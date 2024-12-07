New York City is one of the most famous cities on the planet, so it’s not a surprise that the Big Apple is the backdrop to a variety of television shows. While dramas use the gritty urban environment as a way to add realism to their plots, sitcoms have equally found success poking holes in the fast-paced living of the City That Never Sleeps.

There’s an intriguing element to the melting pot culture of a city where people from all walks of life live and work together in, oftentimes, close quarters. This unique living environment is a breeding ground for wildly different characters to meet and create comedy gold for lucky viewers 22 minutes at a time. From the golden age of television to the modern musings of comedic masters, these are some of the best sitcoms based in New York City.

10 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur

Brooklyn Nine-Nine followed the unpredictable workdays of the detectives in the fictional 99th precinct of the Brooklyn Police Department. Detectives like Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) have grown accustomed to a loosely run precinct, but the arrival of no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) brings a sharp call for order and professionalism. While the detectives may need time to adjust to their new superior, it doesn’t slow down their ability to solve new and interesting crimes each week.

A sitcom with a dose of criminal procedure to make it stand out from the pack, Brooklyn Nine-Nine benefited from a cast that looked like they found immediate chemistry with one another. Whether it was the dry and street-smart assistant Gina (Chelsea Peretti) or the lovable but easily rattled Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), the cast each offered a different energy that melded well together. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was one of the rare shows to call two different networks their home, premiering on Fox for five seasons, but ending its run with three more seasons on NBC.

9 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

The longest story ever was the basis for the hit romantic sitcom How I Met Your Mother. What starts as a father, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), telling his teenage children about meeting their mother turns into a sprawling tale about growing up and making mistakes as a young adult in New York. Joining Ted on his quest for the perfect soul mate was a group of friends that included best friend Marshall (Jason Segel) and a womanizer who wished to be Ted’s best friend, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

How I Met Your Mother was an ambitious concept that played with narrative structure in a way that introduced a mystery into a traditionally designed sitcom. Viewers could enjoy the likable cast of characters as they hung out and went on adventures, but there was also the hook of wondering as a new character was introduced, "Is this the mother?" The idea that there was a built-in happy ending on the horizon kept viewers enthralled until the very end, when expectations were subverted in a memorable, if not controversial, fashion.

8 'NewsRadio' (1995-1999)

Created by Paul Simms

Radio became a visual medium again on the NBC comedy, NewsRadio. Wisconsin-raised Dave Nelson (Dave Foley) learns to adapt to New York City and a high-pressure job when he takes over as news director for news radio station WNYX. The job was never going to be easy, but with eccentric billionaire Jimmy James (Stephen Root) as his boss and a crew that includes ambitious reporter Lisa Miller (Maura Tierney), who has an eye for his job, Dave has his work cut out for him.

Each episode plays like a perfectly timed, well-rehearsed stage play with fast dialogue and sharp performances. Fans of Phil Hartman will still mourn the loss of an iconic comedic voice, but they can take comfort in enjoying his hilarious performance as on-air talent Bill McNeal over the four seasons he performed in. While the crew rarely leaves the radio station, the vibe and energy of New York are present in the flawless workplace comedy.

7 'Taxi' (1978-1983)

Created by James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis & Ed. Weinberger

One of the undisputed classics from the Silver Age of television, Taxi gave a peek into the lives of New York City taxi drivers. Each episode primarily took place in the garage of the Sunshine Cab Company, where the drivers would swap stories and take a break before getting back on the road. Judd Hirsch starred as Alex Reiger, a kindly but cynical driver who resigned himself to driving a cab as his lifelong career.

A workplace comedy with blue-collar roots, the sitcom found humor within more realistic and complicated characters, avoiding the urge to polish away the unpleasant aspects of the job. Characters like Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito), the head dispatcher of the cab company, would often berate the crew while unintentionally giving the tired drivers something to unite against. In later years, Taxi would receive a second life thanks to the renewed interest of cast member Andy Kaufman, who played mechanic Latka Gravas after the show was featured in the Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.

6 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' (1961-1966)

Created by Carl Reiner

A comedy ahead of its time, The Dick Van Dyke Show is still an example of how a successful sitcom should look and sound. Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) is a successful comedy writer who works on the fictional The Alan Brady Show, starring show creator Carl Reiner as Alan Brady. After work is done, the audience follows Rob home to be greeted by his wife Laura (Mary Tyler Moore) and son Ritchie (Larry Mathews).

Rob’s job working on a variety show was based on Reiner’s experience as a writer for Your Show of Shows, which starred comedian Sid Caesar. Giving Rob a job in entertainment added a new twist to the still-developing family sitcom format, while also creating an environment where jokes could be delivered in mass quantities. The easygoing charm of Van Dyke, along with the clever scripts, made The Dick Van Dyke Show a sitcom new audiences are still discovering years after its final episode.