Many TV series need more than a single season to truly find their footing and to develop characters and stories worth investing in. Unfortunately, some series face the reverse trajectory and get progressively worse after beginning strong. Sometimes, the concept of a TV series is better than its ultimate execution. Certain series overstay their welcome and ultimately end up running out of ideas to keep the series compelling.

Some series, like One Tree Hill, began as a story about ordinary people in ordinary circumstances, like high school students navigating school and family dramas, but cannot carry the story when the characters' circumstances change drastically. Other series, like Grey's Anatomy, have been on the air for so long and have had so many characters that it becomes difficult to tell grounded, character-driven stories. Each of these series began with so much potential before not seeing it through.

10 Supernatural (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

Supernatural followed the Winchester brothers, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), as they fought ghosts, demons, monsters, and other paranormal entities. They travel across the United States seeking justice against these otherworldly beings who interfere in human affairs. Supernatural spanned 15 seasons, and the Winchesters faced increasingly chaotic foes as the series progressed. There was a notable shift in tone for the series after showrunner Eric Kripke left after the fifth season.

Supernatural gripped the internet fandom community in addition to its loyal weekly viewers. Unfortunately, the show was a victim of its own success by going on for far longer than it should have. After Kripke's departure, the stories featured less grounded horror elements and more wild storylines that made less and less sense. Following the end of the fifth season, character development was sacrificed for shock value, and each successive season arguably made less and less sense.

9 Glee (2009-2015)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan

Glee followed members of a glee club at the fictional William McKinley High School, and starred Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jayne Lynch, Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Cory Monteith, and Lea Michele, among others. The series followed the glee club as they learned and performed new music, competed in competitions, and navigated the chaos of being high schoolers. The series tackled topical issues through its characters, students and teachers alike.

While Glee started out strong as a sweet coming-of-age comedy about misfits in a high school glee club, each season became progressively wilder. The first season was a charming high school musical soap opera that reigned in the drama just enough to be believable. As Glee progressed and as the members of the glee club went their separate ways, it was difficult to maintain the momentum from the beginning.

8 Batman (1966-1968)

Created by William Dozier

The 1960s version of Batman starred Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin respectively. This live action Batman series is remembered for being incredibly campy and morally simplistic as it was aimed at older children specifically. Several Batman villains made appearances throughout the series' run, including the Joker (Cesar Romero), the Riddler (Frank Gorshin and John Astin) and the Penguin (Burgess Meredith).

While the entire series is remembered as campy and unserious, the first season was a far more serious parody of the characters and the comics and provided commentary on the superhero genre. Additionally, the series was more likely to take storytelling risks in the first season when it had an evidently larger budget. Unfortunately, as the series progressed, there were fewer opportunities to explore these characters and their stories in a lot of depth and so West and his crew had to lean into the series' cheesiness.

7 Supergirl (2015-2021)

Created by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg

Supergirl followed the titular character, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), Superman's cousin, as she adapted to life on Earth. The series was a flagship of TV series based on DC Comics' characters. The series was a part of the Arrowverse and had several crossovers with The Flash and Arrow throughout its tenure. The series focuses on Kara learning to live with her powers and bonding with those she meets along the way.

Supergirl's first season was well-received and captured so much of what makes the superhero genre captivating to so many. In the second season, the series shifted to focusing more on stories involving romance, which ultimately took away from character development that could have been explored. As the series progressed, Supergirl drifted further away from the story featured in its first season of a superhero exploring her own humanity.

6 The Flash (2014-2023)

Created by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns

When the series premiered, The Flash was considered one of the most innovative superhero shows that had aired on network television. The series starred Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen. The Flash followed the titular character as he worked as a police investigator and adjusts to obtaining superhuman speed after an explosion. The series was less dark than Arrow, and in the beginning, it maintained a distinctly optimistic tone.

Throughout its run, The Flash demonstrated that the titular hero and his friends needed compelling villains to fight. After the first season, which featured an introduction to this world, it became clear that there were hardly any villains to root against. In the superhero genre, it is particularly important to feature stories about heroes and villains. Without compelling villains, so many of the stories featured in The Flash started to fall flat, even if the characters themselves remained compelling.

5 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Created by Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey follows the saga of the Crawley family as they navigate early twentieth-century England as members of the country's upper class. The series began with the sinking of the Titanic and how this upended the family's life. As the series went on, the family had to face World War I, the 1918 influenza pandemic, the post-war era, and Hitler coming to power in Germany. Downton Abbey puts these characters in the context of the larger historical events that were happening at the time.

After Downton Abbey's second season, in which the Crawley family faces World War I and the 1918 flu pandemic, the stories frankly became less grounded with each successive season. The first two seasons focused on developing the characters in compelling ways and stretching them to their limits. Unfortunately, with two notable character departures and a revolving door of supporting characters, the stories often became less interesting as the series went on.

4 The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

Created by Frank Darabont

The Walking Dead is one of the most well-known post-apocalyptic zombie stories to be portrayed on screen. The series initially centered around Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his fellow survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The Walking Dead has spawned several spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The first season of The Walking Dead is essentially flawless and is a surprisingly grounded and realistic depiction of post-apocalyptic survival. The second and third seasons continue to feature compelling stories and breathtaking character drama, but the cracks begin to show when the group of survivors mostly stay where they are. The stories have a hard time moving forward in the confines of the farm and then the prison. After this, everything gets wilder and less cohesive.

3 Heroes (2006-2010)

Created by Tim Kring

Heroes follows the stories of ordinary people who find out that they have superpowers. Throughout the series, they come together to battle various villains and prevent catastrophes. The series stood out in the superhero genre as it focused on ordinary people rather than on established characters from the likes of Marvel or DC. Heroes ran for four seasons in total, with each season being quite different in tone.

The first season of Heroes focused on the human-centered stories of these characters who become superheroes. Unfortunately, the series was impacted by the 2007-08 WGA strike, and the second season was notably less impressive than the premiere season. The third and fourth seasons were progressively worse, as the series struggled to maintain a consistent tone. Heroes also had to balance a frequently changing cast of characters, which made it difficult to develop their respective stories.

2 Grey's Anatomy (2005-Present)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running American medical drama after 20 seasons. The series revolves around the surgeons of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial as they manage their own lives and teach the next generation of medical professionals. While the vast majority of the series has revolved around Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Grey's Anatomy, showcases a massive cast of characters, many of whom get their chance in the spotlight.

While Grey's Anatomy still has many fans after such a long time, the series has changed drastically from its beginning, and not always for the better. Unfortunately, because it has gone on for so long, it has lost much of what made it so magnetic in the first few seasons. This is because there have been several high-profile, devastating character departures, as well as the fact that there are now so many characters to balance, which makes it difficult to invest in any of them in a real way.

Grey's Anatomy Release Date March 27, 2005 Seasons 20

1 'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

Created by Mark Schwahn

One Tree Hill followed high schoolers before shifting and focusing on the characters' journeys as adults. The story primarily focuses on half-brothers Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and how their relationship evolves over time. Their lives are often contrasted since their father, Dan (Paul Johansson), chose to marry Deb (Barbara Alyn Woods), Nathan's mother. This ensured Nathan grew up significantly wealthier than his half-brother.

In the early seasons, the focus of One Tree Hill was a solid high school drama and featured characters handling all the drama that comes with these years. When the series moved forward to focus on these characters as adults, the stakes became much more convoluted, which made the characters harder to relate to. The stories got progressively more melodramatic as the characters aged into adulthood, which also impacts how easy it is to root for these characters.

