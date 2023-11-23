The Big Picture TV talk shows have seen a decline in viewership over the years, especially daytime talk shows that were popular in the 80s and 90s.

The rise of social media and podcasts has made it easier for fans to access celebrity content directly, impacting the popularity of traditional talk shows.

Satirical talk shows, like Ziwe and Hot Ones, have continued to maintain viewership, suggesting that adaptability and unique formats are key to the future of talk shows.

Talk shows have been around since the early aughts of television. They peaked in the 90s, a time in which there was literally a talk show for everyone. Oprah Winfrey, Maury Povich, and Jerry Springer were household names, with episodes airing daily that people did not want to miss. Over time, however, the popularity of these series has declined. Most millennials have core memories of staying home from school sick and having to watch daytime talk shows because of it. Talk shows have been a part of American culture since the early days of radio and television. Like most shows and series, talk shows began as radio shows. Before the invention of the television, radio was king. It was the prime source of news and entertainment, leading to the occasional bout of mass panic, such as Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds radio play. The invention of the television changed the way people consume media. There was only one channel on the TVs of yesteryear, and it was the one channel that those fortunate enough to own were able to watch.

Radio personalities easily made the change from off-camera to on-camera. The longest-running TV talk show, The Tonight Show, premiered in 1953. The Tonight Show made Johnny Carson not only a household name but a legend in the realm of nighttime talk shows. He took over as the host nine years after it first aired on television and remained the host until 1992. The radio hosts of those days were able to swiftly adapt to the change in media, so why haven’t these talk shows been able to keep up in the 2000s?

TV Talk Shows Face A Decades-Long Decline in Viewership

The 80s and 90s provided an onslaught of talk show television, both daytime and late night. The most notable talk show that premiered in these eras is, of course, The Oprah Winfrey Show. Long before she was the billionaire she is in 2023, Oprah Winfrey was simply a talk show host exploring human interest (and the occasionally salacious) story. Her show premiered in 1986 and ran alongside other major names like Montel Williams, Sally Jessie Raphael, and Ricki Lake. At this time, the primary focus of daytime talk shows seemed to be to keep the audience interested after viewing daytime dramas like Days of Our Lives and the favorite of grandmas everywhere, The Young and the Restless. Daytime talk shows were created for and catered to the typical "stay-at-home mom", a demographic that has shrunk significantly since the 90s as well.

Talk shows were a source of entertainment. An opportunity to see human interest stories, varying from heartbreaking to downright ridiculous. The Jerry Springer Show started out as an informative space before devolving into the fight fest that boosted its popularity. In fact, many pop culture references were born from talk show culture. The Maury Povich Show became most well-known for its paternity test episodes. These talk shows were also the first reality shows to mix reality and fiction, organizing “gotcha” moments and even altering results to enhance the drama. With so much entertainment value, one can’t help but wonder what’s affecting the popularity of these shows as society progresses.

TV Talk Shows Cannot Survive Social Media and Podcasts

As the internet continued to develop and social media was born, content has become more readily available. Instead of waiting to hear celebrities talk about their lives on television, fans can hop over to any social media channel to get their favorites’ thoughts and opinions firsthand. Sure, talk shows are still around, but their popularity has waned significantly. Daytime talk shows, in particular, are struggling. Built on the backs of stay-at-home parents and retirees, daytime talk shows aren’t keeping their heads above water. The cost of living has drastically risen since the 90s, and subsequently, more people are putting off retirement. While that theoretically should not have an effect, it does mean that more people aren’t home in the daytime, which would explain the drop in viewership. Night-time talk shows are equally in trouble, as viewership has steadily declined as well, leading to sponsorship losses and more.

There is also the issue of podcasts. In recent years, podcasts have become insanely popular, and with good reason. There is a podcast for just about anything, meaning listeners have the opportunity to curate the content they take in. There are comedic podcasts, meditation podcasts, and more. With the on-demand nature of podcasts, combined with the interview aspect of many podcast series, it makes sense that people would gravitate toward them versus a TV show. Podcasts can be listened to in the car, in the kitchen, anywhere, and this works well for people under the age of 65. As time progresses, will the TV talk show be able to survive? It’s possible, but there needs to be a clear structural change. And that change involves satire.

Satirical talk shows have consistently maintained popularity. Shows like Ziwe (which was unfortunately canceled allegedly due to a change in network leadership) and the Hot Ones managed to maintain strong viewership despite the decline in interest. Ziwe used a blend of sketch comedy and celebrity interviews to discuss difficult topics that would normally make anyone uncomfortable with wit and dry humor. The Daily Show was also somewhat strong post-Jon Stewart with Trevor Noah at the helm, but since he stepped down the series has struggled even more. Hot Ones exists primarily on YouTube and is a favorite watch for many. Its simplistic structure works: interview someone as they eat wings that get progressively hotter. The increasing spice level creates raw and very real responses from the celebrity guests. The popularity of these shows indicates that people still love talk shows, they just need to adapt to the now and prepare for the future.