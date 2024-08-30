Narration in TV shows is nothing new. It has been around since shows like The Wonder Years and the original Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack as host. The narrator is designed to guide viewers through what’s going on in the scene. It is sometimes an internal monologue of a pivotal character. With something like a docuseries, viewers expect that the narrator is revealing accurate facts and details. But when it comes to fictional dramas, comedies, and other content, narrative detail is fair game, subject to interpretation and perception.

Naturally, a narrator is only telling one side of the story. Sometimes, that story can be skewed to fit their own, well, narrative, even sociopathy. Some of the best shows on television feature a narrator who isn’t exactly the most reliable source for the story they’re telling.

10 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Created by James Manos Jr.

A big part of the crime drama Dexter through its eight seasons is listening to the protagonist Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) inner monologue. As a serial killer, he has managed to control his urges and direct his murderous acts towards only those he believes deserves to die. These are murderers, rapists, and all-around heinous people. As he justifies his actions to himself, his narration is often skewed to fit his own narrative.

He is often trying to convince himself that the person deserves to die rather than making statements of fact. His views on everyday events and people are often filtered through his own sociopathic lens: since he doesn’t generally like people, he views behaviors that most people find commonplace to be annoying, frustrating, or disingenuous.

9 'You' (2018-2024)

Created by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Much like Dexter, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You is a serial killer who dictates his internal monologue to the audience. He becomes obsessed with a particular woman, believing they are meant to be together. Once he does, he rationalizes his actions and words. He believes the often heinous things he does are completely necessary and designed to protect, not harm that person when the latter is almost always the case.

Joe’s thought process is completely flawed and his decisions are completely irrational. To Joe, what he’s saying makes complete sense. It’s as though he’s gaining reassurance from, well, himself. But to the audience listening at home, he is completely unhinged and terrifyingly dangerous.

You (2018) Release Date September 9, 2018

8 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Created by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Only Murders in the Building is a fun mystery comedy-drama that puts a twist on the traditional whodunit story. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are three residents of a swanky New York City building who share a love of true crime podcasts. When a murder occurs in their building, they decide to run their own investigation, and create a podcast of their own. The murders keep happening and each time, they bring their podcasting and amateur sleuthing to the case.

Each season includes the investigation into a different murder and each episode in every season features opening narration from a different suspect. Each time, the story is told from their perspective. This includes truths that refute the possibility that person is the killer. It also exposes secrets and motivations behind things that occur, but always through the specific lens of only that person. This doesn’t take other opinions and sides of the story into account, but does also provide interesting details about the side/guest character in question.

7 'The Afterparty' (2022-2023)

Created by Christopher Miller

A murder has occurred at a high school reunion and a detective shows up at the mansion where it takes place to investigate. She ensures no one leaves the premises and interviews each person one by one to see if she can put together a story of what really happened. Naturally, each person’s perspective and recollection of events is different. But this series takes the idea of unreliable narration to a different level.

What’s exciting about The Afterparty is that each episode, which centers around a different character, is told in a different genre as well. There’s everything from action movie where Brett (Ike Barinholtz) fashions himself a hero, a romantic comedy with two former classmates who are secretly in love with one another, and even a psychological thriller as one attendee believes she is being followed. The same theme follows in the second season, which takes place at a wedding when the groom winds up dead. The Afterparty highlights how every person loves to embellish stories and paint themselves in the most positive light possible.

6 'Gossip Girl' (2017-2012)

Created by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage

The CW

The entire premise of this teen drama based on the Cecily von Ziegesar novel series is that an unknown blogger known only as Gossip Girl (narration by Kristen Bell) tells the story of her life living within a wealthy community in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Fans are left to guess and theorize who the identity of Gossip Girl is through the entire series, with a big reveal at the end.

Naturally, with only one person telling the story of many, Gossip Girl skews things in her favor. Touching on everything from scandals to personal details of their lives through high school and college, there’s underlying tension as everything is played out in digital format for all to read. When the identity is finally revealed and it isn’t actually one of the richest characters, it’s both shocking and explains so much of why the narration was as unreliable as it was.

