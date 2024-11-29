Oh, Hallmark movies. The Hallmark Channel has been producing original TV movies since the 1950s, most famously Christmas movies. These TV movies are known for being very cheesy, but even so, they have a huge following and a fanbase that loves tuning in to watch lighthearted and fun films. There is even a Hallmark app where fans can track which Hallmark original TV movies that they have watched.

Hallmark movies have featured some famous TV or movie stars before who are either there as cameos or are consistent actors with the company. For example, Lacey Chabert, best known for being Gretchen in Mean Girls, is known as the queen of Hallmark. Who are some other well-known actors who would be perfect for a Hallmark movie?

1 Victoria Justice

Best Known For: 'Victorious'

Image via Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice is best known for her role as Tori Vega in the Nickelodeon show Victorious. Since being in Victorious, Victoria Justice has continued to act. Many actresses who acted as teenagers in shows or movies have come over to Hallmark to play leading lady roles in Hallmark movies.

In Victorious, she plays the perky and enthusiastic Tori Vega, and the energy that she brought into that character would be great for a leading lady role in a Hallmark movie. She has a lot of acting chops, and Hallmark could be a great way for her to be introduced to even more audiences. She is a great actress and singer who many fans would love to see in more TV or movies.

Victorious Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 27, 2010 Cast Victoria Justice , Leon Thomas III , Matt Bennett , Avan Jogia , Daniella Monet Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

2 Miranda Cosgrove

Best Known For: 'iCarly'

Image via Paramount+

In the same vein as Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove is best known for her role in a popular 2000s Nickelodeon show, this time being iCarly. In fact, iCarly and Victorious even had a crossover episode. Along with playing the perky Carly Shay, Miranda Cosgrove has a wide acting portfolio ranging from her child acting in TV and film to her newer work.

Miranda Cosgrove would truly be the perfect protagonist for a Hallmark Christmas movie. So many of her characters have a sense of happiness and positive energy to them, so she could fit perfectly in to a leading lady role. She has been part of many projects made for kids, and she has a great time playing lighthearted, innocent-seeming characters, which many leading lady characters in Hallmark movies are. Miranda Cosgrove also has many fans in the demographic that would definitely tune in to a Hallmark movie featuring her.

iCarly Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 17, 2021 Cast Laci Mosley , Jerry Trainor , Miranda Cosgrove , Jaidyn Triplett , Nathan Kress Seasons 3 Story By Jay Kogen Writers Jay Kogen Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Paramount+ , AppleTV+ Directors Phill Lewis Showrunner Jay Kogen Producers Bruce Rand Berman , Dan Schneider , Jake Farrow , Robin Weiner , George Doty IV , Joe Catania YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGop_UrYnZA Expand

3 Luke Newton

Best Known For: 'Bridgerton'

Image via Netflix

Luke Newton plays Colin in the popular show Bridgerton. Fans truly fell in love with him once season 3 was released, as he was the main love interest. The relationship between Penelope and Colin drove much of season 3's storyline, and fans couldn't get enough of Luke Newton's sexy but cute portrayal of Colin.

Most Hallmark movies have a male love interest, and Luke Newton has the characteristics that many of those love interests have. Quirky, handsome, and charming, Luke Newton could make a great love interest in a Hallmark movie. Just imagine him playing one of those roles in a Christmas movie! He has just the right amount of charm for the job.

Bridgerton Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 4 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Writers Julia Quinn , Chris Van Dusen , Jess Brownell , Abby McDonald , Joy C. Mitchell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Expand

4 Kristen Bell

Best Known For: 'The Good Place'

Image via NBC

Kristen Bell is an extremely well-known actress. While she is best known for playing Anna in Frozen, one of her most popular roles is also playing Eleanor Shellstrop in the popular show The Good Place. Eleanor is an extremely nuanced character that has traits of being selfish and rude, but as the show goes on, her positive traits are also shown.

But Kristin Bell has played a variety of characters throughout her career, ranging from adult shows and movies to her work with Disney. Kristen Bell herself, through all of this, comes across as a very upbeat, sweet, and bubbly person. For this reason, she would be wonderful as the role of a protagonist in a Hallmark movie. She has exactly the right bubbliness and charm to own one of those roles, and there is no doubt that her fans would love to see it.

5 Bowen Yang

Best Known For: 'Saturday Night Live'

Image via NBC

Bowen Yang is an actor and comedian best known for being on Saturday Night Live. He is hilarious and charismatic, and he is beloved by many. He has also worked on other projects, most notably the new Wicked movie. He is very versatile in his acting, and for that reason, he could do great in several different roles in a Hallmark movie.

Bowen could make an excellent friend or comic relief character in a Hallmark movie, as comedy is what he is known for, and many Hallmark movies have funny characters. But, alternatively, it could be really cool to see Bowen playing a romantic role alongside another man. Recently, Hallmark has started to diversify their romantic movies, beginning to create films with LGBT leads. Bowen Yang is an openly and proudly gay man, so it would be really awesome to see another side of his acting in a romantic role in one of these new-age Hallmark films. Hallmark has been criticized in the past for only featuring white, straight couples as the leads in their movies, so it is great to see them diversifying what a love story can look like, and Bowen could be a great choice for one of these new films.

6 Beth Behrs

Best Known For: '2 Broke Girls'

Image via CBS

Beth Behrs is best known for playing Caroline in 2 Broke Girls. In the show, she is part of a dynamic duo with Max, played by Kat Dennings. Caroline is a very optimistic yet bold character, and comes across as very bubbly and cheerful. Beth Behrs plays this role wonderfully, and because of this, she would also be great at playing the lead role in a Hallmark movie!

Hallmark movies generally have a bubbly and charismatic protagonist, who is often a woman who finds love in some situation. Beth Behrs has the perfect perk and charisma to play a role like this, and it is easy to imagine her as such a character. Just imagine her as a Christmas-loving woman who finds love during the holiday season. Plus, it is easy to imagine that Caroline Channing herself loves Hallmark movies.

2 Broke Girls Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 2011 Cast Kat Dennings , Beth Behrs , Garrett Morris , Jonathan Kite , Matthew Moy , Jennifer Coolidge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

7 Vella Lovell

Best Known For: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Image via The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical comedy TV show that is absolutely beloved by its fans. Created by Rachel Bloom, it aired on The CW from 2015-2019. The show introduced many talented actors, as pretty much every actor in the show also sang in musical numbers. Vella Lovell is one of those actors. She played Heather in the show, and she also became beloved by fans.

Vella Lovell has done projects since Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and a Hallmark movie could be a very interesting venture for her. She is a very talented actress, and doing a Hallmark movie could introduce her to a whole new audience. Also, there have been Hallmark musicals before. Having Vella Lovell as the lead role in a Hallmark musical would be extremely fun and entertaining!