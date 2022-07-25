From reality television to animated comedy and the thrillers in between, there are just some TV shows that are impossible to explain to someone who hasn't watched them. Have you ever tried to explain a joke or story to someone who wasn't there, which sounded less funny or interesting? These series are the epitome of that experience.

From good to bad, justifying these shows to someone who hasn't watched (or perhaps stumbled in during your viewing) can be pretty difficult. These shows have elicited numerous moments where we've experienced the humbling "What did I just watch?" question floating into our minds following a minute, episode, or season. Some shows are so good that you have to ask yourself that question, and some are so bad that you need to change the streaming direction; either way, these shows hit that mark.

'Squid Game' (2021-)

Image via Netflix

Expecting the unexpected is what Squid Game was all about. While watching the show's premiere season, streamers and Netflix binge-watchers uttered at least one "What the..." question. The Korean thriller centers around childhood games with deadly consequences as hundreds of money-stricken players are recruited to survive until the end, winning $46.5 billion-won in prize money to be split amongst the remaining players.

From the opening game to the final scenes, viewers were hooked as contestants fought to save themselves and each other, forming various alliances. One of the highest stakes reality survival games, Squid Game, made such an impact that season 2 will arrive in the future, and a real-life reality series is in development based on the show.

'Big Mouth' (2017-)

Image via Netflix

With almost every season certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, Big Mouth is undoubtedly a complex show to explain if someone were to walk in while you're streaming it. Created by Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, and Andrew Goldberg, Netflix's animated series finds a group of young friends as their lives are turned upside down by the horrors and mysteries of puberty. The series features voices from Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein, Jordan Peele, and a whole host of talented stars.

Rated TV-MA, Big Mouth has a wide range of freedom on Netflix to animate and tackle any body part or topic without restriction or censorship. After hitting well with audiences and critics, the streaming giant green-lit a spin-off series titled Human Resources premiered in March 2022 and continues to feature characters made popular by the original series.

'American Horror Story' (2011-)

Always hovering about 70% with Rotten Tomatoes critics, loyal fans of the anthology series (and those who are not) have uttered "What are we watching?" dozens of times over ten seasons. The series has a core cast of stars that appear, if not every season, in multiple seasons as varying characters. American Horror Story provided breakthrough roles for stars like Evan Peters and has attracted big names like Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates to the cast through the seasons. Long-time stars like Jessica Lange and Taissa Farminga left the series in 2018, with the showrunners filling in consistently with new or recognizable talent each season.

Show creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk brought to FX a wild, horrific imagination that continues to terrify viewers with the spinoff series American Horror Stories. The original series has pushed the limit for network television with disturbing sexual scenes, gore, and the downright unnerving. Seven of its seasons are certified fresh with RT critics as the series continues to set the bar for television horror.

'Euphoria' (2019-)

Image via HBO

TV high school has definitely changed since the days of Degrassi and Dawson's Creek. The teens of Euphoria definitely sent shockwaves across the genre when it premiered in 2019. Centering around a cast of characters, the series tackles drugs, addiction, sex, violence, and relationships. Led by the immaculate Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Euphoria has drawn a plethora of gasps and "what the?" exclamations from audiences.

With HBO and HBO Max behind its production and streaming, the series has been able to do and say whatever it wants without the restrictions of a regular network TV show. Two seasons in, fans are still getting rattled, whether from emotional performances or the uncomfortable reality of the show's teens.

'Archer' (2009-)

Image Via FXX

Currently airing its 13th season, Archer is still dropping jaws with its chaotic plots and parade of central characters. Season 1 begins with an office of spies working for a fictional agency called I.S.I.S. Treating the agency like his playground, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) gets himself and his coworkers into troubling situations. As the series progressed, the seasons began to shift into different themes, each of the characters remaining themselves (mostly).

Like many shows on the FX and FXX networks, Archer pushes the boundaries with its language, humor, and content. From sexual content to its one-liners, the animated series has established itself as one of the best adult animated shows on network television, earning numerous Emmy nominations. At one point or another, loyal fans of the series cringed and asked the definitive question: "What did I just watch?"

'Regular Show' (2009-2017)

Cartoon Network's animated TV falls into a different "What is this?" standard with its series included in the Adult Swim programming. Regular Show ran for eight years during the network's regular air schedule, depicting the shenanigans of two lazy employees, one a bluebird and one a raccoon, earning a living working for a park service run by a gumball machine. Yes, you read that right.

As if it didn't get any further into the "What am I watching?" realm, there's a yeti handi-man, a gentleman lollipop, a high-fiving ghost, and a muscular man for side characters. The animated comedy series fit the 30-minute time slot for Cartoon Network and provided an excellent base for marathons throughout various times of the year. The series was created by J.G. Quintel and was canceled in 2017, but fear not; episodes are available on HBO Max if you're curious to watch.

'Jersey Shore' (2009-2012)

Usually, reality shows get a pass for being cringe and eliciting the WTF moments--it's almost a requirement at that point to qualify for reality TV. Jersey Shore created a cultural phenomenon (good or bad, depending on your standpoint) that still has people asking, "What did I just watch?" From the cast nicknames like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino to having its own dictionary of terminology (Juice-Head Gorilla, Grenades, GTL, and on), the series was constantly a hot mess.

Most of the castmates remained friends following filming and have participated in various spinoffs like Snooki & JWOW and Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Whether you were a fan, watched it for guilty pleasure, reality "trash" TV, or couldn't get through one episode, Jersey Shore brought similar reactions to all genres of its viewers.

'Cowboy Bebop' (2021)

The highly anticipated live-action version of the iconic anime series failed to wow viewers or critics. Starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, they team up as a group of bounty hunters taking on the galaxy's most dangerous criminals for a price. Fans of the 1998 animated series sighed in dismay as they streamed this latest anime adaptation, asking, "What?" and "Why?"

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebophit streaming in November 2021 and featured ten episodes, scoring a dismal 46% with Rotten Tomatoes critics and 60% with audiences. Its score is a steep drop from the animated original's 100% critic score and 96% audience score. Despite the hype and promise, the streaming giant announced it would be canceling the series roughly three weeks after it premiered.

