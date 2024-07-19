Audiences often watch television shows for a sense of escapism; life can be tough, and there’s nothing better than watching a fun series to distract from the hectic, chaotic nature of the real world. While great drama shows have the opportunity to get viewers engaged in an original story, there are points in which television can feel a little too close to reality.

Sometimes, the incredible stories that writers, network executives, and showrunners come up with end up predicting real events. While stuff like The Simpsons is known for somehow predicting the future, other TV shows have stories that feel like they could actually happen. This approach may be compelling for viewers who seek a good deal of realism, but it also might be slightly unnerving. These are the best shows with eerie premises that could very well happen in real life, making them an odd and even unnerving watching experience.

10 ‘True Detective’ (2014-Present)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto

Image via HBO

True Detective differentiated itself from other investigative crime shows because it tried to take a more realistic look at the procedural process. Unlike other “case of the week” mystery shows, each season of True Detective focuses on a singular case that baffles a series of troubled detectives. Many deal with the types of serial killers, ritual killings, and mysterious disappearances that tend to dominate crime headlines.

True Detective stood out as more realistic compared to other crime shows because it engaged with the idea that law enforcement was inherently flawed and that gaps in judgment were to be expected. As engaging as it was to see actors like Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey play seasoned investigators, they certainly did not claim to be traditional heroes. It’s this more nuanced examination of crime culture that has given True Detective its longevity.

9 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

Created by Joe Weisberg

Image via FX Network

The Americans is unlike any other spy show because it doesn’t sensationalize espionage in the same way that the the genre's movies usually do. Rather, the Cold War series follows the Soviet Union secret agents Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) as they go undercover as an American couple.

The notion that foreign operatives could be hiding in plain sight is an uncomfortable one, but throughout The Americans’ six seasons, it's one that felt entirely plausible. The Americans examined how morality can be subjective when it comes to international allegiances, particularly for Phillip and Elizabeth, as they consider changing sides. A masterwork of drama that succeeds in detailing the political crisis of the 1980s, The Americans is also the type of anxiety-inducing show that may make audiences want to take a closer look at their neighbors.

8 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Image via USA Network

Mr. Robot is a better exploration of the Internet era of espionage and communication than virtually any other drama show. Set in an alternate version of 2015, where the hackers of the fSociety movement erase the world’s student debt, Mr. Robot predicted some aspects of electioneering in the 2016 Presidential race. As online activity and hacking become more prominent in international news, Mr. Robot’s story and themes feel spookily predictive.

Although Mr. Robot examines the dark side of nostalgia, it ultimately has an uplifting message about the importance of asking for help. The main character, Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), is one of the few prominent mainstream protagonists with mental health issues in recent media that is depicted in a positive light. It’s a powerful piece of representation that should guide future casting decisions.

7 ‘The Night Of’ (2016)

Created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

Image via HBO

The Night Of examines the flaws in the American legal system in a way that feels all too real. A masterpiece of tension and intrigue, The Night Of centers on a Muslim man (Riz Ahmed) falsely accused of murdering a woman he shared a night with and is subsequently forced to deal with the challenges of the legal process. After spending a few months in jail with hardened criminals, he re-emerges as a different man.

Powered by Ahmed's tour de force, The Night Of offers an uncompromising look at the influence of xenophobia and racism on civil justice and the trial system, holding the courts and cops accountable for their part in the discrepancy. It’s an unfortunate reality that the situation that The Night Of sets up feels all too plausible in today’s social climate, particularly in light of recent events.

6 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Image via HBO

Succession may have once been intended to be satire, but it now feels far more realistic than what’s actually going on in today’s political climate. The notion of a powerful media family forced to pass on its ownership amidst bids by other major companies is clearly inspired by the real story of Rupert Murdoch and the Fox News empire during their deal with the Walt Disney Company.

