Many incredible television series have graced the small screen through the years, earning loyal fanbases. Thus, it's not the least surprising that some of the most beloved titles are set to return in 2025. Many of these shows have ended with shocking cliffhangers, leaving character arcs dangling and fueling fan theories, building hype for their return.

This year promises to deliver plenty of exciting releases of returning fan favorites set to dominate conversations as they immerse audiences in their captivating worlds. Whether we're talking about critically acclaimed dystopian dramas like The Last of Us or sci-fi fantasies such as Stranger Things, these are the most anticipated returning shows of 2025, ranked by greatness and how anticipated they are.

10 'The Witcher' (2019-Present)

Returns for Season 4

Image via Netflix

This epic action series, based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Spakowski, is one of the highly anticipated shows this year. For those who are not familiar with its narrative, The Witcher follows a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in the world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. In the meantime, he meets a resourceful sorceress and a gifted young princess.

One of the reasons why The Witcher has got many people anticipating its return is the major casting change, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill starting in Season 4. Naturally, the recast has generated interest and sparked conversation among fans. Furthermore, the fantasy show is also set to conclude with its fifth season, so it's not surprising that viewers are eager to see how The Witcher's last season will turn out.

9 'Reacher' (2022-Present)

Returns for Season 3

Image via Prime Video

This action-packed crime drama series is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. It follows itinerant former military policeman Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, who solves crimes and metes with a unique brand of street justice.

Set to premiere on February 20, the show's third chapter is among the most anticipated, which is not remotely surprising considering the second season's success. In fact, the second season was so successful worldwide that it even warranted a renewal for a fourth season ahead of the third's premiere. Reacher delivers compelling storytelling, strong character development, and top-notch action sequences, making for a great pick for anyone who enjoys high-stakes drama that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

8 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-2025)

Returns for Season 6

Image via Hulu

Created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale has drawn a large audience thanks to its gripping plot. Set in a dystopia after the Second American Civil War, it paints a theonomic, totalitarian society that subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery.

On top of Elisabeth Moss' powerful central performance, The Handmaid's Tale delivers a genuinely thought-provoking premise that delves into themes of gender roles, fertility, oppression, and identity. It has been a significant show that sparked discussions on these topics, with its relevance and resonance with modern societal issues contributing to its success. A new season is set to premiere in spring this year, and fans who have watched the show since it was first released in 2017 can't wait to see what's next.

7 'Yellowjackets' (2021-Present)

Returns for Season 3

Image via Showtime

Starring Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci, this gripping psychological drama available to stream on Max follows a wildly talented girls' high school soccer team. Their survival skills are put to the test when they become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.

Scheduled to return on Valentine's Day, Yellowjackets is likely going to answer questions regarding Season 2's conclusion, including the cliffhangers and mysteries that make it such a must-see for TV psychological drama enjoyers. Also adding to the excitement regarding a new season release is the fact that Oscar-winner Hilary Swank has joined the cast in a mystery role, further elevating the expectations of audiences and critics alike.