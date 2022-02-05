While there have been plenty of shows that found their footing later on in their run, Parks and Recreation, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Halt and Catch Fire are a few that come to mind. There have also been a few TV series that came out guns blazing only to be eventually known for their mediocrity in the annals of history. Today, we’re walking down memory lane to revisit TV series that had exceptional pilot episodes, before they came to be known as disappointing shows.

Riverdale

In hindsight, Riverdale Season 1 overall is fairly decent, introducing us to the titular town and its recognizable squad of characters, in a way that felt refreshing. The 2017 teen drama series launched with a stunning pilot episode that hinted at the possibility of the series being a spiritual successor to David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. The series cleverly updated the source material and managed to rebrand the iconic Archie comic characters with new talent, whilst bringing in older viewers through '90s stars like Skeet Ulrich, Luke Perry, and Madchen Amick.

The first episode of the show remains endlessly rewatchable, pairing an old school boy-next-door romance with a central murder mystery. Lee Toland Kreiger brought the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa show to life with a pilot that was oozing with stylistic flair and instantly established Riverdale as an edgy take on classic TV teen dramas. Sadly, future episodes would not be able to match the first, with its promise of a series that felt both stylish and clever, a rare treat for cable television, particularly from The CW.

Vinyl

It’s crazy to think that a show created by the likes of Mick Jagger, Terrence Winter, and Martin Scorsese was one of HBO’s biggest disasters. But back when the show aired, the pilot directed by Scorsese was so well done that everyone from viewers to HBO execs had plenty of faith in it. So much so that the show was renewed for a second season after the pilot premiered. Unfortunately, as critics and viewers eventually found out, there was very little meat to the Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde-led series. The show was canceled after the first season finished airing its ten episodes. The series never managed to one-up its glorious pilot which showed off the '70s in all their glory.

Under the Dome

Many a show has tried to replicate the success of Lost, and when it first premiered Under the Dome was shaping up to be a worthy successor. Developed by Brian K. Vaughan of Y: The Last Man fame and executive produced by Steven Spielberg this series was an adaptation of a Stephen King book. The show revolves around a town that becomes the center of global attention when it is suddenly trapped inside an invisible, indestructible dome holding them all hostage.

The pilot broke viewing records when it premiered and although the first season enjoyed high viewership, it never retained the fan fervor or ratings of the first episode. Although the pilot was jam-packed and hinted at great things to come in the future, the show never quite delivers on the promise of a truly inspired sci-fi series that brought more to the table than the run-of-the-mill procedural on television.

Briarpatch

USA Network has searched in vain for a series that could continue the high bar set by Mr. Robot. Briarpatch served as a star vehicle for the oft-overlooked but incredibly talented Rosario Dawson but upon premiering it quickly became clear that there was little more to it than that. While the plot was a standard murder mystery set in a Texan town, many were looking forward to this show as Dawson’s potential big break. The pilot episode was mysterious and inviting, and with Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) directing, the pilot episode was easily the most spectacular thing, especially visually, about an otherwise weak series.

Absentia

This AXN/Amazon Prime original may have slipped through the cracks for some, but it had one heck of a pilot episode that made sitting through an uninspired first season worth it. The series revolved around an FBI special agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) who disappears for six years while on a hunt for a serial killer only to be found after his arrest in a giant glass water tank with no memory of her years in captivity. The pilot did all it could to introduce compelling stakes from the very first episode with both the crime drama aspect of the show and the family drama well intertwined. But the proceeding episodes made the mistake of following in the footsteps of standard network TV cop shows, with little done by the show runners to differentiate it from a slew of other series airing at the time. Ultimately, Absentia’s high-octane introduction became its most notable episode in its three-season run.

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger's pilot did a fantastic job of setting up Marvel’s foray into a Y/A series, albeit not one connected to the larger MCU. It was a mysterious and seductive entry into a darker corner of the Marvel Universe with two charismatic leads (Olivia Hot, and Aubrey Joseph) who would go on to work in tandem to fix the problems of their city.

The first episode made good use of its New Orleans setting, the score, and flashbacks to the character’s traumas to instantly make the show feel distinctive yet lived in. The pilot also did an effective job of staying away from the genre trappings that come with teen dramas on television. However, as the story progressed, the show stepped further and further away from its comic book roots without making good use of the super-powered duo at the heart of the series for the duration of its run.

Revenge

ABC’s Revenge had everyone buzzing when it began in the fall of 2011. A toxic family drama blending psychological thriller and soap opera with the powerhouse performances of Emily VanCamp and Madeline Stowe was just what network television needed in the post Lost climate. Sadly though, the series’ just wasn’t as well-conceived as the pilot episode made it out to be, with the pilot sticking out as the show’s strongest episode.

The plotlines and emotional stakes the pilot sets up get undone over the course of the four seasons, which is quite a shame since the pilot comes across as brazen and confident. Although the show doesn’t become completely unwatchable until its final season, it just doesn't remain the same show audiences fell in love with in episode one.

