Sitcoms have been a mainstay of the primetime TV line-up for decades. Families often sit around together to watch after dinner. For ones that are available via streaming services or DVRs, there’s the freedom to watch at leisure. The best sitcoms combine humor with compelling characters and engaging storylines. The worst, however, don’t do any of the above.

But some sitcoms are arguably so bad, they’re actually good. These are the sitcoms that critics turn their nose at, giving awful reviews and even ranking them among the worst ever made. Who would watch these? In some cases, there might be a reason to tune in. Some “bad” sitcoms are like guilty pleasure car wrecks: it’s tough to look away even when knowing how awful they are.

10 ‘Small Wonder’ (1985-1989)

Created by Howard Leeds

The concept of Small Wonder was way ahead of its time, which is likely why critics name it among the worst sitcoms ever. But for those who grew up in the ‘80s, Small Wonder was a delight to watch, despite how unbelievable the premise was. As one of the weirdest shows of the 1980s, the story follows Ted (Dick Christie) a robotics engineer who builds a robot that convincingly looks like a human girl. He calls her Vicki, an acronym for “Voice Input Child Identicant.” Vicki (Tiffany Brissette) was intended to help assist handicapped children, but before she can be released to the world, Ted must bring her home to see how she acclimates to human life. Hiding her data port and access panel under clothing, the family tries to pass Vicki off to the neighbors and friends as an adopted daughter, a real, human girl.

Of course, Vicki’s robotic tone, lack of empathy, and strange behavior raises questions, especially with the nosy neighbor girl. But this all adds to the comedy in the show. It’s interesting to think back to Small Wonder and how far society has come in the development of AI robots today.

Season 1 of Small Wonder can be purchased on Amazon in the U.S.

Thankfully, it’s the talented cast that makes Undateable remotely watchable, because beyond that, it’s a pretty bad sitcom. Based on the book Undateable: 311 Things Guys Do That Guarantee They Won’t be Dating or Having Sex, the story centers around Danny Burton (Chris D’Elia), a 34-year-old man who is horribly unlucky in love. It follows his dating journey and trying to find the right woman to settle down with while seeing all his other friends move on with serious relationships.

With stereotypical characters, cheap jokes, and surface-level humor, Undateable is almost unwatchable. Almost. Oddly, the show is relatable to anyone who finds themselves in a similar predicament to Danny, regardless of their age or gender. It’s one of those shows viewers don’t seek out, but after watching one or two episodes, somehow become invested in seeing it through.

Undateable is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

8 ‘Cavemen’ (2007)

Created by Joe Lawson, Josh Gordon, and Will Speck

Sometimes, a concept might work in one context but not in the other. In the case of Cavemen, the characters that were so popular in GEICO commercials by The Martin Agency made sense for those short 60-second clips. But as a full series, it didn’t translate. Nonetheless, Cavemen was a valiant effort, presenting the endearing characters as buddies trying to navigate life in the modern world. The sitcom had an underlying theme of acceptance and stereotypes, with the cavemen desperate to fit into a world where they were considered different.

Named by many among the worst TV series of all time, Cavemen might have tarnished what had been a very successful advertising campaign. But the sitcom is still one of those worth watching to satisfy curiosity if nothing else. Plus, it has Nick Kroll, one of the top comedic talents of this generation.

Cavemen is currently not avaliable for streaming or purchase.

7 ‘United States of Al’ (2021-2022)

Created by David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari

United States of Al is one of the newer shows on the list, and it was actually quite entertaining. But the sitcom struggled to find the right blend of humor while dealing with serious subject-matter. Riley (Parker Young) is a combat veteran who is trying to readjust back into civilian life while dealing with PTSD and addiction. Al (Adhir Kalyan) was his interpreter from Afghanistan who became a great friend. When Al arrives in America, he stays with Riley and his family until he can get on his feet.

United States of Al, executive produced by Chuck Lorre, examines both Riley trying to get his life together and Al acclimating to American life. There are deeply funny moments and the chemistry among the cast is great. But the show has been criticized for its weak, sometimes stereotypical attempt at cultural representation and one-dimensional characters. Nonetheless, the two seasons are worth a watch, sure to entertain.

United States of Al can be streamed on Apple TV in the U.S.

6 ‘Harry and the Hendersons’ (1991-1993)

Based on Harry and the Hendersons by William Dear, William E. Martin, Ezra D. Rappaport

Since the movie on which this series is based did so well, there were high hopes that Harry and the Hendersons would replicate the same success on the small screen. But the concept didn’t quite translate. It’s still, however, one of those sitcoms that’s hard to look away from once it’s turned on because the idea is just so heartwarming. The plot, however, is also ridiculous: a family comes across a Bigfoot (Kevin Peter Hall, who also plays the role in the movie) and decides to adopt it and name him Harry.

