Let's rewind to the distant year 1994. A new generation of filmmakers was behind the camera, and things in Hollywood were changing. Quentin Tarantino exploded onto the scene with his instantly iconic indie crime-flick, Pulp Fiction, winning awards for its sharply written dialogue. In New Zealand, future The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson found his footing with his first commercial film, a dream-like retelling of the 1954 Parker–Hulme murder case titled Heavenly Creatures. Meanwhile, a little movie called The Shawshank Redemption would come to be known as one of the greatest films of all time.

In a constant state of transformation, the cultural zeitgeist would be influenced by more than just film in '94; enter television. A significant year for animation and sitcoms, 1994 would birth multiple iconic shows, a handful that would even stand the test of time. From the apartments and sewers of New York to the emergency rooms of Massachusetts, these television series celebrate their thirtieth anniversary in 2024, and fans still can't get enough of them.

10 'Party of Five' (1994 - 2000)

Creators: Christopher Keyser, Amy Lippman

Created by The Society producer Christopher Keyser and Masters of Sex writer Amy Lippman, Party of Five follows the lives of the five Salinger siblings, who navigate the challenges of keeping a family together after the tragic loss of their parents. Starring an ensemble cast, the Salinger family contains a few recognizable faces, including Lost leading man, Matthew Fox, and the iconic Neve Campbell of Scream fame as the unit's eldest, Charlie and the intelligent and emotional third child, Julia.

Tackling the difficult subject of grief, Party of Five resonated with its audience, placing modern family dynamics and personal authenticity directly under its microscope for a six-season run. The show is a gem of 90s television and a near-perfect blend of teen and familial drama, a combination viewers don't see much of anymore.

9 'Earth 2' (1994-1995)

Creators: Billy Ray, Michael Duggan, Carol Flint, Mark Levin

Presented by Steven Speilberg's Amblin Entertainment, Earth 2 is a galaxy-spanning science fiction television drama in which the Earth has become inhospitable. Centered on Devon Adair (Debrah Farentino), a fearless mother who, in a last-ditch attempt to save her son and the hundreds of other children aboard a space station, undertakes a mission to colonize an Earth-like planet twenty-two light years away. Breaking new ground at the time of release, Earth 2 had one of the first female commanders in a science fiction television show, as Adiar precedes Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager by more than two months.

Another stand-out character is John Danziger, a mechanic working to pay off a family debt portrayed by Clancy Brown, whose disregard for authority and assured confidence in his skills makes him a hilarious companion for Adair. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after its first season, meaning Earth 2 never got to live up to its full potential. However, it remains a fascinating watch, especially when considering its connections to Speilberg and the future head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, co-owners of Amblin Entertainment.

8 'Aaahh!!! Real Monsters' (1994 - 1997)

Creators: Peter Gaffney, Gabor Csupo, Kate Boutilier

A decade before Mike and Sully filled a single scream canister in Monsters, Inc., the gang from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters were dishing out all the animated scares. Following a dynamic trio of young monsters, the series focuses on their attendance at a school beneath New York City, where they must learn to frighten humans.

Starring voice work by Tim Curry and Jim Belushi, among others, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters positively oozes comedic charm, easily becoming one of the best 90s cartoons. The show effortlessly blended laughs with slightly off-putting content, creating a unique experience that remains fresh even by today's standards. In an era where child-friendly horror shows are lacking, this is one that honestly deserves a revival following its short-lived run thirty years ago.

7 'ER' (1994 - 2009)

Creator: Michael Crichton

It's not often that a TV series with the sticking power that ER had comes along. Running for an unfathomable fifteen seasons and 331 episodes, ER is like the Doctor Who of the medical drama world. Taking the world by storm in '94, the series followed a revolving staff of doctors and nurses at Chicago's County General and became famous for the dramatic and often saucy dynamics shared between its characters, as well as its dedication to accurately portraying medical procedures.

Initially based on show-runner Michael Crichton's own experiences in the wards of Massachusetts General Hospital, the series would eventually outlive even its creators' vision, taking on a life of its own and building a loyal fan base. It can also be credited with making George Clooney a household name, who remained the hospital's resident heart-throb for its first five seasons. ER remains a relevant and influential series, paving the way for subsequent medical dramas such as Grey's Anatomy.

6 'Gargoyles' (1994 - 1997)

Creator: Greg Weisman

An animated adventure series like no other, Gargoyles is the classic 1994 Disney cartoon centered around a group of gargoyles who awaken in modern-day New York City after being suspended in time. Forced to adapt to an unknown new world, the Gargoyles find themselves under constant threat of danger from enemies old and new. Scoring 8/10 on IMDb, Gargoyles has retained its unlikely popularity, continuing for some years in comic book form.

