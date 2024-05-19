Sitcoms are some of the most rewatchable shows out there. They are so beloved because they make people laugh, and viewers get attached to the characters, their storylines, and their relationships with one another. Sitcoms are known for tropes like running gags, will-they-or-won't-they romantic pairings, and unique structures like bottle episodes.

There are many great sitcoms out there, but it takes real skill to have seasons that are consistently great. These seasons are funny and typically light on filler episodes, unless those episodes are especially hilarious. These are great seasons that stand out in already fantastic shows.

10 'The Office' - Season 4

The Office is one of the most beloved workplace comedies of all time, and for good reason. With a hilarious cast of quirky characters working for Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, there were many silly hijinks that occurred. There were also a lot of characters that fans came to love and relationships that they came to root for, such as the iconic Jim Halpert and Pam Beesley. There were a lot of heartfelt moments and very funny episodes.

Season 4 of The Office is a spectacular and absolutely hilarious season of television. This season had the series' funniest episode, Episode 13, "Dinner Party," where Michael tricked Pam and Jim into attending an extremely uncomfortable dinner party at his and Jan's house. Additionally, in the season's 15th episode, "Night Out," Kelly hilariously called out Ryan with, "I have a lot of questions. Number one: How dare you?"

9 'How I Met Your Mother' - Season 5

How I Met Your Mother was a fantastic sitcom, with many Easter eggs and very smart writing that told a story that spanned decades and jumped back and forth in time. The show became iconic for its five main characters' closeness, the way it wove time together and would tease bits from the future, and the hilarious in-group rituals and running gags. There was the slap bet, the Ducky Tie, and all of the high-fives.

Season 5 was How I Met Your Mother at its best. It had Ted starting his professor job, and Barney and Robin trying and failing to make a relationship work, as well as the closest hints and biggest clues to the titular Mother that had ever been given up until that point. Its funniest episode was Episode 8, "The Playbook," where the group found Barney's hookup playbook, and the episode went through many of his plays.

8 'Friends' - Season 5

Friends was a very funny sitcom with a lot of heart that remains loved by its passionate fans to this day. The relationships between the extremely close group of friends were absolutely magnetic. One could not help but cry at Chandler and Monica's wedding and laugh when the two pairs of roommates played a trivia competition about each other that determined who got which apartment. It was a long-running show for many reasons and a joy to watch.

Season 5 of Friends was especially fantastic. The show avoided a common sitcom problem where tension goes away when two main characters are paired together by keeping Chandler and Monica's relationship a secret for so long. Additionally, Ross went through a wild divorce with Emily, leading him into the arms of Janice. Phoebe gave birth to her brother's triplets. The season's true standout episode was Episode 14, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," where everyone knew about Chandler and Monica except for Ross. Instead of telling them, Phoebe hilariously played a game of chicken with Chandler over the information.

7 'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23' - Season 2

Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 might just be the most criminally underrated sitcom of all time. The show ran for only 2 seasons before it was sadly canceled, and it was absolute comedy gold. It followed bright-eyed optimist June Colburn, who moved to New York City for work but got a dose of reality when living with her calculating It Girl roommate, Chloe. The roommate relationship between June and Chloe was hilarious as well as endearing.

The show's first season was strong, but Season 2 was absolutely phenomenal. It had James Van Der Beek's (as a fictionalized version of himself) disastrous run on Dancing With the Stars, as well as Chloe faking her way into a job at People Magazine. One highlight was Episode 7, "A Weekend in the Hamptons," where a Gatsby parody named Wiloughby threw epic parties and the group went on a wild weekend adventure.

6 'Arrested Development' - Season 2

Arrested Development was a wonderfully weird sitcom that was canceled prematurely. Although it got a revival, the newer episodes were just not on the same level as the originals. It was sharp and funny, following the self-centered Bluths and their crime-ridden real estate company. There were running jokes, hidden gags, plays on words, and silly jokes that the narrator (Ron Howard) would make that the characters were not even aware of.

