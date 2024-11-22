It's always fun when holiday episodes pop up on our favorite TV shows, throwing beloved characters we've come to know into the chaos of the holidays. While movies tend to focus more on the themes and festivities of Christmas, television has mastered the Thanksgiving episodes. Thanks to the time audiences spend with characters day-to-day, a great Thanksgiving episode is able to focus on the nuances and complexities that Thanksgiving, and the surrounding drama, can bring to their running storylines.

While it's a holiday meant to bring families together and be grateful, Thanksgiving also tends to uncover some unresolved family issues and is an opportunity to explore character relationships in a totally different way. There have been many great shows that have portrayed Thanksgiving in realistic and hilarious ways, but the Thanksgiving episodes in Parenthood, Grey's Anatomy, and This is Us specifically, have succeeded in crafting both heart-warming and bittersweet moments, making these holiday episodes much more than festive filler. These shows give characters the chance to address old wounds while also celebrating family, reminding audiences that family can be both messy and beautiful, especially on Thanksgiving.

How a Thanksgiving Family Tradition Can Lead To Growth and Understanding in 'Grey's Anatomy's "Thanks for the Memories"

Close

One of the main reasons that Thanksgiving episodes resonate with audiences is simply because television gives viewers the luxury of time and space to get to know the characters over multiple episodes and seasons. By the time a holiday like Thanksgiving rolls around, audiences are completely entrenched in the character's journey and know the personality of that character in their day-to-day life. For example, in Grey's Anatomy, audiences had spent 2 seasons with George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) before "Thanks for the Memories" in Season 2, when his Dad and brothers show up for their traditional turkey hunt.

George struggles to fit in with his jock brothers, who give him a hard time not wanting to small-talk about cars. But audiences know there's much more to it than that, given what they know about George's journey as a surgical intern, including earlier in Season 2 when George performs successful surgery in an elevator to save a man's life. After a tense day, which ended in George's father getting shot in the behind, George opens up about it to his Dad, and both men voice why they're struggling to connect. This leads to a moving scene and a huge character moment for George, which has much more of an impact on Thanksgiving.

How 'This is Us' Balances The Joy of Tradition with a Heartbreaking Reveal in "Pilgrim Rick"