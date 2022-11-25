When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.

Most pilots are good but can be held back by awkward elements that get ironed out in a TV show's subsequent episodes. Then there are TV pilots that come out swinging and instantly depict the show at its best. These pilot episodes are all examples of a show peaking with its first episode. It should be noted, though, these shows are generally worth watching beyond these pilots, and some future episodes are comparable, quality-wise.

'Fargo' — "The Crocodile's Dilemma" (2014)

Fargo has an opening episode that's bound to hook viewers instantly. Any concerns about this being a pale imitation of the classic 1996 film should dissipate quickly as we're introduced to ruthless Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton) and the unlucky, high-strung, and weaselly Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman).

Their paths cross in a dramatic fashion that sets in motion a dramatic and tense series of events that play out throughout Fargo's first season (later seasons of the show feature different casts of characters). For how quickly and excitingly Fargo starts with "The Crocodile's Dilemma," it is perhaps the show's most gripping and surprising episode, which is what you want from a crime-thriller TV show.

'Six Feet Under' — "Pilot" (2001)

Admittedly, Six Feet Under's pilot has some strong competition when deciding the show's best episode. Running from 2001 to 2005, this HBO show was a comedy-drama (more emphasis on the drama) about the Fisher family's attempts to run a funeral home after the sudden death of their patriarch, Nathaniel Fisher.

While the show's final episode is an incredible finale among the most emotional TV episodes of all time, Six Feet Under's pilot might best capture the "average" episode of the show. The show's tone is established right from the start, its emotional moments are instantly hard-hitting, and its characters are immediately compelling yet flawed. It's a perfect sign of things to come, so at least it should be considered on par with the show's iconic finale.

'Lost' — "Pilot: Part 1 & 2" (2004)

Lost was an unpredictable show with its ups and downs throughout six seasons. What started as a TV show about a group of plane crash survivors trying to stay alive on a dangerous, mysterious island gradually became much more as the years went on.

In picking the show's strongest and most consistent episode, its two-part pilot has to be a contender. It's notable for being one of the most expensive pilots of all time, and you can see the budget on-screen, thanks to the ambitious production, strong special effects, and the huge cast. Seeing these characters survive a horrifying plane crash and begin to sort out their living situation is gripping. This strong opening episode is why Lost became such a cultural phenomenon.

'The Shield' —"Pilot" (2002)

Like Six Feet Under, The Shield is another drama that aired throughout the 2000s, with many of the strongest episodes in its final season. However, its pilot episode is so confident and concludes with such a compelling cliffhanger that it's impossible to resist the urge to continue watching.

The pilot episode follows rogue, rule-bending police officer Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and his squad and introduces a new member to the group. Vic works out that this new member is essentially a mole that will compromise his often criminal activities. So in the final scene, he murders this character (who looked like they'd be a prominent character throughout the show), staging it so it won't look like his doing. It's brutal and cold and immediately confirms The Shield will not be your average cop show.

'Westworld' — "The Original" (2016)

There's a strong argument to be made that Westworld should have ended after a season or two. It was a science-fiction/mystery show where the set-ups were usually far more intriguing and satisfying than the answers or reveals ever were (if they ever came at all).

This means that the episode that sets up the most—"The Original"—is ultimately its best. The introduction to this show's world is intriguing and entertaining, and the mind overflows with the possible exciting directions it could take. Given Westworld couldn't maintain the pace it had when it hit the ground running, its first episode remains the show's peak.

'The Walking Dead' — "Days Gone By" (2010)

The Walking Dead ended up lasting 11 seasons, and that's not even counting the various spin-offs, which might keep the franchise going indefinitely. People like zombies, so the idea of a TV show based on the iconic post-apocalyptic comic series of the same name was exciting.

The pilot episode, "Days Gone By," only furthered that excitement. It was a solid introduction to the world, its main characters, and the zombie threat they face. When the show ultimately ran its course depends on the viewer, but certainly, it's a show that's already "ended" for some fans. Perhaps one downside of starting so strong is making what comes after look less compelling in comparison...

'Twin Peaks' — "Episode #1.1" (1990)

Twin Peaks' pilot was so good that it feels like a movie. It's unsurprising, then, to find that it was filmed in a way where it could have been released as a movie had the pilot not been picked up by a TV network, as there's an alternate version of the pilot with an extra 20 minutes of footage that wraps up and solves (albeit haphazardly) the Laura Palmer murder case.

The pilot's a perfect introduction to the show's strange world and instantly gives you a feel for its cast of colorful characters. There are many other high points in the iconic show, but the pilot might be the best individual episode from the acclaimed—and unfortunately short-lived—TV series.

'Firefly' — "Serenity" (2002)

It's not Firefly's fault that the show peaks with its pilot. After all, it's an infamous case of a great TV show being canceled too soon, as it didn't even get to complete its first season before its abrupt cancelation. There's every chance the show would have gotten even better had it lasted multiple seasons.

We ended up getting strong and compelling TV, but the best individual episode is likely its first, "Serenity." It sets up so much that the show was only able to partially pay off, so watching it is certainly bittersweet for as good as it is. At least a 2005 movie that shared its name with the pilot was able to give Firefly some sense of finality.

'Oz' — "The Routine" (1997)

Oz was a show that broke ground regarding content and intense subject matter, but from a story-telling perspective, it certainly had a formula. Many episodes bleed together, with most introducing a new character, depicting the struggles to survive in a maximum-security prison, and featuring at least one shocking death scene.

"The Routine" did it first and did it best. Its central character is murdered before the episode's end, confirming the danger Oz's characters are in and how violent the prison setting is. It's a hard-hitting and savage show from the very start, and what a start it is.

'The Rehearsal' — "Orange Juice, No Pulp" (2022)

The Rehearsal is Nathan Fielder's long-awaited follow-up to his cult classic series, Nathan For You. Six episodes aired in 2022, with a second season picked up by HBO, thanks to the strength of the first season.

Broadly speaking, the show involves Fielder helping people deal with difficult moments by meticulously rehearsing the situation they're worried about beforehand. Episodes 2-6 have an overarching story, but its first episode, "Orange Juice, No Pulp," is self-contained and still leaves the biggest impact. There are many amazing moments throughout the show, but for telling such a great story in just 44 minutes, The Rehearsal's first episode is its best.

