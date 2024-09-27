With a decades-long career, writer Stephen King has contributed plenty to the pop-culture landscape. He's written over 60 books and dozens of short stories, many of which have been adapted into TV shows and movies which are beloved by audiences and considered classics, especially in the horror genre.

But King doesn't just create great stories. He enjoys watching them, too, just like the rest of us. He often takes to social media to share his thoughts on whatever he's watching, often—though not always—in the horror genre. And while he's often watching the same buzzed-about shows as everyone else, he also sometimes draws attention to series that aren't as popular but are still great. In need of a new binge-watch? Look no further than King's recommendations.

10 'Marianne' (2019)

Directed by Samuel Bodin

Image via Netflix

In the French horror series Marianne, a horror writer moves back to her hometown, where she finds the evil spirit haunting her dreams exists in reality and is wreaking havoc on the world. As a result, she’s forced to confront her past and the inspiration behind her writing, and she learns writing fictional stories about the spirit have only given it power. The series streamed on Netflix and only lasted one season.

King recommended Marianne to horror fans, especially “sickos” who enjoy scares—himself included—and indeed, horror fans loved it. King also compared the show’s humor to that of Stranger Things and was even reminded of his own work “with all due modesty,” a comparison other viewers had made, as well. While the show wasn’t as well-known as other horror series, Marianne holds an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marianne Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Victoire Du Bois , Ralph Amoussou Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

9 '3 Body Problem' (2024)

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo

Image via Netflix

In 3 Body Problem, a group of scientists all come into contact with an alien civilization threatening the planet. The series is based on the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy of novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin and was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, known for creating Game of Thrones. One season has aired so far, and the series has yet to be renewed for a second season.

Although 3 Body Problem received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, King had only positive things to say about the show. On X, he called it an “extraordinary science fiction series” and described it as “sprawling, thought-provoking, immersive,” and he found the scenes depicting first contact to be “chilling and awe-inspiring.” He also praised the Chinese adaptation of the books. With the exception of a few big differences, the Netflix series is a fairly faithful adaptation.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Money Heist' (2017-2021)

Created by Álex Pina

Image via Netflix

Spanish crime drama Money Heist follows a criminal mastermind, known as "The Professor," who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in history—stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. The series is available to watch on Netflix with either the original Spanish audio and English subtitles or dubbed in English. It was also the subject of a 2020 documentary, which explored its worldwide popularity.

King consistently praised Money Heist in posts on X over the years, starting in 2018, when he said, "If you like heist capers, you're going to love this. It's a firecracker." He continued to share his love of the show with each subsequent season—in 2019, he felt the “exciting and hilarious” second season had outdone the first. He even shared a picture of himself wearing the show’s iconic Dalí mask.

Money Heist Release Date May 2, 2017 Cast Enrique Arce , Rodrigo De la Serna , Najwa Nimri , Úrsula Corberó , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Álvaro Morte Main Genre Crime Seasons 5 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'The Tourist' (2022-2024)

Created by Harry Williams and Jack Williams

Image via Netflix, BBC One

In The Tourist, a man (Jamie Dornan) awakes in a hospital in the Australian outback not knowing who he is or why he’s there. He tries to use the few clues he has to figure out who he is in Season 1, while Season 2 sees him travel to Ireland, his birthplace, to learn more about his past. The BBC series originally streamed on Max but moved to Netflix for its second season.

Although King acknowledged he’d only watched the first episode at the time, he still had high praise for The Tourist. In a post on X, he called the first episode “flat-out terrific.” He continued, saying, “Exciting, suspenseful, mysterious...and full of the kindness of strangers to someone down on his luck.” King’s enjoyment of the show is understandable—the first episode in particular has elements of horror and thrillers King is known for.

The Tourist 9 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 3, 2022 Creator Harry Williams, Jack Williams Cast Jamie Dornan , Danielle Macdonald , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Olwen Fouéré Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

6 'Constellation' (2024)

Directed by Joseph Cedar, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Michelle MacLaren

Image via Apple TV+

Constellation tells the story of a lone astronaut who survives a fatal accident on the International Space Station. When she returns home, she finds important parts of her life are missing—even some of her relationships with her family members are different—and works to uncover the truth about why. The series was part sci-fi, part thriller and dealt with multiple universes. It streamed on Apple TV+ and was canceled after just one season.

King found the first two episodes of Constellation to be “just about perfect” and described them as “nail-biting and believable.” He expressed concern over how the season would play out, however, and questioned if it would be able to “stick the landing.” Despite King’s praise, Constellation wasn’t as well-received overall as other sci-fi series, including others streaming on Apple TV+, but it’s a slow burn worth sticking with for its moving ending.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+

5 'Evil' (2019-2024)

Created by Michelle King and Robert King

Image via Paramount+

A psychologist and a Catholic priest in training teamed up to investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained phenomenon, including miracles and demonic possessions, in Evil. The show’s early seasons suggested the demons were manifestations of psychological issues, but later seasons presented them as actual supernatural beings. The show first aired on CBS then moved to Paramount+, and it lasted four seasons. It was created by Robert and Michelle King, known for The Good Wife.

