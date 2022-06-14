This month is all about pride, so why not celebrate with these shows!

So much to stream, so little time. And with Pride Month bringing loads of new content and fan-favorites to the forefront, viewers have various options of LGBTQ+ content to stream. While more and more television shows and films are being created—especially content that helps to diversify the LGBTQ+ media that the public has seen thus far—some of the media that has been released has risen in popularity among general audiences.

With the growing availability of more and more series to stream during Pride month to celebrate the progress of the LGBTQ+ community (and also highlight what still needs to be accomplished), there are a solid few absolute standout shows.

Heartstopper

Based on the webcomic of the same name, Heartstopper was released on Netflix in 2022. Heartstopper centers around Charlie Spring, a shy and quiet openly gay student at Truham Boys Grammar School who develops feelings for Nick Nelson, the star and seemingly-straight rugby champion (or as Charlie says in the show, “rugby lad”).

As Nick and Charlie grow closer, their relationship deepens and romantic feelings arise…Heartstopper season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and fans can read the original webcomic (which the series follows accurately) online for free. Heartstopper has just been renewed for 2 more seasons!

Pose

Pose is an FX show about the 1980s Ball culture in New York City. Pose was a revolutionary LGBTQ+ cast, featuring the most transgender actors in a main cast of characters in television history. The 4-season series follows Bianca Evangelista (played by MJ Rodriguez) as she navigates her identity in an ever-changing world and forms her house and chosen family. As the series progresses into the 90s in the second season, topics like HIV/AIDS in the LGBTQ+ community—specifically black and Hispanic queer/genderqueer individuals—are discussed.

Pose tells much-needed stories based on real queer history about underrepresented groups through the lens of those underrepresented groups. The show also features Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, and Evan Peters, and is streaming on Hulu.

Special

Special is a Netflix comedy starring Ryan O’Connell based on his memoir. O’Connell plays Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy who attempts to move away from his identity as an accident victim and chase his dreams. As Ryan deals with dead-end internships, snotty bosses, an overprotective mother, and strange hookups, he figures out how to change his life for the better.

Special is absolutely hilarious and a wonderful queer story that surrounds a disabled queer person and how they feel in society. Special is streaming on Netflix.

Our Flag Means Death

Taika Waititi strikes back with Our Flag Means Death, an outlandish comedy about swashbuckling and piracy, and the infamous “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet (portrayed by the incomparable Rhys Darby). While this may not seem like a queer show, viewers would be surprised at the many queer depictions and relationships in this series. Waititi plays Blackbeard, the legendary pirate, who joined forces with Stede Bonnet for a brief period of history.

Without any spoilers, fans of a good laugh and who are looking for a series with gay characters would absolutely love this show—they may just be surprised at what comes their way. Our Flag Means Death was just renewed for Season 2 and is streaming on HBOMax.

Love, Victor

The acclaimed series based on the movie and book Love, Victor releases its 3rd and final season this June. Love, Victor is about a boy named, well, Victor, and his coming-out and relationship journeys with his boyfriend Benji (in Season 1) and finally his struggles with Benji when another guy, Rahim, enters the picture (in Season 2).

The show also tackles the difficulties of trying to come to terms with sexuality in a Hispanic and deeply-religious household. Love, Victor Season 3 is the show’s final season and will be released on Hulu on June 15, 2022.

Hacks

In this darkly comedic and Emmy-winning series, a mentorship forms between legendary and semi-washed-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and an entitled-yet-struggling comedy writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). When Deborah Vance needs to reinvent her image to avoid losing her residency and Ava Daniels loses her job due to an insensitive tweet, the two form an odd bond as Ava becomes Deborah’s new head writer.

The two slowly start to work together in this hilarious show. The show also spearheads bisexual representation with the character Ava. Hacksis streaming on HBOMax.

Queer Eye

The Netflix reboot of the famous makeover series Queer Eye is a perfect watch for Pride Month. Join The Fab 5: Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk as they completely revitalize the lives of various people who are in need of a little extra help.

With multiple seasons available to stream, this show can spread the love all around during Pride month with the loveable bonds among The Fab 5 and their newly-formed relationships with their new friends they make each episode. Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race

The classic LGBTQ+ show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is an ultimate must-watch for Pride Month. Just ending its 14th Season in April (not counting the many spin-offs including All-Stars), the legacy left behind and what the show is continuing is quintessential to queer culture.

And of course, who else to celebrate Pride with than none other than RuPaul herself. RuPaul’s Drag Race and its other sister shows are streaming on Paramount+ and VH1.

