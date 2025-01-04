When a sitcom is doing especially well, networks can’t help but look for ways to double their success by creating a new show inspired by their smash hit. While spin-offs can sometimes be considered imitations or cash-ins on a popular series, on rare occasions, the spin-off series outlasts the show it broke off from.

It’s not often, but when talent is mixed with a new perspective, a spin-off is able to capitalize on the audience’s familiarity with a concept and take it to new heights no one expected. Whether it was a popular character fans wanted to see more of or an unlikely mega-hit in the form of an animated short, these are some of the most notable TV spin-offs that outlived their original series.

10 'Saved By the Bell' (1989-1992)

Spun off from ‘Good Morning, Miss Bliss’ (1987-1989)

Image via NBC

Required viewing for children of the 90s, Saved by the Bell is an institution for young teen comedy. Saved by the Bell followed the adventures of Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselar), a charismatic but mischievous student at Bayside High who often finds himself in trouble. Each episode would see Zach concoct a plan to help himself or his friends find a shortcut for personal gain, with the plan typically failing gloriously.

While most are familiar with Saved by the Bell, fewer might be aware of the series it spun off from, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which had a short run on the Disney Channel from 1988 to 1989. Good Morning, Miss Bliss featured Zach, Lisa (Lark Voorhies), and Screech (Dustin Diamond) but was centered on junior high teacher Carrie Bliss (Haley Mills) as she taught the students of John F. Kennedy Junior High. The sequel series, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, would outlast the original series by 56 episodes, making it the longest-running entry in the franchise.

Saved By the Bell Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 20, 1989 Finale Year November 30, 1991 Cast Tiffani-Amber Thiessen , Mario Lopez Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Lark Voorhies , Dustin Diamond , Elizabeth Berkley , Ed Alonzo , Dennis Haskins Seasons 4 Story By dustin diamond Writers Dustin Diamond Expand

9 'The Flash' (2014-2023)

Spun off from ‘Arrow’ (2012-2020)

Image via The CW

When an accident gives Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) the power of super speed, he becomes an unstoppable hero in The Flash. The comic book adaptation saw Barry discover and learn to control his powers just in time to stop new superhuman threats from destroying his home of Century City. The Flash was a gigantic hit for the CW network, lasting nine seasons that saw appearances from multiple DC Comics characters.

Barry didn’t immediately start with solo adventures. He first appeared in CW’s Arrow as the Scarlet Speedster, where he would meet the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). While Arrow was a large success for the CW, The Flash would go on to be the longest-running series in the shared universe of DC series known as the Arrowverse. The fan reception to both The Flash and Arrow opened the door for shows like Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

8 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

Spun off from ‘Love, American Style’ (1969-1974)

Image via ABC

The wholesome ideals of the 1950s get the sitcom treatment in the incredibly popular ABC sitcom Happy Days. Following the lives of the Cunningham family with an initial focus on son Richie (Ron Howard), the series would become famous for its introduction of leather-jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding tough guy, Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler). Although Richie would leave Happy Days as a regular after the seventh season, Fonzie officially became the lead of the series.

Before Happy Days became a long-running sitcom, Richie Cunningham was featured on the anthology series Love, American Style in the episode “Love and the Television Set.” Happy Days would produce double the episodes of Love, American Style, and go down as one of the longest-running sitcoms of its day. Happy Days was also the launching pad for multiple well-known spin-offs, including Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, and Joanie Loves Chachie.

7 'Xena: Warrior Princess' (1995-2001)

Spun off from ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’ (1995-1999)

Image via Universal

A reformed villain seeking to redeem herself for past misdeeds is the basis for the popular fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess. Set in ancient Greece, Xena (Lucy Lawless) travels the land using her skills in fighting to help the less fortunate and downtrodden. Always along to provide support and backup in a fight is Xena’s companion, Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor). Episodes typically followed an adventure-of-the-week structure, creating an easy entry point for the first-run syndication series.

Originally appearing in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys as a villain, Xena would later help Hercules before striking out on her own. Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess both ran for six seasons, but Xena edged out a longer run with a total of 136 episodes compared to Hercelus’ 111. Xena: Warrior Princess will be remembered as a landmark role for women in an action series and is still loved by fans of Lawless’ fearless performance.

​​​​​​​

6 'Beavis and Butthead' (1993-2011)

Spun off from ‘Liquid Television’ (1991-1994)

Image via Paramount+

Never has the lack of potential, skills, or intelligence been as entertaining as it was when Beavis and Butthead appeared on the screen. Two slackers with no prospects or drive, the teenage duo were content to remain stranded on the couch watching music videos until they were forced to return to school. Beavis and Butthead became the most popular program on MTV and defined a generation that probably shouldn’t have taken it as a compliment.

Beavis and Butthead made a quick stop on Liquid Television before hijacking the music network with shorts on the animation showcase series Liquid Television. The first Beavis and ButtHead short, “Frog Baseball,” debuted in 1992, with the two playing a game that is exactly what it sounds like. Beavis and Butthead would also serve as the jumping-off point for the animated spinoff Daria, which followed Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) as she left Highland, Texas, for the manicured suburbia of Lawndale.

​​​​​​​

5 'The Jeffersons' (1975-1985)

Spun off from ‘All in the Family’ (1971-1979)

Image via CBS

When business takes off for George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley), he takes the opportunity to move to a better location in the comedy classic, The Jeffersons. The series would see the couple adjust to their new way of life in a luxury apartment and make friends with their wealthy neighbors. Never passing up a chance to speak his mind, George was often trading barbs with his wife Louise (Isabel Sanford) or his maid Florence (Marla Gibbs).

While All in the Family had an impressive nine-season run, The Jeffersons outlived its original series by two more seasons, for a total of 253 episodes. Despite the disparity in lengths, both are considered legendary sitcoms that remain some of the most influential entries in the medium. The Jeffersons could have lasted even longer if given a proper ending, but unfortunately, the sitcom was canceled without a proper send-off or even a heads-up to the cast starring in the show.