If you're looking for TV shows left of the dial, you've come to the right place.

Every now and then, the same-old drama or sitcom can get a little old. Maybe, in some cases, even a bit predictable. Audiences need a refresher to help lighten their spirits and keep them sane!

RELATED: 6 Quirky Sitcom Leads For When You Need an Offbeat Perspective

However, as more and more content is being produced for the growing streaming service industry, there are a few independent and not-as-well-known series that has a bit of a quirky feel and voice and happen not to be as well known. For fans of quirky television that’ll most definitely get a laugh (and maybe a bewildered groan), the following are series that easily hit the target.

'The Rehearsal'

Image via HBO

Nathan Fielder returns to the spotlight (or screen, rather) in The Rehearsal, a reality/comedy series that is one of his most fascinating concepts yet. Going along with his usual conceptual production where he interacts with real people, Fielder presents a new question: What if you could rehearse life’s most important conversations down to a tee so that you could have a successful and positive outcome? In The Rehearsal, Fielder attempts to do just that with real people and actors, and then those same people and their real-life counterparts.

Along the way, Fielder starts a life simulation journey of his own, raising a child with an intense-devoted Christian woman and teaching his own acting method (and then simulating what it would be like to be in his own class). The show is a bit mind-boggling, but at its heart, Fielder, along with his awkward personality, is simply trying to understand the most important aspect of life yet: human connection.

RELATED: Nathan Fielder's Earnestness Is What Makes 'The Rehearsal' So Great

'Good Omens'

Image via Chris Raphael

Based on the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens is the quirky, religious satire that every recovering Catholic needs. The Amazon Prime Video series stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley the demon and Aziraphale the angel, respectively. When the antichrist is missing among billions of humans on Earth, the two form an unlikely friendship as they traverse the world to avoid Armageddon and the impending war between the Angels and Demons.

The show is a bit short, making it a quick watch. The British humor and heart-warming friendship between an angel and a demon are absolutely worth the watch, and the show is practically the definition of quirky.

'Community'

Image via Sony

Community is a well-known and hugely-successful NBC sitcom. The show is known for its weird concepts, like basing certain episodes on famous movies or trying new ways of telling a story. Once viewers get to the third and fourth seasons, the show picks up in all its wacky ways. Community follows ex-lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), who had been disbarred, so he must return to school and decides to do so at Greendale Community College.

There, he meets a variety of cooky characters and people, including his crazy Spanish teacher (Ken Jeong). He starts a study group to earn extra points, and the group that comes together continues, and they all end up learning more about each other than their assignments. The show is hilarious and is one of the best quirky sitcoms of all time.

RELATED: The Cast of 'Community': Where Are They Now?

Portlandia

This quirky sketch show comes from the mind of Saturday Night Live’s Fred Armisen and his and member Carrie Brownstein. The absurdist series pokes fun at the people living in Portland, Oregon. The two play a ton of different pairs of characters, and their most famous sketch is called “Feminist Bookstore.”

The show also features recurring guest stars like Jeff Goldblum, Kumail Nanjiani, and Natasha Lyonne. The show is a perfect watch for those looking for something more outlandish but with a dash of dry humor.

'The Umbrella Academy'

Image via Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, yet it still fits the definition of being a bit quirky. For those still unfamiliar with the show’s premise: The Umbrella Academy, based on the comics of the same name, is about seven children (all born from random women who showed no signs of pregnancy before) that are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He creates the Umbrella Academy to prepare his “children” to become superheroes. The show begins forward in time when the six surviving children reunite for their father’s funeral.

They work together to solve their father’s death and stop a global apocalypse. Each child has their own special power and connections to each other, and there is even a butler monkey! The show is perfect for those that want the quirk but also desire a dramedy with some superhero elements.

RELATED: 10 Shows And Movies To Watch If You Love 'The Umbrella Academy' Cast

'Chewing Gum'

Chewing Gum is a British sitcom written by and starring Michaela Coel. She plays Beyoncé fanatic Tracey Gordon and is based on the semi-autobiographical monologue called “Chewing Gum Dreams,” which Coel also wrote. Tracey has to deal with new adult challenges and changing interests as she grows into womanhood.

As she struggles with her restrictive religious beliefs and a serious love of Beyoncé, the transition to adulthood is more complicated than it seems. This show is also a hilarious British show and is worth the watch for anyone looking for a storyline with a strong female-identifying lead.

'Nathan For You'

Nathan Fielder’s most well-known tv series, Nathan For You, is just about as quirky as anyone can hope. In this series, Fielder poses as a businessman who sets out to help struggling businesses. Except, rather than give them sane and logical steps forward, Fielder creates the most elaborate, out-of-the-box, and down-right nonsensical ways of saving these businesses.

The show is a drop-dead funny human experiment, as Fielder shows the great lengths people will go for money, fame, and self-obsession. Not to mention Fielder’s awkward character creates some memorable (and very real) moments in the show.

KEEP READING: The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now