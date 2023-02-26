'Breaking Bad' and 9 Other TV Shows You Must Watch From the First Episode, According to Reddit

Many people love a good show to binge-watch from start to finish. There are different types of TV shows that one could start binge-watching. There are shows that a viewer can watch from any episode (like Law and Order, Friends, and The Office) and shows that a viewer must watch from the very beginning.

With the latter, if a viewer watches the show from a later episode, there are plenty of things that they have missed out on. They lack the context to connect with characters or major plot twists. The most profound moment in a show could seem like nothing without the proper build-up. That's why for shows like Breaking Badand Game of Thrones, viewers need to get in from the very first episode to get the most out of it.

1 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Pretty Little Liars was a show filled with revealed secrets, unraveled mysteries, and massive plot twists that viewers would only understand if they had watched the show from the beginning. The main mysteries that fans of the show had to figure out were who the "A's" were.

That's why one Reddit user said the "A" reveals are much more satisfying when viewers go through the episodes from the beginning. While fans have noticed plot holes in some of the twists, they still agree that viewers need to watch from the first episode to understand what's happening.

2 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Lost has been praised for its well-executed storylines, making it one of the most popular television series. There are so many iconic episodes in Lost that fans haven't forgotten, as well as astounding plot twists.

u/CRISPR said in a thread that they started watching Lost from Season 2 before going back and watching from the beginning. However, another Reddit user replied that they felt bad for them. This is because there was a lot of build-up in Season 1 that made the reveals more compelling.

3 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

The Good Place shows that even living in the afterlife has plot twists and surprises. Fans of the show have enjoyed watching all the characters' journeys, such as Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Michael (Ted Danson), and the well-executed character development.

Reddit users of the popular show say that The Good Place must be watched from the beginning. They agreed that if viewers don't watch from Season 1, they will not understand the show. This is because season one of The Good Place sets up the show for the rest of the seasons.

4 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Fans got hooked on watching Breaking Bad because of its driven storylines that led to remarkable plot twists and the many great and evil villains.

Reddit users in a thread discussed shows where their first episode wasn't the pilot episode. u/RedBullets said that Breaking Bad was the show they started watching from a later episode. They mentioned that while they still enjoyed the show, they wished they had started from the pilot.

5 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl was a teen drama guilty pleasure that many fans enjoyed and got hooked into. The main mystery of the show was who Gossip Girl was, the one behind all the drama stirring in the Upper East Side.

There are many Reddit users who said they enjoyed watching the entire series from start to finish. Most agreed the show should be watched from the beginning, but it's not because of a reason, one may think. u/Bread_can_bea_napkin says that the first season is a fun guilty pleasure, but the show went downhill afterward. Others agreed and said that Season 1 was original and entertaining, but it didn't stay that way.

6 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Mad Men was one of the iconic corporate takeover television shows known for their supremely written characters and a fantastic chronicle of the 1960s. It was a character-driven show that didn't have massive cliffhangers, but fans still enjoyed it.

One Reddit user who is a fan of Mad Men says that while it may feel like a slow burn in the beginning, every scene tells a viewer more about a character and build a more exemplified build-up. Plus, the pilot provides a surprising plot twist that changes the trajectory of how a viewer watches the show.

7 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Viewers are drawn to Game of Thrones for many reasons, from the excellent production design to the fan-favorite characters. Unsurprisingly, with its many thrilling plots, Game of Thrones also had plenty of character deaths, which added to the show's shock value.

While Reddit users debated whether the show got worse in later seasons or didn't have a satisfying ending, they all agreed that the first few seasons are a must-watch. Season 1 in particular sets up the context of why the characters are going to war in the first place, something that is crucial for viewers to understand.

8 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Fans got to follow along with Ted's (Josh Radnor) kids as they heard the story of how their father met their mother. Long-time fans of the show already know that the story is not straightforward. That's one of the reasons why it's a show to watch from the first episode.

One Reddit user says they wouldn't skip any episodes because the story develops throughout the show. Another says that the show often drops Easter eggs and references to other storylines that would only be understood by a longtime viewer.

9 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Although Dexter (Michael C. Hall) vowed to stop killing in Dexter's series finale, he returns to killing in Dexter: New Blood. Fans of the show may remember Dexter's many best killings (out of 140 of them!)

With Dexter: New Blood continuing Dexter's journey, Reddit users say that Dexter must be watched from the beginning and before one watches the continuation series. This is because watching the first episode will give context, and a viewer would not understand the history and significance of the characters if they watched later episodes.

10 'The Americans' (2013-2018)

While The Americans initially look like a basic spy drama, fans find the show extremely thrilling and enjoy every episode. The Reddit users discussing The Americans in this thread all agreed that this show is binge-worthy and must be watched from the start.

For instance, one Reddit user says that The Americans is a heavily serialized drama. Starting from the middle would confuse viewers and not allow them to connect with the characters. Another agreed and said that immediately jumping to later seasons would mean missing the many big plot twists and turns and wouldn't be able to appreciate them.