King expressed his love for Evil in an interview with PBS news, saying, “There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like. It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp.” King also called for a fifth season of the show on X, writing simply, “Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please.” King isn’t the show’s only fan—the final season currently has a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'From' (2022-)

Created by John Griffin

Image via MGM+

Mysterious unknown forces keep a town’s residents from leaving in sci-fi horror series From, leading them to search for a way out, all while supernatural creatures lurking in the forest surrounding the town pose their own threat. Harold Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, the town’s sheriff. The series premiered in 2022 on Epix and now streams on MGM+. Two seasons have aired so far, and Season 3 is currently streaming, with a new episode every week.

From has been compared to King’s work. The man himself weighed in, starting with the first episode, which he found to be “believable and scary as hell” and left him “absolutely riveted.” He also said the show has a "wonderful concept” and is “beautifully handled.” He’s also shared his own theories about what might be happening—specifically, that the residents of the town are dead but don’t know it. He’s also shared posts from the show’s cast.

From Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Creator(s) John Griffin Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

3 'Dark' (2017-2020)

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Image via Netflix

In the German sci-fi series Dark, two kids go missing in a German town, exposing its troubled past in the process, including the connections—also well as deception and fractured relationships— between four estranged families. The show also deals with the families’ role in a time-travel conspiracy involving a wormhole, moving through time in 33-year intervals, from the distant past to the not-so-distant future. The series lasted three seasons on Netflix.

King called the series a “terrific show” that’s “dark and complex...and...well...very German” in a post to X, while also joking about current events, saying, “You think the world is going to s**t, then you find out other people are watching DARK and you say THANK YOU GOD, THERE’S HOPE!” He also acknowledged that the time-travel component of Dark’s plot made it confusing to follow and recommended specific "detailed and helpful” recaps.

Dark Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast Louis Hofmann , Karoline Eichhorn , Maja Schöne , Jordis Triebel Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

2 'Yellowjackets' (2021)

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Image via Showtime

Yellowjackets follows two timelines. In one, a team of high-schools girls soccer players survives a plane crash and is stranded in rural Ontario in 1996, while the second follows their lives as adults in the present day, where they’re still affected by what happened to them as teenagers. Two seasons have aired so far, and Season 3 is expected to air in 2025, after being delayed by multiple strikes affecting Hollywood.

Yellowjackets received a lot of praise after it first aired, from fans and critics alike, it’s earned 10 Emmy nominations so far. King is among the show’s fans. He praised the show on X, calling it “a hell of a good survival story” and “a hell of a good mystery story.” He also liked its “sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor,” and hinted at criticism of other shows, pointing out that they lack those traits.

Yellowjackets Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network Showtime Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

1 'Baby Reindeer' (2024)

Created by Richard Gadd

Image via Netflix

A comedian and bartender, Donny Dunn, deals with a female stalker, Martha (Jessica Gunning), in the black comedy-drama miniseries Baby Reindeer. After serving a woman a free cup of tea, she goes on to stalk him for the next three years, forcing him to face his own buried trauma. The series was based on comedian Richard Gadd’s one-man play about his real-life experience with a stalker. Gadd plays a fictionalized version of himself in the series.

King first commented on Baby Reindeer in a post on X, saying simply, “Holy s**t.” But he went a step further and actually penned an entire essay for The Times in praise of the series, calling it “one of the best things I have ever seen.” King isn’t alone in his love of the series, either, as fans replied praising the show, too—plus it earned a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Baby Reindeer 9 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Richard Gadd , Jessica Gunning , Nava Mau , Michael Wildman , Danny Kirrane , Nina Sosanya , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Thomas Coombes , Mark Lewis Jones , Amanda Root , Alexandria Riley , Tom Goodman-Hill , Tom Durant Pritchard , Hugh Coles , Josh Finan , Jim Caesar , Miya Ocego , Laura Smyth , Leah MacRae , Leroy Brito , Will Hislop , Gerry Lynch , Rachel Bavidge , Gavin Drea , Gemma Page , Joe Bone , Grace Parry , Zeeny Shah , Jamie Michie , Phillip Suddick , Mark Watson , Kairi Liu , Stephen Erhirhi , JJ Bull Main Genre Biography Seasons 1 Writers Richard Gadd Streaming Service(s) Netflix Creator(s) Richard Gadd Directors Weronika Tofilska , Josephine Bornebusch Expand

Keep Reading: The 10 Best Movies To Watch if You Like Stephen King