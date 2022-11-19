With streaming services vastly expanding the amount of TV available to consume over the past decade, viewers now have seemingly limitless opportunities to find projects they love. All this competition has also made streaming services and networks eager to snap up hot properties that have strong fanbases. Streaming services in particular have made a habit out of picking up shows that were abandoned by more traditional networks. While Prime Video and Hulu both have saved canceled shows on multiple occasions and other series have jumped from network to network, Netflix stands out as the most interested in bringing shows back from the dead.

Series that started on network or cable TV, like You and Lucifer, have done terrific numbers for the streaming service after having been resurrected, and they've recently struck gold again with Manifest, the first entry on our list below. It's worth considering that some shows may just work better at binge-watches than they do as weekly episodic releases. This is particularly true for shows that operate at more of a slow burn. For example, The Killing — which started on AMC but was also revived by Netflix for a fourth season — might have been a tough sell week to week, but makes for a great and thoroughly engrossing binge-watch. And Manifest's huge cliffhangers compel viewers to want to fire up that next episode immediately.

Here's a list of notable shows that found renewed life and new fans after switching networks or being picked up by a streamer after cancellation.

Manifest

Image via Netflix

This NBC supernatural drama is finally a smash hit after Netflix saved it from cancelation. The show originally ran for three seasons on NBC and was added to Netflix shortly before it was canceled. It ended up drawing such good ratings for the streaming service that they saw fit to bring it back for one more season, the first part of which premiered on November 4 and ended up drawing an impressive 57 million views over the course of its first weekend, moving it to the number-one spot on Netflix's Top 10 list.

Manifest centers on a group of passengers on a plane that mysteriously disappears for more than five and a half years, during which time they are presumed dead. When the plane lands on the tarmac, the world is shocked to learn that the group hasn’t aged one bit and has no recollection of where they were for the past half-decade. The series features Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, and Parveen Kaur in its ensemble.

The Expanse

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse was a sci-fi series about a human colony in outer space that ran for three seasons on Syfy before it was canceled. However, fans were outraged over the series’ unceremonious ending, and celebrities like Will Wheaton and George R.R. Martin all supported calls for renewal.

Ultimately, Amazon came to save this series from an early death thanks to the #SaveTheExpanse campaign, which garnered more than 100,000 signatures and saw fans hire a plane to fly the campaign message around the Amazon Studios headquarters. Thomas Jane, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, and Steven Strait were among those headlining the series. The series went on to last for three more seasons on Prime Video and with Amazon budgeting the production, it also got major upgrades in the production and scope of its storytelling.

Lucifer

The devil may not have come to help Lucifer when it was canceled by Fox, but Netflix certainly did. Starring Tom Ellis in the titular role, the urban fantasy saw Lucifer Morningstar come to Earth and assist LAPD whilst running a club called Lux in Los Angeles. He works closely with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) after learning that she isn't susceptible to his powers. The series also featured Inbar Lavi, Tom Welling, D.B. Woodside, and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

The DC comic adaptation ran for three series to waning viewership on FOX before it was cut from the lineup. The #SaveLucifer campaign quickly moved into high gear, prompting Netflix to pick the series up for a fourth season. This proved to be a good gambit for Netflix, as the series enjoyed high viewership numbers across the board until the series ended in 2021.

Cougar Town

Image via Walt Disney Television

Bill Lawrence and Kevin Biegel created the Abed Nadir-championed ABC sitcom Cougar Town. Starring Courteney Cox and a slew of other talented comic actors, the series follows Cox’s character in the aftermath of her divorce as she gets her life back together. The series ran for three seasons on ABC before it was axed. However, cable network TBS saw fit to bring the show back for three more seasons and the show (lasting from 2009 to 2013) was able to carry its cult following till the end.

You

Image via Netflix

Another roaring success on Netflix is the stalker drama You. The psychological thriller is based on a series of books by author Caroline Kepnes and centers on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) a likable bookshop clerk with a deranged idea of what love is. The series serves as a cautionary tale for romance in the digital age but is told with aplomb. The tongue-in-cheek humor helps lighten the tone of the series when it gets too dark. The series has proven to be a big hit for Netflix, with the first season racking up 40 million views in the first four weeks. The audience for the show has only grown since, and the series is set to debut its fourth season in February of next year.

