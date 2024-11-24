When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions, awkward moments are almost as essential as the turkey itself. Extended family, elaborate meals, and logistically complicated community events are prime ingredients for a frenzied feast, and these disastrous moments are extra delicious when broadcast and immortalized on TV.

Whether from iconic sitcoms or live programming that is always served with a heaping side of risk, thankful Americans can always depend on TV to make their Thanksgiving meals seem tame and effortless by comparison. Some of the most hilarious televised Thanksgiving mishaps have become as embedded into the holiday lore as the fateful gathering between the pilgrims and Native Americans. As the country gathers around their dining room tables, these bountiful disasters give everyone something to be thankful for.

1 Al Roker vs. a Stick of Butter

'The Today Show' (2019)

After 25 years of covering the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for The Today Show, Al Roker probably thought he had seen it all. But he was proven wrong in 2019 when the national day of thanks gifted him a new nemesis: A man dressed as a stick of butter. While Roker was covering a portion of the parade where performers were dressed as baking items, Donny Willis, a Pastor when not working his dancing dairy side-hustle, repeatedly butter-bombed the segment.

Roker gamely played along the first time Willis interrupted him with a boisterous holiday greeting to the camera, playfully pushing Willis out of the frame and ad-libbing, "I can't believe it's not butter." But Roker visibly wanted Willis to butter-fly away when he ran alongside Roker's side-car for a second on-camera moment. Interrupting a reporter mid-broadcast leaves a little margarine for error (I'm so sorry.), but Willis' dairy-ing move (Again, so sorry.) became a social media sensation.

2 "The One With All the Thanksgivings" Disasters

'Friends' Season 5, Episode 8

Friends is the gold standard when it comes to sitcom Thanksgiving episodes, and their holiday meals never go as planned. But in season 5's "The One With All The Thanksgivings," the beloved series served a veritable cornucopia of disasters. The group reminisces about their worst Thanksgivings, with some stories going all the way back to high school, or even Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) past life as a Civil War nurse. The game of woeful one-upsmanship included divorce, the Confederacy, and heads stuck in turkeys, but the first meeting between Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) proved to be the ultimate Turkey Day tragedy.

The first time Ross (David Schwimmer) brings his college friend Chandler to the Geller Thanksgiving, Monica overhears Chandler calling her fat. The following year, after Monica lost weight and gained Chandler's attention, she and Rachel hatch a plan to humiliate Chandler as revenge for his body shaming. Monica's clumsy attempts at seduction include rubbing a knife against her body, which, instead of carving the turkey, ends up carving a toe off Chandler's foot. In the present, Chandler is furious to learn that his missing appendage was the result of Monica's revenge plot. But the rift is short-lived, as Monica's dancing turkey head apology prompts Chandler to declare his love for her for the first time.

3 Coin-Toss Controversy

'NFL on NBC' (1998)

NFL referees get a lot of flack for missed calls on the field, but the coin toss, in theory, should be the officials' most fool-proof responsibility. Yet, in the 1998 Thanksgiving game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, the overtime coin toss created one of the wildest controversies in NFL history. Although Steelers' captain Jerome Bettis called tails, which ended up being the correct pick, referee Phil Luckett declared that Bettis said "heads-tails," and he awarded the opening possession to the Lions.

Luckett's ruling was ultimately the deciding factor in the game, as the Lions scored a field goal on their first overtime possession, winning the game 19-16. The ensuing outrage soured one of football's most hallowed days and prompted the NFL to change the coin toss procedure, requiring additional officials to be present. It was later discovered, however, that the Steelers' loss wasn't a case of bad luck or bad Luckett. Audio from a sideline microphone revealed Bettis telling coach Bill Cowher that he had, in fact, changed his call mid-toss.

4 The Gang's Condolences End In Chaos

'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Season 9, Episode 10

Anyone who thought the gang of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia could pull off a peaceful and demure Thanksgiving dinner has probably never seen the show. Since the characters have also never seen the show in which their plans regularly end in disaster, they make a misguided, albeit valiant attempt. In the giving spirit of the holiday, the gang decides to invite those they have wronged to Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis' (Glenn Howerton) apartment for a Thanksgiving meal where they've traded turkey for squashed beef-- literally.

As their guests arrive, the gang presents them with a peace treaty, but unlike the lore of the pilgrims and Native Americans, their gesture of generosity doesn't end in communal harmony. Their scorned neighbors all present conditions for accepting the apologies, which the stubborn and indignant gang reject in favor of continuing their grudge matches. In classic Always Sunny fashion, their Day of Thanks predictably ends in a food fight, a fire, and absolutely zero character growth.

5 Your Extra-Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman

'The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' (2012)

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is meant to be a family-friendly event, but in 2012, the NBC broadcast gingerly danced around a moment where the Spiderman balloon had other ideas. In an unconventional show of patriotism, the comic book hero was captured bent over, in a way that doesn't quite make sense for balloons, face-deep in Uncle Sam's inflated behind. No one has ever loved America so publicly or graphically.