5 'Euphoria' (2019-)

Created by Sam Levinson

This teen drama is narrated by the character of Rue (Zendaya), a queer teenager recovering from drug addiction. After returning from rehab, she tries to re-acclimate back to high school life while maintaining her sobriety and faces challenges at every turn. As narrator of Euphoria, Rue only presents situations and conversations as she views them. This means they’re not always entirely accurate.

What’s more, since Rue shares a lot of details about other characters, fans learn a lot about others based on what she thinks of them and not necessarily every actual detail. Since Rue is known to be manipulative and deceptive, it’s likely she changes a lot about people’s characters and situations to suit herself. What’s most interesting about Rue’s narration is the idea that she may be unreliable not only to those looking in, but also to protect her own sobriety and mental health.

Euphoria Release Date June 19, 2019

4 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Created by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas

How I Met Your Mother is narrated all the way through by an older version of Ted Mosby (voiced by the late Bob Saget) telling his two teenage children the story of how he met their mother. The idea through all the best episodes is to learn the identity of the mother, but fans are taken on a wild ride through Ted’s (Josh Radnor) youth as he dates, deals with being single, and navigates his professional career. Every story Ted tells is from his perspective, which means he doesn’t exactly remember things correctly.

At times, his kids interrupt him and the view switches to the future where they look at him in disbelief: even his kids can sometimes tell that he’s probably not painting the full picture. Of course, Ted sometimes embellishes things and leaves out certain details, potentially even watering down certain stories for his kids’ innocent ears.

3 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

It’s difficult to express how or why Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) from Mr. Robot is an unreliable narrator without explaining the shocking twists and turns of the plot. The character, a cybersecurity and hacker who suffers from social anxiety and clinical depression, fashions himself a vigilante who is trying to stop people from doing awful things. But his biggest goal is to take down E Corp., which he calls Evil Corp, a conglomerate that has its hands in everything from banking to media. He narrates his thoughts throughout the series, but as things are revealed, fans realize that there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

Mr. Robot is riveting, exciting, and focuses heavily on anarchy, mental health, and corporate power and greed. Learning the truth behind Elliot’s words hit different as new details are revealed from one season to the next.

2 'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro

The narration of adult Sheldon in Young Sheldon, voiced by The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, is so unreliable that occasionally, his wife Amy (Mayim Bialik) chimes in to correct or question his perception of events from his childhood. The fact that Sheldon (played by Iian Armitage) provides unreliable narration is part of the charm of the prequel series and the character. Sheldon exists in his own universe where he not only fails to understand sarcasm but perceives situations in a way that puts him at the center of them, even when he’s not. Fans who know the character and see each storyline for what it is realize that Sheldon is recalling events the way he believes they happened, often with him being praised or as a hero, and not how they actually were. In one scene, for example, he thinks his mother is crying tears of happiness that he no longer wants to leave home. In actuality, she had just learned she lost a baby.

Young Sheldon is filled with moments narrated by older Sheldon that lead to some of the best Sheldon Cooper quotes. Thankfully, since events are depicted on screen the way they really were alongside his narration, fans get to experience both his egotistical perception and the typically much different reality.

1 'The Affair' (2014-2019)

Created by Sarah Treem, Hagai Levi

Unreliable, or at least one-sided narration, is par for the course with The Affair. The idea behind the show is to demonstrate the emotional turmoil people feel when dealing with extramarital affairs, learning the views from all involved. To create this compartmentalized narrative, each episode of the drama is separated into two parts, each one told from the point-of-view of a different character.

The stories often involve memory bias where moments are recalled based on how they made the person feel and not necessarily specifically based on what happened. Sometimes, feelings and emotions can result in memories that aren’t entirely accurate. This plot device is an interesting way to see how the same event can be viewed so differently by different people, but also how emotions play heavily into how this occurs.