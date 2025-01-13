One of the greatest assets television entertainment has is its capacity for long-form storytelling, the ability to allow a narrative to unfurl over the course of multiple seasons as it invests in exploring its characters and subplots in great detail. While this is a strength that is a defining feature of many series, the allure of extending a show in order to get to the minutiae of every facet of the story can also be a trap.

Whereas a timing miscalculation in a film can lead to 20 minutes of wasted screen time, the same misjudgment on the small screen can be truly cataclysmic, leading to seasons of diminishing returns. From teenage dramas that outstay their welcome to dystopian thrillers that should never have gone beyond one season, these series all offer ample proof that sometimes less really is more.

10 'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

An engrossing spy thriller series, Killing Eve follows the deadly rivalry between Eve (Sandra Oh), a newly inducted member of a team of MI6 experts striving to apprehend international mercenaries, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a psychotic and supremely skilled assassin working for a covert organization known as The Twelve. As the series goes on, the connection between the two women grows more nuanced and complex as both of them lose sight of their initial missions through their encounters.

Based on Luke Jennings’ novel “Villanelle” and thriving with Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing, Season 1 is a wickedly entertaining spectacle of spy-vs-spy intrigue that revels in every enthralling twist. While Season 2—overseen by Emerald Fennell with Waller-Bridge stepping back from creative control of the series—still had plenty of great moments, the series began to wane in Season 3 before collapsing in on itself in Season 4. Given its twisty story, one can’t help but think Killing Eve’s premise would have been better realized in a sharp and concise miniseries, one that did away with the excessive subplots of the latter seasons and, ideally, was handled entirely by Waller-Bridge.

9 'Altered Carbon' (2018-2020)

Created by Laeta Kalogridis

Altered Carbon has ultimately come to be regarded as a series with an intoxicating aesthetic and some solid narrative ideas that simply wasn't able to make the most of its basis on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel of the same name. Whereas Season 1 suffers from some poor plotting and an overindulgence in its setting’s grimy vibrancy, Season 2 has a more disciplined narrative focus but is undone by the quality of the story itself.

While the series as a whole is probably most accurately viewed as a missed opportunity, one can’t help but ponder what could have been had the plot progression and characters of the first season been handled with the insight and attention of Season 2. Had all the resources poured into the 18-episode run of Altered Carbon instead been funneled into a tight and focused miniseries with a closer tie to Morgan’s original novel, it could have made for one of the greatest sci-fi stories the small screen has ever seen.

8 'Wayward Pines' (2015-2016)

Developed by Chad Hodge

Interestingly, Wayward Pines was originally conceived as being a miniseries based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, and Season 1 is largely standalone in this regard and can be enjoyed on its own merits. It follows U.S. Secret Service agent Ethan Burke (Matt Dillon) as he is sent to the small town of Wayward Pines to investigate the disappearance of two fellow agents. When he finds himself trapped and unable to make contact with the outside world, Burke tries to uncover the secrets of the eerie town.

In the wake of the success of the first season, Wayward Pines was renewed for a Season 2. Unfortunately, it was unable to escape the feeling that it had been willed into existence without much planning as a means to capitalize on the popularity of Season 1. It ended up being an abysmal misfire that actually tarnished the entire show in the eyes of many fans who wish it had remained a singular series release.

7 'Scream Queens' (2015-2016)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Ian Brennan

A refreshing and decadently camp offering that features many of the stylish flourishes of Ryan Murphy, Scream Queens thrived as a delightful meshing of teen satire and horror throughout its first season. Set on a college campus, it follows the members of a sorority house who find themselves being targeted by a serial killer known as the Red Devil. Season 2 utilizes the same cast to explore the same story, albeit with different characters and set in a hospital.

While a similar approach worked for Murphy on American Horror Story, the two seasons of Scream Queens are simply far too similar to make the return to the series anything other than confusing and somewhat cheap. Keeping Season 1 as a contained miniseries would have been perfect, especially as its camp tone and satirical bite were always going to struggle to age gracefully over the course of multiple seasons. The only other alternative would have been to do something similar to The White Lotus and recast for Season 2 while changing up the dynamic between characters.