Naturally, the storyline follows the trials and tribulations of navigating everyday life with a Bigfoot in the home. But the best part? The family is attempting to hide this fact, a seemingly impossible feat, especially with nosy neighbors and friends. Even though Harry and the Hendersons is absolutely unbelievable, that’s also what makes it so intriguing.

Harry and the Hendersons is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

5 ‘Joey’ (2004-2006)

Created by Scott Silveri & Shana Goldberg-Meehan

It’s no surprise that following the tremendous success of Friends, there would be a spin-off to keep the momentum going. The most logical character to focus on, it seemed, would be Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). He was the only friend who remained single and still trying to figure out his life. Joey was a valid attempt at keeping a fan favorite character alive, but the sitcom fell short.

The idea behind Joey was to follow the title character as he moves to Hollywood to try and make it as an actor. But it became clear that the chemistry among the ensemble cast on Friends is where the magic lied, though LeBlanc did later find success with Episodes where he played a fictionalized version of himself. Nonetheless, for superfans of Friends, seeing the story of Joey continue helped keep the character alive for just a little bit longer.

Joey can be purchased on DVD from Amazon in the U.S.

4 ‘$#*! My Dad Says’ (2010-2011)

Created by David Kohan, Max Mutchnick, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker

By the 2010s, society had become fully immersed in social media, so it stands to reason that an entire sitcom would be developed based on a popular Twitter feed. Justin Halpern had a Twitter (now X) account that went viral, simply recalling hilarious musings from his aging father using the hashtag that became the title of the show (with the full expletive). Centering around these quotes and the concept, Warner Bros. Television and CBS created $#*! My Dad Says, which stars William Shatner as the dad Sam and Jonathan Sadowski and Will Sasso as his sons Henry and Vince.

For fans of the Twitter account, of Shatner’s work, and of surly old man humor, $#*! My Dad Says is an interesting experiment in turning quotes into a full-on story. Shatner is the perfect actor to play the character, and he truly makes the show. The writing, however, falls short. It turns out its more difficult than imagined to build an entire story from a series of 140-character-or-less missives. Nonetheless, the sitcom still ranks as one of those that are so bad, it’s actually good.

$#*! My Dad Says is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

3 'Real Rob' (2015-2017)

Created by Rob Schneider

If there was ever an actor that had a knack for horribly received movies and TV shows that people still watch yet don’t know why, it’s Rob Schneider. From his movies to his sketch comedy characters, there’s just something endearing about the actor that makes him worth watching. Real Rob is a sitcom he created based around his real life, featuring his actual wife Patricia and daughter Miranda. It even lasted two seasons.

Real Rob isn’t going to rank among the best Netflix original series. But there’s something about the meta humor in the show that makes it watchable even though it’s bad. Think Schneider’s actual assistant, Jamie Lissow playing his incompetent assistant, and Max Amini playing a man who stalks Schneider. There are great guest stars throughout the seasons as well, including David Spade, Adam Sandler, and the late Norm Macdonald, which alone makes it worth watching.

Real Rob can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

2 'Homeboys in Outer Space' (1996-1997)

Created by Ehrich Van Lowe

The entire concept sounds out of this world (pun intended), like it was something that came to someone in a dream. There’s no denying that Homeboys in Outer Space is creative. The story, set in the 23rd century, is about Ty Walker (Flex Anderson) and Morris Clay (Darryl M. Bell), two astronauts who orbit the Earth in their car called the Space Hoopty.

Homeboys in Outer Space is the type of sitcom viewers who watched back in the ‘90s find themselves thinking back and wondering if it was real or just a concept they dreamed up, and it didn’t actually exist. The show did very much exist, but the sitcom was criticized for being predictable and too focused on sexual jokes. For those who love shows about space exploration as well as classic sitcoms, Homeboys in Outer Space is different from anything else on television, managing to combine the two into one.

Homeboys in Outer Space is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

1 'Joanie Loves Chachi' (1982-1983)

Created by Lowell Ganz & Garry Marshall

Sometimes spin-offs work well, sometimes they don’t. In the case of Joanie Loves Chachi, it’s one of the worst show spin-offs. Set in the early ‘60s, the sitcom served as a spin-off to Happy Days and centered around the characters of Joanie Cunningham (Erin Moran) and Chachi Arcola (Scott Baio) as they navigate adult life. Focusing on their music careers, the sitcom had many musical elements, which made it oddly fun to watch, despite the fact that it didn’t live up to the show that spawned it.

Joanie Loves Chachi proved that while the two characters were beloved on Happy Days, they weren’t a good fit for a sitcom based just on them. It was all about the ensemble cast. In fairness, Joanie Loves Chachi did receive decent ratings in the beginning, but interest slowly petered out. Nonetheless, for those who grew up with Happy Days, the sitcom being bad still isn’t a reason not to watch.

Joanie Loves Chachi can be purchased on Amazon in the U.S.

