TV show theme songs can become engrained in your head for years, even decades. The best theme songs are ones where fans only need to hear a single note, and they already recognize it. In the best cases, even someone who never watched the show knows its theme song.

Some theme songs were written specifically for the show itself. Others are songs by well-known artists that were used for the show and have forever become linked to it. The ‘90s had some of the best TV theme songs in history. Chances are, most people know every word to sing along or, for instrumental songs, can hum every note.

10 “I’m Always Here” by Jimi Jamison

‘Baywatch’ (1989-2001)

Played to kick off every episode from the second through 10th season of this popular ‘90s beach-themed show, “I’m Always Here” from Baywatch has a wonderful ‘90s feel to it. It’s the type of song tailor-made for watching people run along the beach. Written by Jimi Jamison along with Joe Henry, the lyrics include words like “Don’t you worry, it’s gonna be alright ‘cause I’m always ready, and I won’t let you out of my sight.” That’s perfect for a show about gorgeous lifeguards saving lives.

The action drama was corny with ridiculous storylines. But fans fell in love with the cast, including actors like Pamela Anderson, Jeremy Jackson, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, and, of course, David Hasselhoff.

9 “The Simpsons Theme” by Danny Elfman

‘The Simpsons’ (1989-)

Created specifically for the long-running animated sitcom about the never-aging Simpsons family and their daily adventures in Springfield, the theme song for The Simpsons has a retro, classic feel to it that still remains relevant today. Composed with an acoustic scale, it begins with angelic voices singing the name of the show, followed by playful instruments that reflect the frantic energy going on with the scenes playing out alongside it.

From the flutes to the saxophone, giving Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) her chance to shine with a short solo, there have been different arrangements through all the seasons, and even slight changes from one episode to the next. Nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 1990, composer Danny Elfman told L.A. Times that of the many pieces of music he has composed, this song is the one for which he's most recognized.

8 “In The Street” by Chris Bell and Alex Chilton

'That ‘70s Show' (1998-2006)

“Hello Wisconsin!” There’s no question about where That ‘70s Show takes place, as the theme song makes that abundantly clear. The song, originally sung by the American rock band Big Star, was covered for the show’s theme, recorded by Todd Griffin. Named “That ‘70s Song” for the show, and re-recorded by Cheap Trick for season two onwards, the lyrics perfectly describe what the show is about. “Hangin’ out down the street, the same old thing we did last week,” the words go, encapsulating the lives of these teenagers who hung around Eric Forman’s (Topher Grace) basement doing typical teenage things.

The song is catchy, especially the hook “we’re all alright, we’re all alright.” It captures the essence of youth and rebellion along with the spirit of the 1970s that is central to the show.

7 “Everywhere You Look” by Jesse Frederick

‘Full House’ (1987-1995)

This family-friendly sitcom defined the ‘90s. Full House was about a young father who tragically loses his wife in a car accident. Left to raise three young daughters on his own, his best friend and brother-in-law moved in to help out. All eight seasons of Full House follow the misadventures of the group as they navigate the challenges of daily life.

“Everywhere You Look” has lyrics that talk about average, everyday suburban life and the importance of family. “Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s a heart, a hand to hold onto…somebody who needs you.” The beautiful words and sweet tune screams ‘90s and makes viewers feel fuzzy inside. Carly Rae Jepsen re-recorded a modern version of the song for the sequel series Fuller House.

6 “The X-Files” by Mark Snow

‘The X-Files’ (1993-2002)

There are no lyrics in the creepy, intense theme song for The X-Files, which was written and produced by Mark Snow specifically for the show. The instrumental tune appears as a remix on his album as “Materia Primoris.” Given The X-Files’ focus on the supernatural melded with science through all its seasons, the tune fits perfectly.

Interestingly, the behind-the-scenes segment in the season one DVD indicates that the echo effect of the song was created by accident. The show’s creator, Chris Carter, was not happy with the latest revisions, and when he left the room, Snow put his hand and forearm down on the keyboard in frustration. The sound it made was exactly what was missing. The rest of the whistle melody is inspired by synth products and the whistling of Snow’s wife, according to NPR.

5 “Beverly Hills, 90210 Theme” by John E. Davis

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1990-2000)

The first two guitar riffs instantly make any fan of the show clap their hands twice to follow because they know what’s coming. It’s one of the most recognizable instrumental tunes of the ‘90s that appears in every season of Beverly Hills, 90210. Composed by John E. Davis, the theme song contains a mix of guitar, saxophone, synth, and piano. Davis told Variety that he made it to reflect the show’s mix of “contemporary and wholesome,” shifting from an edge in moments to something sweeter as the melody progresses.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 theme song sounds like the type of music a bunch of teenagers in the ‘90s might listen to, indicating their coming-of-age struggles, triumphs, and pivotal moments. According to Variety, the story behind the track is as Hollywood as it gets. Davis was given just one day to crank out the tune after he was told that executives did not like the music a rock band that was hired came up with. He never found out what rock band it was, but fans are grateful for the switch because Davis’ tune has become as iconic as the show itself.