Ironically, after Succession wrapped up its final season, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger experienced a proxy fight for company leadership, similar to what Logan Roy (Brian Cox) went through with his children. Succession has dealt with topics like news ownership, corporate synergy, the systematic coverup of sexual abuse, and partisan politics in a way that feels all too real to be enjoyed entirely as a work of escapism.

5 ‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)

Created by Brad Ingelsby

Image via HBO

Mare of Easttown is a unique mystery procedural because it offers to dig deeper into the types of stories that are often covered by local crime beats but get little attention on a mainstream level. Kate Winslet gives one of the best performances of her career as a former star high school athlete turned police officer who investigates the death of a teenage girl (Cailee Spaeny) in her hometown.

Unlike other crime shows, Mare of Easttown takes the time to show how the community reacts to the girl’s death and how it ends up exposing the secrets that the town leaders are keen to keep covered up. Mare of Easttown may be an uncomfortable series to watch for anyone who has gone through a similar personal tragedy. Although it wrapped up perfectly, some rumors suggest that Winslet will be reprising her role in an upcoming continuation.

4 ‘Sneaky Pete’ (2015-2019)

Created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston

Image via Prime Video

Sneaky Pete isn’t the first show about con artists, but it does present a more plausible reason why schemers might be able to get away with their crimes. The underrated crime series stars Giovanni Ribisi in the best performance of his career as a former convict who steals the identity of his former cellmate to save his brother from a ruthless gangster (Bryan Cranston).

It’s a show that examines how easy it can be for someone’s entire life to be uprooted with the help of a few clever forgeries. Sneaky Pete examines how seductive the con artist lifestyle can be, as it allows people to experience a different identity and live out an extended fantasy. It plays a lot of its most elaborate cons for laughs, but that doesn’t mean that the inherent premise isn’t a little bit eerie in how easily replicated it can be.

3 ‘The Simpsons’ (1990-Present)

Created by Matt Groening

Image via Fox

The Simpsons is one of the most absurdly funny comedy shows of all time, but it also managed to predict several major news events. The election of Donald Trump, the breakout of the COVID-19 virus, the Titanic submarine disaster, the FIFA corruption scandal, Greece’s economic collapse, the development of Apple’s Smartwatch technology, the NSA spying controversy, the Ebola crisis in Africa, and even the finale of Game of Thrones — The Simpsons’ writers must have a crystal ball that allows them to see into the future.

One of the longest-running television shows of all time, The Simpsons is set to return for its 36th season this fall. Hopefully, this groundbreaking show will not end up predicting any catastrophic events, as the writers have had too good of a track record when it comes to their stories actually coming true.

2 ‘Black Mirror’ (2011-Present)

Created by Charlie Brooker

Image via Netflix

Black Mirror imagines alternate forms of reality, but some of those concepts in the earlier seasons have already started to come true. Early episodes of Black Mirror focused on subjects like the danger of artificial intelligence, the rise of a fascist populist leader, toxic masculinity in fandom, and the new media encroaching on real criminal activity. Shockingly, some moments in Black Mirror that were once deemed disturbing now feel rather quaint.

Set to continue with another season, Black Mirror could delve into even more issues regarding the overreliance on technology and the loss of humanity. Considering that Black Mirror has never been a show that presents a particularly hopeful conception of the future, it may be a bit distressing to see if the series ends up getting anything else right with its next batch of episodes.

Black Mirror Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Seasons 6

1 ‘Station Eleven’ (2021-2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville

Image via HBO

Station Eleven is a series about the world dealing with a global pandemic that just so happened to be released right when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread. Although based on a novel of the same name that had been written and released several years prior, the parallels it drew to current events were more than a little eerie. Some viewers may have been skeptical about starting the show because they were worried it would hit too close to the truth.

Nevertheless, Station Eleven is a brilliant drama series that celebrates the power of art to bring people together when things feel particularly dark. Although it does make some disturbing predictions about the collapse of society, Station Eleven also contains an empowering message about how mankind can emerge from a crisis with civility and empathy mostly intact.