure was abrupt, the show’s writing handled it well, which made her return less jarring as well.

5 'Psych' (2006-2014)

Anne Dudek as Detective Lucinda Barry

In the police procedural Psych, Juliet, played by Maggie Lawson, worked alongside Lassiter to solve crimes—but in the show’s first episode, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) was partnered with someone else entirely. In the pilot, Anne Dudek played Junior Detective Lucinda Barry, and Shawn (James Roday) first told them he was a psychic with the ability to solve crimes, then deduced Barry and Lassiter were in a relationship. Dudek has also appeared in House and Mad Men.

Barry's departure was a result of test audiences—they mistakenly thought she was having an affair with Lassiter, having missed a line of dialogue explaining Lassiter was separated from his wife. Because Lassiter was intended to become an antagonist later in the series in a very crucial way, he was kept on, while Barry was replaced by Juliet. It’s easy to forget that Juliet wasn’t with the show from the very beginning.

4 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach

In the first episode of New Girl, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moved into an apartment with Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and one other man—personal trainer Coach, played by Damon Wayans Jr. The show addressed Coach’s departure by stating he left to move in with his girlfriend, and his cousin Winston, played by Lamorne Morris, moved into the apartment in his place. Winston was a basketball player who recently returned to the country after playing in Latvia.

Coach was fun to watch in the pilot—it’s easy to understand why he eventually became a fan-favorite character when he returned for later seasons, and it’s disappointing that the series went so long without him. His return was also short-lived, unfortunately. Although he returned in Season 3, he departed again at the end of Season 4. He wasn’t gone for good, though, as he returned for occasional guest appearances and was mentioned often throughout the series.

3 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Florencia Lozano as Eleanor Waldorf

When Gossip Girl first premiered, Eleanor Waldorf, the mother of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), was played by Florencia Lozano, but starting with the show’s second episode, Margaret Colin played the character instead for the rest of its six seasons—Lozano was thought to look too young to be Blair’s mother. Colin returned to play Eleanor for the 2021 reboot of the series, while Lozano is also known for playing Téa Delgado on the soap opera One Life to Live.

As with any casting change that’s noticeable and takes place after a single episode, the switch between actors is jarring at first. Colin made Eleanor the memorable character she is today, known for her style and business savvy, but Lozano laid the groundwork when viewers were first introduced to the character. Lozano played Eleanor as warm and charming yet cruel, being critical of Blair’s appearance while seeming to dote on her at the same time.

2 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

James Neate as Toby

In the very first episode of Pretty Little Liars, Toby Cavanaugh is seen alongside his stepsister at Alison’s funeral, played by James Neate. However, in subsequent episodes, starting with Episode 2 and lasting the duration of the series, the role of Toby was taken over by Keegan Allen, and Toby’s presence on the show grew as he became one of its main characters. Neate later went on to star in The Man in the High Castle.

Toby’s role in the pilot was small, and he’s seen only briefly, making the recasting of the character not as obvious or noticeable as in some other shows—and making it hard to gauge how Neate might’ve played Toby for the duration of the series. But with Allen in the role, Toby eventually became a beloved fan-favorite character, which is likely the reason his fate played out differently in the series compared to the books it was based on.

1 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Lee Garlington as Claire

In the first episode of Seinfeld, the show’s female lead was not the iconic Elaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but rather Claire, played by Lee Garlington, a waitress who was friends with George (Jason Alexander) and Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld). Elaine was added at the request of NBC executives, who felt that the show needed a female lead, even with Claire present. George and Jerry’s preferred restaurant also changed, from Pete's Luncheonette where they initially interacted with Claire to Monk’s Cafe.

Seinfeld without Elaine is pretty much unimaginable, but the show’s very first episode was just that. She was ultimately a great addition, and the series launched the careers of not just Louis-Dreyfus but the rest of the cast. Claire’s role was smaller, as well—despite being friends with Jason and George, she was only seen in the diner in the episode and was not involved in the episode’s overall plot.

