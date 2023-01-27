Sometimes, people don't just find new TV shows to watch by looking through Netflix or Hulu. There are countless ways people can discover new TV shows. From coming across clips of scenes on social media or even just seeing an episode playing in the background of a medical center can evoke curiosity to watch it.

While there are some TV shows where viewers have to start from the beginning to understand what's going on, there are shows that can be watched from any episode. From classic comedies such as Friends or medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy, Reddit users shared a few shows that they started from episodes that weren't the pilot. Sometimes, TV shows don't have a continuous plot where a viewer needs to watch it from the start for context.

1 'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Parks and Recreation, which ran from 2009 to 2015 may have been a political mockumentary, but fans still got to enjoy absurd comedy from watching public officials with different personalities try to make their city a better place. Longtime fans of the show could probably think of their top favorite Parks and Recreation episodes.

The episodes had its fair share of funny and heartfelt moments, which is why viewers don't necessarily have to start with the pilot. In fact, Reddit's user TyrionosaurusRex7said that Parks and Recreationgets better as the show goes on its later seasons.

2 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

A top-rated comfort TV show that fans would rewatch multiple times again is Friends. Every Friends fan at some point wanted to experience what it was like to have a tight-knit group of friends they can count on. There are so many different episodes that can make fans laugh, and it doesn't necessarily have to be watched from the beginning to understand the jokes.

Reddit's user Breezyb15mentioned Friends in their list of comedies that they got into after watching a later episode in the series. Whether it's because of its witty jokes or funny characters, viewers can laugh at any episode they end up watching.

3 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

There's not one specific genre to place Black Mirror in, although most episodes are set in dystopian eras with sci-fi technology. As they are all individual episodes with no continuous storyline or plot, viewers can pick any random episode to start with. IMDb ratings have shown the best Black Mirror episodes.

Reddit userKrateling said that every episode has a different experience, tone, and atmosphere. That's why it doesn't even matter which one a viewer watches first. Other Reddit users even say that there are some episodes a viewer can skip and avoid while watching the series because they may be triggering.

4 'Modern Family (2009 - 2020)

The show that revolved around three types of families (nuclear, same-sex, and blended), with a unique cast including Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen, it's no surprise that it's one of the classic family comedies that fans enjoy. After all, there are plenty of funny Modern Family episodes that Redditors also love rewatching. Reddit users find the show pretty wholesome and find it bittersweet to watch the children grow up throughout its eleven seasons.

Nevertheless, the show can still be started from any episode. There have been Reddit users including lrhoads1986 who fell in love with the show even though they started watching in the eleventh season. Fans such as Reddit user heytwinkletoeseven start watching the show because of the clips they saw on their social media feed.

5 'Law and Order' (1990 - 2010, 2022-)

Law and Order are one of the many crime shows (honorable mentions in this list include Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Hawaii Five-O) where the storyline is contained within a single episode, which Reddit user DPool34 had noticed. Unlike serialized shows like Pretty Little Liars or The Americans, Law and Order doesn't always have a plot or a grand story that spans a series of episodes or seasons.

This means that it's not essential for a viewer to watch from the beginning. Each episode of most crime shows like Law and Order deals with a case in one episode. While future episodes may reference past episodes, it doesn't stop a viewer from understanding what's going on.

6 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

The Office doesn't just rely on funny dialogue to make viewers laugh. On top of The Office's funniest characters, even the facial expressions make up the show's humor. Even for someone who hasn't watched the show before, they have probably seen countless memes and clips from the show that made them laugh.

In terms of watching the show, a few Reddit users have started watching The Office from the later seasons before starting from the beginning. There are even some Reddit users including nonnie1367 who find the humor funnier from season two to three and suggest that new viewers begin there.

7 '24' (2001 - 2010)

Running from 2001 to 2010 (with the short revival in 2014), 24 was a show that had 24 episodes in a season, with each episode being one hour. It followed Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he works with the Counterterrorist Unit to prevent terrorist plots. Fans were drawn to the concept of the episodes depicting events as they happen in real-time.

At first, it sounds like a show that a viewer would need to watch from the beginning to understand what's going on. However, Redditors who got hooked on the show started watching from the later seasons. They enjoyed it so much that they ended up starting from the beginning.

8 'House' (2004 - 2012)

Image via FOX

The medical drama series House was the most-watched fiction TV show internationally in 2008 (according to ratings from Eurodata TV Worldwide). It revolved around Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), as he and his team of doctors aim to cure people affected by rare diseases.

Reddit user BLAZKC started watching House from season 6 before going back to the beginning to watch the rest. They even watched specific seasons more than once. House had strong procedural elements throughout the show, so it could be started from anywhere.

9 'Community' (2009 - 2014)

Even though Nielson Media Research gave Community low ratings, its originality combined with classic comedy made the show popular. Although the show ended in 2014, Peacock ordered a feature film that will feature the original series stars such as Joel McHale and Danny Pudi. It may be time for fans to think about which Community episodes to rewatch before the movie.

Various Reddit users started watching the show from different episodes and got hooked into binge-watching it. Whether they had come across the show by chance, or just handpicked a random episode, it was good enough for them to watch.

10 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Image via ABC

Grey's Anatomy is one of the iconic medical drama series and is also currently the longest-running primetime show on ABC. According to Nielsen Media Research, it's the highest-rated show within the 18-49 demographic. This also means that there is a new generation of viewers who were too young to watch the show when it first aired in 2005.

Many Reddit users recalled seeing one of their parents watch the show growing up, and only started watching the show recently when they got older. They all had the common experience of seeing episodes from different seasons when their parent was watching, and decided that they wanted to watch from the start.

