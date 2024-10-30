Whenever life feels overwhelming, a great television series audiences can binge-watch oftentimes provides the ultimate escape, uplifting viewers' moods through their feel-good stories and leaving audiences with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. Certain shows, however, have a knack for directly speaking to our hearts, leaving us with smiles on our faces whether through their humor or poignant, thought-provoking narratives.

Whether we're talking about lighthearted comedies or wholesome dramas, TV shows that explore themes of friendship, community, and love do a wonderful job of showcasing different perspectives. These encourage audiences to celebrate life's smallest moments and little joys and offer them a way to escape darker realities. From Detectorists to Ted Lasso, we analyze some of the most uplifting TV shows that are worth your attention.

10 'Detectorists' (2014 - 2022)

Creator: Mackenzie Crook

Image via BBC

Created by Mackenzie Crook, Detectorists is a British comedy show guaranteed to tug at audiences' heartstrings. It follows the lives of two eccentric detectorists, Andy (Pirates of the Caribbean's Mackenzie Crook and Lace (the undeniably talented Toby Jones), who spend their days plodding along tracks and open fields while hoping to unearth the fortune of a lifetime.

Detectorists is a wholesome series that celebrates human connection by immersing audiences in its heartwarming narrative. It often explores themes of friendship while also shedding light on the importance of finding joy in small moments and the mundane, something that often goes unnoticed. Furthermore, Dectectorists' lead characters are warm and easy to sympathize with, often engaging in entertaining, goofy banter that will certainly steal some chuckles from viewers.

Detectorists Release Date October 2, 2014 Cast Mackenzie Crook , Toby Jones , Rachael Stirling , Gerard Horan , Pearce Quigley , Divian Ladwa , Laura Checkley , Sophie Thompson Seasons 3

9 'Shrinking' (2023 -)

Creators: Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel

Image via Apple TV+

It's not for no reason that Shrinking has appealed to fans of Ted Lasso. Also an Apple TV series (created by one of Ted Lasso's stars and writers, Bret Goldstein), this 2023 dramedy features both laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt, emotional moments. The story focuses on a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, ignoring his ethics and finding himself making huge changes in people's lives.

Grief and other heavy themes are, of course, central in Shrinking. However, that does not mean that it isn't a hilarious series guaranteed to lift the spirits of many audience members. Vulnerable and humorous, Shrinking is a refreshing and uplifting meditation on healing and helping others heal, emphasizing that there is no right or wrong way to overcome difficult challenges.

8 10 Shrinking Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 26, 2023 Cast Jason Segel , Luke Tennie , Michael Urie , Lukita Maxwell , Harrison Ford , Jessica Williams , Christa Miller , Ted McGinley , Heidi Gardner , Devin Kawaoka , Lilan Bowden , Kimberly Condict , Lily Rabe , Tilky Jones , Rachel Stubington , Wendie Malick , Sawyer Jones , Mike C. Nelson , Matt Knudsen , Kenajuan Bentley , Adam Foster Ballard Seasons 1 Expand

8 'Abbott Elementary' (2021 -)

Creator: Quinta Brunson

Image via ABC

Joyful from start to finish, this ongoing Quinta Brunson workplace mockumentary (think The Office's style) centers around a group of passionate, dedicated teachers, as well as an oblivious principal, in a Philadelphia public school. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Abbott Elementary finds humor and lightheartedness in the struggles of learning, featuring compelling central characters (and a fantastic ensemble cast to match) who genuinely believe that they can make a difference. Additionally, Brunson's series celebrates a very important field and the people who help make it work, showing appreciation for the struggles of working in education and highlighting how teachers often go above and beyond for their students.

Abbott Elementary Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 7, 2021 Seasons 4

7 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

Creator: Michael Schur

Image via NBC

Set somewhere in the afterlife (also known as "The Good Place") Michael Schur's series focuses on four people struggling to define what it means to be good. At the narrative's center is the flawed Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who mistakingly ends up in the Good Place after passing.

Although it counts on many laugh-out-loud moments to keep audiences entertained, The Good Place also features plenty of emotional, heartwarming moments. At its core, the show is a thoughtful exploration of the "good" and "bad," delving into themes of morality and ethics while exploring self-improvement and human connection. It is a thought-provoking, existentialist series all around, and the fact that the characters are flawed just makes them more relatable and easy for audiences to sympathize with.

6 'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur

Image via NBC

Another quintessential feel-good workplace mockumentary worth watching is Parks and Recreation. The story centers around the antics of a fictional Indiana town's public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place. Amy Poehler is the lead character, a bureaucrat who navigates the challenges of local government.