It's unclear when exactly journalist Marcus Baram snapped the scene, since for some reason the image was deemed too "National Geographic" for "The Huffington Post." The photographic (pornographic?) masterpiece was awkwardly described for audiences during the live broadcast and only exists in its occasional resurgence on social media. The dark lighting seems to indicate that Spidey and Sam rendezvoused during the Thanksgiving Eve "inflation event" for some pre-parade PDA. Neither Spider-Man nor Uncle Sam could be reached for comment.

6 Thanksgiving in Jail

'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Season 6, Episode 10

Now, this is a story all about how Thanksgiving got flipped-turned upside down. When Will (Will Smith) takes Uncle Phil (James Avery) for pre-dinner massages in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air episode "There's the Rub," they make the unfortunate mistake of visiting a massage parlor known for giving its clients a little something extra to be thankful for. Their timing couldn't be worse, as the establishment is busted for its extracurricular activities, and the detective on the scene doesn't buy Will and Phil's claims of ignorance. They're swiftly arrested and carted off to jail.

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, it doesn't get much worse than trading home-cooking for prison food and friends and family for the residents of the county jail. Though Uncle Phil is resigned to their fate, he's swayed to pursue justice when Will reminds him of just how unmissable the Banks family meal would be. Pulling the judge card, Phil is able to break them out of the slammer just in time for dinner.

7 Cold Turkey

'New Girl' Season 1, Episode 6

Thanksgiving episodes became a time-honored New Girl tradition, and the series set the bar high in season 1. Jess (Zooey Deschanel) traps her new roommates into celebrating the holiday when she arrives at the apartment with a giant turkey, but, revealing her culinary incompetence, she fails to defrost it in time for dinner. She attempts to rectify her mistake by throwing the turkey in the dryer and learns the hard way that a spin cycle isn't a viable shortcut when the dryer explodes.

The gang flees their smoky home for the refuge of their elderly next-door neighbor, Beverly's apartment, for which Jess has a key. But after they settle down for dinner, they make the unfortunate discovery of Beverly's body, as cold as their previously frozen turkey. With such a memorable first Thanksgiving, it's no wonder the gang adopted the holiday as an unmissable tradition.

8 Presidential Phone Fail

'The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' (2022)

What was meant to be a special moment during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade turned especially awkward, when a call from President Biden into the live NBC broadcast experienced technical difficulties. NBC reporter Dylan Dreyer cheerfully answered the iPhone displaying the face of the Commander in Chief, but he and First Lady Jill Biden could barely be heard on the other end.

The NBC broadcast team and its audience could only wait in uncomfortable silence as Dreyer repeatedly asked the President if he could hear her, as if she were wandering the wilderness with no cell service instead of standing in the streets of Manhattan. Finally, after an excruciating 30 seconds that felt like an eternity, President Biden's voice came through clearly, allowing him and his wife to deliver their message of gratitude to first responders and the military. It was a moment that certainly made the NBC broadcast crew wish they could have aired the parade on tape delay.

9 The Shawskank Thanksgiving

'Community' Season 4, Episode 5

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without awkward family feuding, but family drama is even more uncomfortable to be around when it's someone else's. Such was the case in Community when Annie (Alison Brie), Troy (Donald Glover), Abed (Danny Pudi), and Pierce (Chevy Chase) attend Thanksgiving at Shirley's (Yvette Nicole Brown) home with her husband's argumentative and judgmental relatives. The Bennett clan becomes so unbearable that the study group guests confine themselves to Shirley's garage just to avoid them.

What ensues is a classic Community homage as the group tries to Shawshank their way out of the awkward family gathering. Their desperation reaches a fever pitch when they agree to take the drastic measure of eating the 2-year-old 7-layer-dip that Abed had brought for the occasion, choosing food poisoning over the Bennetts' drama. When they're caught by Shirley, the warden of this prison break, they abandon the plan after she confesses that she had invited her chosen family so they could be a buffer between her and her in-laws. Though the group offers to help her escape her own dinner, they decide to stay in solidarity when Shirley sticks to her principles of staying loyal to her family.

10 A Downer Thanksgiving

'Saturday Night Live' Season 30, Episode 6

There is no occasion that Saturday Night Live's Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch) can't destroy, even the Day of Thanks. While Thanksgiving dinner conversation topics ideally include things like the upcoming holiday season and everyone sharing what they're most grateful for, Debbie opts to interject with subjects like their late grandmother's dementia, the introduction of smallpox to Native Americans, and the always-popular feline AIDS.

Even an impromptu marriage proposal is ruined by Debbie suggesting that the ring contains a blood diamond. Debbie's one-woman Thanksgiving Day Parade of bummers eventually drives everyone away from the table. Even the turkey takes off, leaving Debbie alone at the table with the stuffing, which, as she had previously announced, likely contains food-borne illnesses.