You initially premiered on Lifetime, where it was renewed for a second season even before it aired due to its strong reviews. However, once it failed to strike a chord with the Lifetime audience, it found a home on Netflix where it has become one of the flagship shows of the streaming service.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

FOX’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine never quite made sense on their roster, given how different the series’ tone was from the other content the network had. Though it had a crossover with fellow FOX show New Girl, it always more closely resembled NBC's comedy lineup.

It makes sense then that, when FOX canceled the comedy procedural, NBC was ready to save the show for three more seasons. Featuring the likes of Andy Sandberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, and Andre Braugher, the series had eight stellar seasons and remains one of the more wholesome sitcoms of the past decade.

Arrested Development

Another critically acclaimed FOX property that was canceled and then later brought back to life was the Mitchell Hurwitz sitcom Arrested Development. Starring an all-star lineup that includes Jeffery Tambor, Jason Bateman, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, David Cross, Micheal Cera, Alia Shawkat, and Tony Hale, the show ran from 2003 to 2006 on FOX to modest ratings.

However, the series was much lauded, earning a spot on many "best of the decade" lists and maintaining a cult following. It's no surprise thus that long after its cancelation, Netflix bought the rights and produced two more seasons that it released in 2013 and 2018-19.

All Rise

Image via Shimmering Pictures

CBS’s All Rise revolves around the personal and professional life of the newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick). Other actors in the series include Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, and J. Alex Brinson. After two seasons on the network, the legal drama was canceled. There was also quite a bit of upheaval behind the scenes, with series showrunner Greg Spottiswood investigated and fired for misconduct allegations.

However, Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network saw fit to revive it for a third season, which premiered in 2022. There's no word yet on whether the series will continue for a fourth season or if this will be the end of the road for Judge Carmichael.

Girls5eva

Image via Peacock

Creator Meredith Scardino (of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame) created Girls5eva for NBC’s streaming service Peacock, where the show streamed for two seasons.

It came as a surprise to fans of the show when, just this past month, it was announced that its third season would debut on a different streamer, but it makes complete sense for Netflix to have swept in and saved the day. The tone of the series is quite similar to Schmidt’s, which, like Girls5eva, was executive produced by Tina Fey. Plus, there are plenty of comedic nuggets to mine from an all-star roster featuring Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Phillips, and Paula Pell. The premise of the series follows four former girl group members who reunite after 20 years to make music again.

Timeless

Image via NBC

Timeless is the rare show to have been canceled twice. The series ran in 2016 for a single season before it was canned. However, following further negotiations with Sony Television which produced the show, the series came back for a second season. When NBC canceled it again, the fans’ social media protest resulted in a TV film that helped showrunners Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan tie up loose ends.

The sci-fi drama featured a race against time when a soldier (Matt Canter), a history professor (Abigail Spencer), and (Malcolm Barrett) all worked together to retrieve a stolen time machine. Considering Kripke went on to make The Boys after this (bringing along Timeless star Claudia Doumit), maybe Timeless finally closing up shop for good wasn't the worst thing that could've happened.

Designated Survivor

Image via ABC

This political drama enjoyed strong ratings when it first premiered on ABC in 2017; however, the show was shuttered by the network after two seasons. Starring Kiefer Sutherland in the lead role, the show dealt with the repercussions of a deadly attack on the Capital building that resulted in the death of everyone but the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Sutherland’s Kirkman is then anointed as the U.S. President and is tasked with leading the country in uncertain times.

Netflix renewed the political drama for 10 more episodes before actors’ contracts made it unfeasible for the streamer to continue. Ultimately, Designated Survivor was canceled again in 2019.

Community

Image via NBC

“Six seasons and a movie!” was the rallying cry of Danny Pudi’s character Abed, and against all odds, that’s somehow happened. From the moment it premiered, Community really has been the scrappy little show that could. This Dan Harmon-created sitcom premiered on NBC in 2009 before it was canceled and brought back to life on Yahoo! Screen of all places for a final run. The series featured a ragtag group of community college students who became close to one another through their Spanish study group. The cast included Pudi, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase.

Recently, it was announced that a new Community movie is planned for NBC’s service Peacock, putting to bed several years of speculation and development. While the full cast is not on board to return (Chase is likely not invited back, and Glover might be too busy), Harmon is expected to direct, which will likely ensure the movie is as good a time as the show was.