Created by Greg Weisman, the series initially ran for three seasons, containing a total of 78 20-minute-long episodes. However, Weisman has remained fairly vocal over the years since its cancelation about his intent to expand the Gargoyles' universe even further, a dream that has become a reality as the live-action Gargoyles adaptation has recently entered production. Featuring iconic character designs, exciting depth of lore, and immersive world-building, Gargoyles is easily one of the best animated series Disney has ever produced.

5 'The Vicar of Dibley' (1994 - 2020)

Creator: Richard Curtis

From the mind of Richard Curtis, the screenwriter, producer, and film director behind some of Britain's most beloved comedies, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, and About Time, comes The Vicar of Dibley. This charming English sitcom follows the going ons of the residents of Dibley, a small village in Oxfordshire, whose residents are bewildered to discover their new vicar is a woman.

Portrayed by the British icon Dawn French, vicar Geraldine Granger is quick to overcome the locals' shock at her gender. Hilariously witty and equally heart-warming, The Vicar of Dibley's gentle stance against gender-normal roles at its core has aided in aging it as well as it has. Making room for a strong female lead without ever feeling the need to lower the presence of her male counterparts, The Vicar of Dibley is as intelligent and sincere as it is silly.

4 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994 - 1998)

Creators: Stan Lee, Steve Ditko

Following the massive popularity of Marvel's classic 1992 X-Men: The Animated Series, the Webslinger's very own show went into production. Premiering in '94 to overwhelmingly positive feedback, Spider-Man: The Animated Series would follow the classic Spider-Man origin story. From the radioactive spider to the tragic murder of Uncle Ben, most savvy viewers will be quite familiar with many of the events of the early series. Still, they are likely to find something new as the story progresses, as it eventually adapts events from the wider Marvel mythos.

Heralded by some fans as the greatest Spider-Man show of all time, Spider-Man: The Animated Series excels in its storytelling, but that's not to say that the series is perfect. The animation is 30 years old, after all, resulting in the odd art mistake here and there, leaving many key characters looking off, if only ever so slightly. But for those who can overlook such things, there are some stellar episodes to find here, making Spider-Man: The Animated Series an essential watch for die-hard Marvel and superhero fans alike.

3 'Babylon 5' (1994 - 1998)

Creator: Michael Straczynski

Created by J. Michael Straczynski, Babylon 5 is one of the most ambitious Sci-Fi television series of all time. The show follows a cast of both human and alien inhabitants aboard Babylon 5, a space station built in the aftermath of several deadly galactic conflicts, as they deal with a series of challenges. Some are as complex as the reoccurring generational conflicts between ancient races, and others as intimate as their entanglements with oppression, corruption and redemption.

Conceived with a massive five-year story arc pre-planned before its filming ever began, Babylon 5 built a loyal and excited audience due to its tight writing and singular vision. In the years following the series release, Babylon 5 commands the same respect and remains a beloved entry in the sci-fi canon. Its impressive 8.4/10 IMDb score proves how highly-regarded it is, with fan interest generating an animated sequel in 2023, Babylon 5: The Road Home.

2 'My So-Called Life' (1994 - 1995)

Creator: Winnie Holzman

Only sticking around for one brief season, Winnie Holzman's iconic teen drama My So-Called Life remains a celebrated time capsule of the early '90s. The show stars Claire Danes as Angela Chase, a teenage girl who struggles with the daily social trials of being in high school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. My So-Called Life tells the resonating story of a teenager trying to find their place in the world, feeling herself growing distant from her best friends while also noticing changes in her dynamic with her parents.

Despite being critically praised for its honest portrayal of adolescence, the show was canceled after only one season. Nevertheless, My So-Called Life's impact has endured over the years thanks to Dane's Golden Globe-winning, unforgettable performance. It paved the way for subsequent teen shows such as Dawson's Creek and Freaks and Geeks and remains a fine example of the heights teen television can achieve.

1 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman

On September 22, 1994, the very landscape of the entertainment industry changed forever when NBC premiered the pilot episode of their new sitcom titled Friends. The brainchild of Marta Kauffman and David Crane, writers who would steer the series for its incredible 10-season-long run, Friends became a mega-hit that still inhabits living rooms around the globe thirty years on, taking on new life on streaming.

Packed with iconic imagery, from the instantly recognizable ensemble cast to the very apartment where they spend most of their time, the series is a nostalgia ride that fans never want to end. Put simply, Friends is a lightning-in-a-bottle comedy that came out at just the right time, with all the right people involved. Friends secured the relevancy of sitcoms and propelled the formate far into the future, in the same way that The Sopranos did for prestige dramas.

