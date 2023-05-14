It's hard to reinvent something that already has a solid, successful formula. Many television shows stick to what they know, whether they're a comedy or drama, they know what format works to keep the show going. But sometimes, a show decides to step outside the box and take a big risk, risks that ended up paying off big time.

These series all did something innovative for their time on TV, and audiences responded to it big time. Whether it was utilizing soundtracks in unique ways, approaching certain subjects in a new light, or changing the format for how the story gets told, Redditors agree that these series all revolutionized television in one way or another.

10 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Who says deep philosophical theories can't be turned into a fun comedy? NBC's The Good Place, starring Kristen Bell, follows four morally questionable individuals as they struggle to better themselves in the afterlife and encounter numerous philosophical conundrums.

The Good Place stepped outside the norm for typical sitcoms, not just with its handling of moral issues but also with its plot and storytelling. Reddit user unitedfan6191 explains, "I’d say The Good Place was hugely innovative in the way it dived all the way in and explored ethics and philosophy, and its premise, characters, and stories were all very creative and well-knit and high-quality TV."

9 '24' (2001-2014)

Kiefer Sutherland plays Agent Jack Bauer, a counterterrorism agent fighting the good fight in 24. Each season of the show is compromised of 24 episodes, and each season is made to take place over the course of one full day - 24 hours, hence the show's title.

Formatting a show like this is something that had never been done before, and it completely changed the way people thought about pacing stories for a television show's season. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 says, "24, with its real-time format, was so unique and a totally different way to pace a plot over a 24-episode season. Plus, they didn't shy away from political topics."

8 'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

"Lucy, I'm home!" This line and many others are just part of the iconic and memorable I Love Lucy. The comedy followed Lucy Ricardo, the quirky wife of Ricky Ricardo, and her hilarious misadventures and antics that she gets up to on a day-to-day basis.

I Love Lucy was a trailblazer for women in television and quite progressive for its time. It had a 40-year-old woman as the star and featured a couple in a happy interracial relationship, something that was virtually unheard of in the 1950s. Redditor Duke_Cheech simply puts it, "I Love Lucy was probably the most influential and innovative show in history."

7 'Miami Vice' (1984-1989)

Miami Vice was a popular crime drama in the 80s that became an icon. It featured two Miami police undercover detectives, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, as they take to the streets of Miami to fight local criminals. All while fully embracing the fashion and vibe of the era.

Miami Vice revolutionized standard police procedures and brought contemporary style and music to the series in a way that had never been done before, and later inspired a film adaptation. Reddit user MulciberTenebras shares, "Miami Vice changed television in many ways, what could've been just another generic cop show utilized a then-contemporary New Wave soundtrack and vibrant cinematography usually only seen in movies."

6 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

When it comes to teen fantasy dramas, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the cream of the crop. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan, the series follows Buffy Summers, a teenager trying to live a normal life while also dealing with her destiny as a chosen vampire and demon hunter.

Not only did the series resonate with fans, but it also changed the way that storytelling happened in a TV show by introducing season-long arcs that weren't contained in a single episode. As Redditor ColdCruise explains, "Buffy was the first show to tell a season-long story, as in, a plot started at the beginning of the season and was touched on throughout the season and had a resolution at the end...It really revolutionized storytelling on TV."

5 'Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Mafia, family drama, psychological drama, and more are all part of what made The Sopranos the success it was. The story revolves around Tony Soprano, who is the head of a mafia in New Jersey and struggles with his mental well-being and balancing his family life with his criminal life.

The Sopranos helped to popularize mafia dramas, as well as the concept of showing audiences complex stories from a criminal's perspective instead of them just being featured as villains on TV. Reddit user IdontGiveaFack says, "It changed tv forever. All the prestige tv that came later, like Orange Is The New Black, etc., wouldn't have existed if it wasn't for The Sopranos."

4 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Lost was a sci-fi drama series that became an iconic part of pop culture during its 6 season run. After a plane crashes on a mysterious island, the surviving passengers must work to survive and overcome challenges while also unraveling the mysteries of the island.

The show proved not just to be popular with fans but also influential on television creators who followed, encouraging creators to invest more in serialized shows like it. Redditor SerDire expresses, "It’s been two decades since Lost premiered, and there has yet to be a show that managed to capture and maintain the same level of mystery and mythology world-building. Dozens of shows have tried, and many hit the sweet spot but can’t hold on to it."

3 'Saturday Night Live' (1975-)

"Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" This a line that audiences have been hearing since Saturday Night Live premiered in 1975. This sketch comedy show features stand-up comedians, singers, actors, and more on a weekly basis in funny (and often topical) skits, all while performing live.

Saturday Night Live may not have invented the art of sketch comedy, but it could be argued that they popularized it and brought it to a level it had never been done before and produced comedy legends. Redditor IvyGold says, "Saturday Night Live? There had been variety shows before it, but not the sketch comedy formatted shows that it originated. They effectively created a new type of show out of the ether."

2 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Back in 2005, HBO's Rome was a production to remember. A historical fictional take on Ancient Rome, it follows the fall of the republic and the rise of the Roman Empire, with plenty of drama and intrigue along the way.

Some could argue that without HBO's success with Rome, there would never have been Game of Thrones. It was done with a high budget and attention to detail that hadn't quite been seen before, giving them a chance to test the waters for other series that would follow. Redditor NaRaGaMo puts it simply, "HBO's Rome paved the way for all the high-budget fantasy dramas."

1 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Before he was making drugs in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston was a lovable sitcom dad alongside Frankie Muniz in Malcolm in the Middle. Malcolm is a child prodigy who has to navigate school as well as being the middle child in his dysfunctional family. The series was a hit, winning several awards and the loyalty of fans, many of whom have been begging for some kind of reboot or reunion.

Beyond the solid writing and acting, fans credit the show for popularizing the trend of single-camera shows in the 2000s and that it helped inspire those that followed. Reddit user speashasha says, "Malcolm in the Middle was one of the first really successful single-cam shows in the early 2000s, if not for its success, we might have gotten more multi-cams in the last twenty years."

