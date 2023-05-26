Audiences always love series that offer a captivating blend of excitement, drama, and entrepreneurial spirit. This kind of series are often found in shows chronicling startups and founders where they provide a fascinating look into the high-stakes world of ambitious entrepreneurs as they navigate challenges and turn groundbreaking ideas into reality. From the boardrooms of Silicon Valley to startup hubs worldwide, audiences are immersed in the fast-paced environment where young visionaries negotiate deals and battle fierce competition.

These shows can entertain and also educate, shedding light on the trials and triumphs of those who dare to disrupt the status quo in the ever-evolving landscape of technology entrepreneurship. From the hilarious home-garage style environment of Silicon Valley to the international operations worth $47 billion of WeCrashed, these shows offer an exciting, and sometimes jaw-dropping journey of well-known startups and relentless entrepreneurs.

10 'Devs' (2020)

Part sci-fi, part office nightmare, Devs follows a developer who is investigating her boyfriend's disappearance through the secretive world of a tech company called Amaya and its mysterious development division. This mind-bending thriller from Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) explores into the boundaries of determinism and the implications of controlling the flow of time.

While the premise is more sci-fi than realistic, the show reflects the ambitious pursuit of groundbreaking technology that resonates with startups, which in turn make them embroiled in ethical dilemmas such as those faced by Facebook and TikTok, to name a few.

9 'Halt and Catch Fire' (2014 - 2017)

Halt and Catch Fire is set during the early startup boom, following a group of visionary individuals as they strive to revolutionize the computer and the internet industries. The series stars Lee Pace (Foundation), Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven), and Scoot MacNairy (Argo).

This series provides a glimpse into real-world startup experience by showcasing the challenges, ambitions, and evolution of the tech industry. Despite being set in the 80s, the series still captures the rollercoaster of entrepreneurship and the ever-changing nature of tech, just like how it is today.

8 'Start-Up' (2020)

The romance drama Start-Up follows the lives of young entrepreneurs as they navigate the fiercely competitive startup scene in South Korea, battling personal and professional challenges while trying to turn their ideas into successful businesses. Available on Netflix, the series stars K-Pop singer Bae Suzy in the lead role.

The series is almost like the romance counterpart of Silicon Valley, with a glimpse into the world of Korean tech and near-accurate startup journey depictions. Through its relatable characters, it shows the realities faced by startups today, from trying to realize their ideas through demodays to battling competitors.

7 'The Billion Dollar Code' (2021)

The Billion Dollar Code chronicles the true story of a group of young hackers from Germany who develop a revolutionary video compression algorithm that became the basis of Google Earth. They became involved in a long battle for patent infringement with the tech giant years later.

With different innovations coming out almost on a daily basis, sometimes there are legal battles that follow companies with similar services. While the series shows the harsh reality of the billion-dollar industry, it also shows that how individuals have a potential to disrupt the industry with groundbreaking ideas.

6 'WeCrashed' (2022)

WeCrashed delves into the captivating downfall of WeWork, the co-working startup, led by the eccentric Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) and her wife Rebekah (Anne Hathaway). This Apple TV+ series unravels the charismatic founders' ambitious vision, corporate missteps, and the financial irregularities that led to the company's downfall.

The series provides a cautionary tale about the potential consequences that faces a startup with unchecked growth and mismanagement. The story also shines a light on how startup valuation has to be backed by transparency and sound decision-making, making this series a valuable lesson for entrepreneurs and investors.

5 'Startup' (2016 - 2018)

Focusing on the cryptocurrency industry, Startup follows a banker, a hacker and a gang-boss as they try to revolutionize the future of money while also making a boatload of money. Highly bingeable, the series stars Adam Brody, Martin Freeman and Ron Perlman.

Arguably released too soon when cryptocurrency had not entered into the mainstream conversation, this series does a good job of exploring crypto in its early days as well as the dark side of the tech industry. This thrilling series portrays the pursuit of American dream at all cost and serves as caution when a groundbreaking tech is misused.

4 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' (2022)

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber summarizes the ride-hailing company's rise to prominence, complete with its intense power struggles and baffling controversies that plagued the company, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its disruptive journey.

The series offers a captivating portrayal of the challenges faced by startups in the tech industry, through the high-stakes battles and strategic decisions. It provides an insight on how the founders do business with each other, with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick making moves with Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sergey Brin of Google.

3 'The Playlist' (2022)

The Netflix series The Playlist focuses on the creation of the music streaming platform Spotify. The series follows different perspectives in each episode, including the founder Daniel Ek, as they disrupted the music industry and launched the service.

This Swedish production offers an engaging and entertaining glimpse into the evolving landscape of the music industry in the digital age. It also shows a holistic view on how a disruptive tech startup can revolutionize an industry, from the coder's side to the lawyer who helped the legal battles.

2 'The Dropout' (2022)

The Dropout is a gripping true-crime series that chronicles the captivating downfall of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried in her Emmy-winning role) and her company, Theranos. It follows the rise and fall of the enigmatic young entrepreneur, exposing the shocking fraud behind her revolutionary blood-testing technology.

By shedding light on the deceptive practices and corporate misconduct, the series serves as a reminder for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors. It highlights the need for accountability and responsible practices within startups, so all parties are not swayed only by a promising idea and a charismatic figure.

1 'Silicon Valley' (2014 - 2019)

Silicon Valley is a hilarious comedy series that follows a group of socially awkward programmers as they navigate the treacherous waters of the tech startup scene in Silicon Valley. The show stars Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Zach Woods and Kumail Nanjiani.

The series offers a relatable portrayal of the startup culture, showcasing the struggles faced by aspiring entrepreneurs, the never-ending pursuit of funding, and the threat of competition—even from friends. With its clever commentary, the HBO series captures the essence of the modern startup landscape.

