2024 has been a truly phenomenal year for television. There have been some strong new seasons of shows that are already hits, like Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, and Interview with the Vampire. There have also been some fantastic new shows, like Shōgun, Doctor Odyssey, and Maxton Hall. So many of these series have been blowing up on both streaming and network TV, and have generated a lot of buzz.

While the more popular shows certainly deserve the attention, there are some other great shows that flew under the radar this year. Some of these are new shows that have not gotten nearly enough attention, and others are returning shows that remain underrated after a number of seasons. In spite of this, there are still some phenomenal shows, and even some of the best of the year. These are the ten most underrated TV shows of 2024.

10 'Geek Girl' (2024-)

Created by Anthony Leo, Zoë Rocha, & Andrew Rosen

Based on Holly Smale's book series of the same name, Geek Girl follows Harriet Manners (Emily Carey), a neurodivergent teenage girl who gets the opportunity of a lifetime. Harriet is kind and enthusiastic, but she gets picked on at school for being different, and she only has one friend. Harriet's entire life turns upside down when her class takes a field trip to London Fashion Week, and she gets scouted by modeling agent Wilbur Evans (Emmanuel Imani).

Harriet never planned to be a model, and she initially just goes through with it because she wants her life to change. Along the way, though, Harriet comes to really enjoy modeling, as Wilbur encourages Harriet to be her own type of model instead of trying to fit into external pressures. It is such a joy to watch the underdog story of Harriet entering the spotlight as a model, as well as her relationships, including a sweet romance with fellow model, Nick Park (Liam Woodrum). The show has not garnered nearly enough attention or been renewed yet for a second season, but it is a true delight.

9 'St. Denis Medical' (2024-)

Created by Eric Ledgin & Justin Spitzer

There is an abundance of medical dramas out there, but there's been a severe lack of medical sitcoms since Scrubs ended. Peacock's latest contribution to the subgenre, St. Denis Medical, is a hilarious and fun series. The show follows the staff in the emergency department at St. Denis Medical Center, including the doctors, nurses, and administrative staff. The show is not even halfway through its first season, but it has already made quite an impression.

St. Denis Medical uses its mockmentary format to highlight the more bizarre and weird parts of working at a hospital, from the patients' unusual injuries to the staff's issues with one another. For example, in Episode 5, "A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle," two of the doctors, Ron (David Alan Grier) and Bruce (Josh Lawson), get into an intense battle over a candy bar. It escalates to Bruce buying out the candy bars from the hospital gift shop and building them into a stool. St. Denis Medical still hasn't gotten the attention it deserves, but it is a wonderfully weird and funny show.

8 'Found' (2023-)

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Found has a truly nailbiting and perfect premise: Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) runs a crisis management team that finds missing persons, two decades after she was kidnapped by her high school teacher, now known as Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). For the first season of the show, Gabi kept Sir captive in her basement and made him help her solve missing persons cases. 2024 has seen the release of the first half of the show's second season, and it is somehow even better than the first.

Season 2 of Found is absolutely fantastic, with the stakes at an all-time high after Sir has escaped from Gabi's basement and her secret has been revealed to everyone close to her. The season shows Gabi having to deal with the fallout of keeping this secret from her team, as well as the risk of Sir now out in the world, targeting her and her loved ones. Found doesn't get as much attention as some other procedurals, but it is definitely as deserving, especially for its second season.

7 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (2024-)

Created by Poppy Cogan

Based on Holly Jackson's book series of the same name, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a teenage girl who decides to use her senior project to investigate a murder. Five years ago, Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) was murdered, and Andie's boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni), was blamed for the murder. Sal isn't alive to clear his own name, so Pip takes it upon herself to prove his innocence with the help of Sal's brother, Ravi (Zain Iqbal).

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an intense and gut-wrenching show that doesn't shy away from more serious topics. It uses the structure of a teen drama to focus on Pip's life, as well as the underlying issues surrounding her school and in her town. It is a compelling murder mystery full of twists and turns that also has an important and gutting underlying message. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has thankfully already been renewed for a second season, but it still seems to have flown under the radar as one of Netflix's sneaky hidden gems.

6 'How to Die Alone' (2024-)

Created by Natasha Rothwell & Vera Santamaria

How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a woman who works at JFK airport and feels generally lost and dissatisfied with her life. After a brush with death on her 35th birthday, Mel decides to make some changes. Mel joins a management training program, makes new friends, and starts to prioritize herself and her goals. This is certainly not an easy journey for Mel, as she has to deal with a number of complications along the way– including a huge fight with her best friend, Rory (Conrad Ricamora), who asks her not to enroll in the program.

Mel is such a compelling main character. Natasha Rothwell plays Mel in such a nuanced and sympathetic way, that it is impossible not to root for her, even when she says something hurtful or breaks the law. As Mel works to improve her life, she is also preparing to attend the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Alex (Jocko Sims), with whom she's still in love. The wedding is in Hawaii, and will be Mel's first flight, even though she's terrified of flying. How to Die Alone is severely underrated, and it should be every comedy fan's next watch.

5 'Rivals' (2024-)

Created by Dominic Treadwell-Collins

Rivals is based on the second novel in Dame Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles series, and it is a fast-paced and entertaining drama from start to finish. The series is set in England in 1986, and it follows a group of wealthy people who are all in some way connected to an independent commercial television station called Corinium. Corinium's managing director, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), has a rivalry with MP and Minister for Sport, Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), which soon escalates into a massive battle between two television companies, Corinium and Venturer.

Although it has already been renewed for a second season, Rivals remains criminally underrated. The show balances humor, swoonworthy romances, and intense drama to create a truly fantastic season of television. Some highlights include the blooming romance between Rupert and Taggie (Bella Maclean), as well as Declan's (Aidan Turner) penchant for calling people out on his show, and the show's hilarious and clever montage scenes. It is a lot of fun, and it is the perfect next watch for fans of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age.

4 'High Potential' (2024-)

Created by Drew Goddard

From Castle to Psych, a police consultant who helps solve crimes is a tried and true procedural formula. High Potential takes this premise and runs with it. The show follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a night cleaner for the LAPD who accidentally helps solve a crime. Morgan has a High Potential Intellect condition that makes her extremely useful to the LAPD Major Crimes unit, and she joins as a consultant, frequently partnering with Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

High Potential is the best new procedural of 2024, but it is still seriously underrated. The show is only halfway through its first season, and could easily go on to become a classic procedural for many seasons. Morgan is unlike the typical police consultant; she feels deeply, and Morgan uses her feelings and intuition to help solve cases. The show has very interesting cases in each episode, but it is even more compelling outside the cases, with aspects of the show like Morgan's relationship with her kids, her possible slowburn romance with Karadec, and the mystery of her missing ex.