Clever and humorous, Parks and Recreation's uplifting celebration of friendship and community is one of its strongest aspects, making it a must-see series for audiences looking to raise their spirits. It also helps that the characters are cheerful and relatable with great arcs; it's not difficult for audiences to connect with and even root for them. At its core, Greg Daniels and Michael Schur's series is a reminder that kindness can create a big impact on the lives of many.

5 'Modern Family' (2009 - 2020)

Creators: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd

Image via ABC

Modern Family is yet another fan-favorite feel-good show anyone who enjoys sitcoms will not regret watching. The heartfelt story focuses on three different but related dysfunctional families as they face tribulations and overcome challenges in their unique, comedic ways, often making audiences feel like they're a part of the families themselves.

Although Modern Family is a highly comedic series, it also features plenty of heartwarming moments. In addition to the fact that the strong ensemble cast brings their characters to life seamlessly, Modern Family finds beauty and humor in everyday life, shedding light on the importance of family and unconditional love. At its core, it emphasizes how the power of human connection often binds people together despite their differences, while also celebrating family and how it will always carry us through.

4 'Schitt's Creek' (2015 - 2020)

Creator: Dan Levy, Eugene Levy

Image via CBC Television

Self-growth is a huge theme in Dan and Eugene Levy's Schitt's Creek. The story sees Johnny Rose (played by Eugene himself) and his family going from wealthy to penniless overnight. They must relocate to the small and unsophisticated town of Schitt's Creek, where culture shock naturally ensues.

Like many shows on this list, Schitt's Creek is anchored by well-written characters and believable arcs. Throughout its run, audiences see its leaders growing, in ways that are touching and relatable, into the best version of themselves; they also find love and home being part of a community they once thought they wouldn't have much in common with. Schitt's Creek's poignant message on acceptance and the importance of non-materialistic things makes it a lighthearted, positive viewing for anyone looking for a mood boost.

3 'Anne With an E' (2017 - 2019)

Creator: Moira Walley-Beckett

Image via CBC

Despite its premature ending, Anne With an E is still one of the best teen dramas ever made, especially for its message of hope and love that is guaranteed to stick with viewers. Based on the novel Anne of Green Gables, this Moira Walley-Beckett show chronicles the adventures of a young orphan girl (Amybeth McNulty) in the 19th century as she navigates her life on Prince Edward Island.

Anne With an E is a great show for many reasons, ranging from its breathtaking visuals to the absorbing, heartwarming narrative. However, an element that stands out is how it sheds light on the power of kindness and doing what's right, with Anne's moving journey at its center. Considering that it is also an incredible celebration of self-acceptance, individuality, and imagination, it only makes sense that this overlooked series deserves a spot on this list.

Anne With an E Release Date May 12, 2017 Cast Geraldine James , R.H. Thomson , Dalila Bela , AmyBeth McNulty Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

2 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013 - 2021)

Creators: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

Image via Fox Network

Police procedural enthusiasts may want to check Dan Goor and Michael Schur's endlessly fun Brooklyn Nine-Nine if they haven't already. This award-winning sitcom follows the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct, solving crimes while also navigating personal and professional relationships.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's talented ensemble cast and their bond set the show apart from others in the genre, as they very much are the heart of the series. Featuring sharp, witty writing and plenty of great representation and social issues, this cop sitcom has a knack for challenging stereotypes and delivering audiences across the globe with a fun, lighthearted time in front of the screen. Not only is Brooklyn Nine-Nine highly entertaining, but it also provides viewers with thought-provoking social commentary.

1 'Ted Lasso' (2020 -)

Creators: Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence

Image via Apple TV+

When it comes to the most wholesome shows, Ted Lasso has to take home the big award. The Apple TV workplace drama follows Jason Sudeikis' titular character as he heads to London to manage the struggling English Premier League soccer team, AFC Richmond, without any experience whatsoever. While it seems like the recipe for disaster on paper, Ted's unshakable positive attitude ultimately captures the attention of the characters and audiences alike.

On top of the iconic quotes and one-liners, Ted Lasso's unwavering message of optimism and kindness is what makes it so special. As such, it's not surprising that many people looking for comforting shows find it a great pick. The series' celebration of hope and small acts of goodness — as well as the power of teamwork — is inspiring and thoughtful, serving as a poignant reminder of all the positive themes it tackles and resonating with worldwide audiences.