Season 2 was the standout season of Arrested Development. It had Tobias's aspirations and failure to join The Blue Man Group and Buster's wild journey of joining the Army and getting his hand bitten off by a seal. One of the season's highlights was Episode 6, "Afternoon Delight," where Michael and Maeby unknowingly sang a very disturbing duet to the titular song.

5 'Happy Endings' - Season 2

Happy Endings was a severely underrated sitcom that followed the lives of six friends living in Chicago. What made this show especially original and hilarious was how closely-knit this group was and how many unusual rules and traditions they had. There was Penny's penchant for putting her own spin on words like "amahzing" and Brad and Jane's bizarrely sweet marriage. The friends had known each other for so long that they were always revealing old lore and stories about their lives.

Season 2 of Happy Endings had some truly scream-out-loud funny moments. In Episode 15, "The Butterfly Effect," the friends tried to set off Brad and Jane's annual Spring Smackdown fight so that they could reap the benefits. In Episode 16, "Cocktails and Dreams," Dave starts serving alcohol at his food truck, but the drinks make his friends have sex dreams about him.

4 'BoJack Horseman' - Season 3

In some ways, BoJack Horseman was the epitome of the anti-sitcom, using BoJack's experience on Horsin' Around to parody sitcom tropes and subsequently subvert them. The show artfully toed the line between outlandish comedy and gut-wrenching tragedy, following BoJack's life as he tried to make his way back into Hollywoo and constantly hurting the people around him.

Season 3 was a true work of art, as BoJack campaigned for an Oscar and came so close to the thing that he had always wanted. In that process, BoJack slowly destroyed all of his closest relationships by firing Princess Carolyn, betraying Todd, and picking a fight with Diane. Finally, BoJack awfully and heartbreakingly caused the death of Sarah Lynn in Episode 11, "That's Too Much, Man!"

3 'New Girl' - Season 2

New Girl remains one of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time. The core group of friends were all wonderfully eccentric and lovable, and the loft seemed like an idyllic, perfect place to live. There were many hilarious running jokes, like the group's invented drinking game, "True American," as well as Winston Bishop's prankster alter-ego, "Prank Sinatra."

Season 2 was the absolute best season of New Girl and is easily one of the best sitcom seasons of all time. It was Nick and Jess's epic first kiss in Episode 15, "Cooler." There were also unique loftisms that got introduced, like "pogos" and Schmidt and Nick's celebrations of their roommate anniversaries. Additionally, Nick and Schmidt had their hilarious fight in Episode 5, "Models," which led to Nick on the verge of tears saying, "Gave me cookie, got you cookie!"

2 Community - Season 3

Community was a sitcom that both embraced and defied the genre, with experimental episodes and homages to movies and television. Greendale Community College was the greatest and weirdest fictional college of all time, with school-wide paintball and hot lava games and a Halloween dance where everybody got infected by zombie taco meat.

Season 3 was Community's most experimental season and ultimately its best season. In Episode 4, "Remedial Chaos Theory," Jeff rolled a die to create six different timelines at Troy and Abed's housewarming party. Episode 20, "Digital Estate Planning," was almost entirely in 8-bit, as the study group competed for Pierce's fortune. Additionally, Chang briefly succeeded in taking over Greendale, and Troy joined the extremely culty Air Conditioning Repair School.

1 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' - Season 8

At 16 seasons and counting, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues to cement its position as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The show about terrible people spending their time concocting schemes is absolutely hilarious and, at times, extremely emotional and profound. Over the course of the show so far, the gang has broken into a house, been responsible for the destruction (and sometimes the end) of multiple lives, and almost collectively died together.

The best sitcom season is also the show's best season, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 8. This season is a true masterclass in comedy, with solid episodes all the way through that saw the gang attend a terrifying wedding, disturb a bunch of people who were just out for a nice dinner, and hold their own mock trial to determine who was responsible for the damage to Dennis' car. One standout episode of the season was Episode 5, "The Gang Gets Analyzed," where they all attended therapy together in order to determine who would wash the group's dishes from their previous dinner party.

