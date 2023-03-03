Everyone knows how important it is to learn and grow as a person as the years go by. Fans have the same expectations when watching TV shows. Whether a show lasted a few seasons or more than 10 seasons, viewers hope to see the characters turn into much better versions of themselves compared to their first episode.

Indeed, there are TV shows who have executed character development well. There are great TV shows where the strong character development arcs are not just limited to one character. Instead, there are many more characters where fans were touched by how much they have changed for the better throughout the series.

1 'Stranger Things' (2016 -)

Stranger Things had become popular over the years for a variety of reasons. Whether it's because of the excellent production design, compelling storylines, and most importantly, Stranger Things' best and funniest characters.

As the show is getting closer to its end, fans were able to watch all the character development. One Reddit user discussed how Stranger Things had great character development with the younger characters. For example, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) learned key important values throughout the show, such as the importance of learning about herself, the outside world, and friendship.

2 'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

Mad Men was a character-driven show set in the 60s, and fans got to see the characters' journey throughout the seasons. Reddit users agreed that many of the characters in Mad Men had excellent character development.

A few Reddit users noticed how many of the Mad Men characters revealed new layers as they evolved to fit new circumstances they faced in the show. Common character development examples include Pete (Vincent Kartheiser) and the lead character, Don (Jon Hamm).

3 Breaking Bad (2008 - 2013)

It's not expected that Breaking Bad, a show with many evil villains would have any character development. However, Reddit users say that Breaking Bad had a great share of satisfying arcs and good closing points for the characters.

Reddit user HumanTyger said that one of the character developments that was intense to watch was Walter's (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse's (Aaron Paul) journey. The journey both characters took was brutal, but it made their character development stronger along the way.

4 Game of Thrones (2011 - 2019)

With so many characters in Game of Thrones, there are a lot of character arcs to keep up with. Nevertheless, Reddit Users say that most characters had great character development and grew throughout their time in the show.

For instance, VelvetElvis pointed out that many of the characters' motivations were impacted and changed during each season. Therefore, it shows that many characters had changed for the better.

5 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

The Wire was all about officers making a difference in a city filled with violence and drugs. Along the way, Reddit users say that there was strong character development, taking note of how some of the characters became more empathetic over time while working in completely different social hierarchies.

For example, Reddit users discussed how Bodie (J.D Williams) had a surprising character development journey as he went from being a low-level drug dealer, to slowly rising through the ranks. Another example was Ellis Carver (Seth Gilliam), who went from being a confused careerist to an established police officer.

6 'Buffy and the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Aside from the scariest villains, Buffy and the Vampire Slayer had its fair share of characters that had strong character development.

Reddit users noted a few significant transformations that some of the characters went through. Examples of characters that they agree went through crazy character development during the show include Angel (David Boreanaz), Willow (Alyson Hannigan), and Xander (Nicholas Brendon).

7 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Image via NBC

Even comedy shows can have characters with incredible character development! The Office may have revolved around the lives of office employees, but viewers still were able to connect with the characters.

One of the Reddit users named Jim (John Krasinski), Michael (Steve Carell), Pam (Jenna Fischer), and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) as the main significant characters that have clear character development. They pointed out that they all matured and progress as people because of their circumstances.

8 'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Parks and Recreation may have been an amazing show about adult friendships, but there were still characters that grew as people throughout the show. Reddit users shared a few examples of Parks and Recreation characters that had great character development.

Some of the characters Reddit users pointed out include Leslie (Amy Poehler), as well as Andy (Chris Pratt), where users discussed how he went from being a self-centered character to being lovable. Another one was April (Aubrey Plaza), who was a background character that people couldn't stand to be a likable central character.

9 Lost (2004 - 2010)

Lost had a lot of twists, turns, and compelling storylines that got viewers hooked. Moreover, fans also had strong connections with many of the characters.

Reddit user pinwheelpride says that Lost worked beautifully because the show allowed the viewers to be involved with the characters' storylines. Other Reddit users agreed that there were so many characters that had beautiful development arcs.

10 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

Whether someone ended up in the Good Place or the Bad Place depended on how they were as people on earth. Reddit users had named The Good Place as a show with great character development because of how much they have changed from the first episode until the last episode.

For instance, Eleanor (Kristin Bell) went from being a selfish person who struggles to do the right thing, to being a good and selfless person in the end. On the other hand, Michael (Ted Danson) was a demon who started off trying to torture the humans in the afterlife, becoming their ally and turning into a human himself.

