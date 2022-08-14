Most television shows "kill off" one of its characters throughout its series run to finish the story arc or to simply "pass the baton" or the focus to another character on the show who would take the story in a new unexplored direction. However, a character's death can leave an emotional burden for the friends and families who are grieving in their way over the character's death, such as Barb's death in Stranger Things or Omar Little in The Wire.

Except death isn't the end for some characters. These characters might have faked their death to escape an enemy or their dangerous life, and others appeared as hallucinations or ghosts several episodes later, while others, were resurrected for a brief moment because of a wish.

The following contains spoilers for various television shows.

Sara Tancredi and Michael Scofield in 'Prison Break' (2005-2017)

Image via Adelstein-Parouse Productions

Lincoln "Linc" Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was sentenced to prison and was given an execution date for crimes he didn't commit. When the law failed to protect him, his younger brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), devised a plan to break him out of prison. Michael researched the ins and outs of the prison (the escape routes, the guard shifts, etc.) the last step he needed to do was to get himself arrested.

Surprises were around every corner in the TV series Prison Break (2005-2017). Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) worked as the prison's doctor. In season three of the series, Linc opens a package delivered to him with Sara's decapitated head inside. It wasn't until season 4 that viewers found out that Sara faked her death. In the season 4 finale of the show, Michael "died" in prison after trying to free Sara. While this provided closure for the TV series, when the show was revived in 2017, viewers learned that Michael was alive and in a Yemen prison. The underrated TV series, Prison Break (2005 - 2017) is available on Hulu.

John and Mary Winchester in 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

Image via Kripke Enterprises/Warner Bros.

Supernatural (2005 - 2020) might know a thing or two about death not being permanent. A minor inconvenience - perhaps, but no one stays dead in the Supernatural Universe. Across 15 seasons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) died about six times and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester died about 111 times. Usually, they were brought back to life within the same episode or two by a higher power.

At the end of season 11, Amara (Emily Swallow) brought Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith), Sam and Dean's mother, back to life, but that wasn't the only character that was brought back from the dead after several seasons. In season 14, episode 13, the brothers and viewers had a surprise visit from John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). While they did meet younger versions of John, in the episode titled "Lebanon," the brothers shared their final (and possibly only) family dinner with both of their parents alive. This was all possible after the Winchester boys found a magic pearl and wished to see their father again. Supernatural, including its most rewatchable episodes, is available on Netflix.

Glenn Rhee in 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Image via AMC

In Georgia, a zombie apocalypse now terrorized the state. The survivors needed to have their eyes open for any Walkers that were walking in their direction. As the series progressed, viewers and the survivors had to part ways with beloved characters who were either eaten by the zombies or turned into a zombie.

One of the main characters, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) narrowly brushed with death in season 6, episode 7. After rushing to escape from a hurdling group of Walkers, Glenn squeezes under a dumpster. The dumpster was the only safe place that Glenn was able to hide. Once the Walkers left, Glenn safely climbed out from under the dumpster. Despite surviving the impossible, Glenn's final episode was in season seven. The Walking Dead (2010-2022) is currently on AMC and its last season will air in October 2022.

Sara Lance in 'Arrow' (2012- 2020)

Image via Berlanti Productions

After living five years on an island (and most of his friends and family presumed that he was dead), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) returns to his former life. While living on the island, he gained valuable insight into what his new mission in life was, and that it was his duty to protect Starling City from the criminals that planned to overtake it.

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Oliver's close friend, died in season three after Thea Queen (Willa Holland) shot her with three arrows. In the following season, Sara was resurrected after her sister, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) submerged her body into the Lazarus Pit.

Arrow(2012 - 2020) is available on Netflix.

Jay Gerrick in 'The Flash' (2014 - )

Image via Berlanti Productions

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) woke up from a coma. After being struck with lightning, he gained the ability to run at super speeds. The first season of The Flash (2014 - ) centered on Barry uncovering the mystery behind his mother's death. As the show progressed, Barry and his friends battled tougher and faster villains.

The rules of death don't apply to time travel. In the season 8 mid-finale, Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) made a surprise appearance in the TV series. At one point in the future's timeline, Godspeed killed Jay. However, timelines are not set in stone, so when Bart decided to take down Godspeed in the present, this altered the future timeline. This decision saved Jay from dying in the future. The Flash is available on The CW app.

Derek Shepherd, Mark Sloan, George O'Malley, Lexie Grey, and Ellis Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - )

Image via ABC

In 2005, five interns started their residency at Seattle Grace Hospital, a top teaching hospital that would change names three times throughout the show. Since then these interns on Grey's Anatomy, along with the other surgeons, would leave the show to either pursue their personal or professional goals. Those characters who weren't as lucky would be killed off the show.

Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) died in season six after getting hit by a bus. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), Meredith's half-sister, died in a plane crash in season eight. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) died shortly after Lexie after he didn't recover from his injuries. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died in season 11 in a car accident. In season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, all four characters returned to the show. As Meredith was battling COVID, the characters appeared in her unconscious hallucinations and explained to her what the afterlife looked like for them. Meredith wasn't the only one experiencing hallucinations on the show, in season 18, Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) appeared as Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) hallucination when Maggie read the letter addressed to her.

