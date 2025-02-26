Longevity is the goal of any television show. TV favorites like Law and Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy are prime examples, with each maintaining a loyal fanbase that would be distraught if their go-to show called it quits. However, there are numerous other shows where the fans moved on, and the networks didn’t catch the hint.

Sometimes, it’s a stagnation of plotlines that causes viewers to flip the channel, while other times, cast members who can’t be replaced leave, and the series never feels the same way again. The following collection of shows lost their spark but hung around a little too long anyway.

10 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Image via Netflix

You may not be able to pick your family, but you can pick when you visit them in prison in the cult comedy series Arrested Development. Following Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) as the moral compass to the eccentric and spoiled Bluth family, Arrested Development was the best show people weren’t watching for three seasons on Fox. Arrested Development would launch the careers of stars such as Will Arnett and Michael Cera while reinvigorating Bateman’s comedic presence in movies.

It was disappointing to see Arrested Development not receive more acclaim during its run, but what’s often overlooked is it received a strong send-off that neatly wrapped up the series. When it was announced Netflix would produce another season, a growing fan base was excited to see their favorite. However, scheduling conflicts kept the tight ensemble separated, and without the cast's combined interactions, the later seasons feel like a poor comparison to the brilliance of the first three seasons.