4 “The Theme of Law & Order” by Mike Post

‘Law & Order’ (1990-)

Not only did Mike Post compose the iconic theme song for Law & Order, he’s also the same person behind the “dun dun” sound that instantly makes anyone aware that Law & Order is on TV. It’s slightly eerie and deeply catchy. Every note and segment reflects the various segments of every episode, from the investigation into a crime to the capture, trial, and quest for justice.

Designed specifically for the show, the song contains guitar, electric piano, and clarinet. It’s like listeners are being walked through a serene scene, meet with conflict, see tensions rise to a crescendo, then come back down. The song manages to tell a whole story in just a few notes. The veteran theme song writer told NBC that while there’s “very little music in Law & Order, very little is needed.” He was later asked to create a sound to go along with the location and time stamp change cards in every episode, and the “dun dun” cue known as “The Clang” was born. Post says he wanted a noise tha sounds similar to a jail cell locking. “I wanted to add something that’s very distinctive,” he told Variety, “but not a literal sound.” Technically, Post says it’s a piece of music and not a sound effect, which means it earns him money every time it’s played just as the theme song itself does.

3 “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole

‘Dawson’s Creek’ (1998-2003)

Dawson’s Creek is one of those rare instances whereby the show’s theme song is a song already written by a musician, Paula Cole, and released on an album. It runs in its entirety (though not in the show’s opening credits) with several verses and is played on the radio in full. The song has become so synonymous with the show, in fact, that when Netflix started streaming episodes of Dawson’s Creek back in 2021, fans were outraged that another song was being used instead, according to Marie Claire.

Cole wrote, recorded, and produced the song several years before Dawson’s Creek hit the air. Interestingly, it was written about her grandfather, who was nearing the end of his life at the time, according to SongFacts.com. But the messaging about not waiting for fear of making mistakes, saying yes to life, and embracing joy fits with the teen drama’s coming-of-age themes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Kevin Williamson originally wanted to use Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” but could not secure the licensing rights. Fans think that’s a good thing, however, because Morissette’s song stands better on its own. Now, Cole’s ballad is forever linked with the trials, tribulations, and friendships among Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Joey (Katie Holmes), Jen (Michelle Williams), and Pacey (Joshua Jackson). Hearing the opening note instantly takes fans right back to being teens watching at home.

2 “Yo Home to Bel-Air” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990-1996)

It’s a challenge to find anyone who grew up in the ‘90s who doesn’t know every lyric to this theme song. Play it in a bar or in any social situation and everyone will inevitably sing along with fond memories of the sitcom. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, one of the best ‘90s sitcoms, stars Will Smith as a young man sent to live with his aunt, uncle, and cousins in Bel-Air. Not sure what happened in West Philadelphia to cause his mother to send him away for his own good? The theme song tells a narrative backstory to catch viewers up before every episode begins.

Written by Smith and produced by his collaborator Jeffrey Townes (DJ Jazzy Jeff), “Yo Home to Bel-Air” is also known as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Theme).” It’s a rap with catchy pacing presented with a colorful backdrop as the moments being sung are illustrated through the opening sequence. The song frequently appears on lists of the best theme songs ever made.

1 “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts

‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

“I’ll Be There For You” is a song that’s still played on the radio today. While it’s by the pop rock duo The Rembrandts, it was actually written by David Crane, Marta Kauffman, Michael Skloff, and Allee Willis as a theme song for the show. The tune “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M. was initially eyed to be the theme but the rock band declined.

Given that Friends is about a group of five friends relying on one another to get through the challenges of adult life, from failed marriages and relationships to job concerns and family issues, the lyrics make total sense. The upbeat music also beautifully represents the playful, comedic tone of the show. Yet the lyrics are also relatable to anyone going through the same thing as the friends on the show. Think lines like, “so, no one told you life was gonna to be this way,” “your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life D.O.A.,” and “it’s like you’re always stuck in second gear when it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year.” Like the Beverly Hills, 90210 theme, there’s also an iconic clapping sequence with five claps in rapid succession. Hear the first set of lyrics, and it’s impossible not to stop the task at hand and do the claps in sync.

