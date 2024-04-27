Audiences enjoy thrilling, suspenseful films and TV for the same reason some people jump out of planes and base jump off buildings: excitement. TV thrillers are more practical -- and safe. From the comfort of armchairs, couches, or beds, viewers can experience vicarious adrenaline delivered by their favorite actors. Stressful predicaments faced by fictional characters can offer opportunities for audiences to consider what they would do in that situation without having to experience it.

If viewers want to know what not to do in the case of an accidental murder, watch Bloodline. Wonder what it would be like to survive a plane crash with a bunch of strangers? Watch Lost. There's a movie or show for any agonizingly intense circumstance imaginable. Do you love Keri Russell and want to feel the breath-stealing fear and pressure of living as a Russian spy in America? The Americans is for you! The list of high-quality, edge-of-your-seat TV thrillers is long, but here are 10 of the best.

10 'Dexter' (2006 - 2013)

Created by: James Manos Jr.

At the age of 3, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) witnesses the brutal slaying of his mother, which leads to the development of violent sociopathic tendencies in childhood. His adoptive father, a police officer, Harry Morgan (James Remar), observes Dexter's unsettling behavior and instructs him to channel his homicidal tendencies through vigilante justice. At the police department, where he conveniently works as a forensic blood spatter analyst, Dexter watches as criminals guilty of heinous acts walk away unpunished. Off duty, post wardrobe change, he hunts and collects the offenders armed with his favorite knife set.

Dexter was nominated for over 100 awards, and lead actor Hall took home a Golden Globe and SAG award for his performance. Each season introduced illusive conquests for Dexter, though some, like season four featuring John Lithgow as "The Trinity Killer," were standouts. Taught cat-and-mouse sequences, first-rate acting, and stellar guest stars made Dexter a record-breaking hit for Showtime. The blood-soaked series maintained its popularity until an unfortunate series finale that infuriated and perplexed viewers in 2013. In 2021, fans finally received the closure they deserved with Dexter: New Blood. The new installment reawakened a dormant interest in the anti-hero, and a prequel is in development, tentatively titled Dexter: Origins.

Dexter can be streamed on Showtime in the U.S.

9 'Homeland' (2011 - 2020)

Created by: Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon

Carrie Mathison (Clare Danes) is an operations officer in the CIA who is reassigned to a post in Langley, Virginia after a rogue incident while on an assignment in Iraq. Carrie, an intelligent and determined agent, precariously navigates her dangerous high-stakes position at the CIA while attempting to temper the psychological and behavioral effects brought on by Bipolar Disorder. The agent becomes increasingly convinced of a U.S. terrorist threat from a former Marine POW, Sergeant Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis). Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), Carrie's superior and mentor, is continually presented with intel to support this case, produced by an unreliable narrator with government clearance and an aversion to medication in this tense political thriller.

Variety recently included Homeland in the 100 best television shows ever, ranking it 98th. The fast-paced Showtime hit might've secured a higher position if it had ended after season 3 or found a way to rebound after Lewis' exit. The first two seasons of Homeland are considered its most robust by critics, confirmed by back-to-back wins for Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes and a first-season Primetime Emmy Award win. While the series experienced a decline in viewership after its initial meteoric rise, Homeland remains one of the most thrilling rides in television history. With a supporting cast featuring legendary actors Mandy Patinkin and F. Murray Abraham and an award-winning performance by Danes, it's hard to deny Homeland's appeal.

Homeland can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

8 'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta

Based on the book of the same name by co-creator Tom Perrota, The Leftovers is a show about the sudden unexplained departure of 2% of the world's population. The story begins in Mapleton, New York, three years after a mysterious global event. Chief of Police Kevin Garvey Jr. (Justin Theroux) has been struggling to keep his family intact since "The Departure" led to a collapse of faith, a rise in fringe beliefs, and the formation of new cults. His wife, Laurie (Amy Brenneman), left to join The Guilty Remnant, a group of revolutionaries with a strict dress code and furious chain-smoking requirement, and his son opted to follow "Holy Wayne," respectively. With his teenage daughter Jill (Margaret Qualley), Garvey grapples with uncertainty and forges new relationships as the human race undergoes a hard reset.

After ABC's hit series Lost's disappointing and uninspired ending, creator Damon Lindelof leveled up at HBO with The Leftovers. Through a science-fiction lens, the series explores themes Lindelof introduced in Lost and The Watchmen: faith and loss. Powerful, permeating performances by a supporting cast, including Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Christopher Eccleston, and Regina King, heighten an experience rife with moving ruminations on grief, life on earth, and the human condition. However, The Leftovers failed to appeal to everyone, and Lindelof had to fight for a third season to craft a departure worth remembering (he did). Since its end, critics have reassessed, naming the series one of the greatest ever created. Fans of metaphysical conjecture and composer Max Richter are in luck. The Leftovers is so much better than re-heated meatloaf.

The Leftovers can be streamed on Max in the U.S. Watch on Max

7 'Damages' (2007 - 2012)

Created by: Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman

Damages is a legal thriller about Patty Hewes (Glenn Close), a formidable, ethically selective lawyer at Hewes & Associates, her protégé, Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne), and the cases handled by the firm. The series pivots between the past and present through carefully interspersed cryptic flashbacks, adding to the tension and thrill. Ellen, a young associate, is ominously warned not to join the Hewes firm, and the insidious suggestion of that warning follows viewers into every subsequent scene. Patty aims to win cases, no matter the cost, which inextricably links Ellen to covert acts of misconduct with varying levels of danger and disbarment. Each season focuses on seemingly unwinnable cases, but in the hands of Patty Hewes, "impossible" isn't an option.

Her work on The Shield is a shining example of small-screen slaying, but Glenn Close's performance as Patty Hewes in Damages is a masterclass. In a career-changing turn as Ellen Parsons, Rose Byrne is far from chopped liver. Together, the actors implored audiences to watch what happens next, to follow the trail of blood. The series also featured a dynamic assortment of guest stars each season, from Martin Short to John Goodman and Lily Tomlin, to name a few. Co-creator Todd A. Kessler, who has written for The Sopranos and Bloodline, is no stranger to electrifying shows, and his contribution to Damages provides further proof of his talent. Fans of legal thrillers or above-average programming should look no further.

Damages can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

6 'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

Created by: Joe Penhall

In 2017, Netflix debuted Mindhunter, a psychological thriller series based on a nonfiction book written by retired FBI agent John E. Douglas. The show, co-produced and directed by David Fincher, follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), a psychology professor, as they conduct research into the minds of serial killers in the late 70s. Supplied by Douglas' research, Mindhunter includes dialog extracted from interview transcripts of imprisoned serial killers like Edmund Kemper, BTK, and Richard Speck. The characteristic moody direction of Fincher creates a foreboding, breath-holding atmosphere best experienced with the lights off.

With celebrated filmmaker Fincher at the helm of Mindhunter, there was little doubt the show would be anything but a hit. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the chilling serial killer profile piece a score of 96% fresh, followed by a 99% positive rating for the second season. Though the series is based on decades-old facts, and the majority of the murderers depicted have been caught or punished for their abhorrent crimes, viewers can't look away from the chilling scenes. Unfortunately (and a crime in its own right), Mindhunter ended abruptly after season two, resulting in a social media outcry from fans eager to direct their dissent at Netflix. Despite its brief appearance in TV thriller history, the show is nearly flawless in its execution and shouldn't be missed.

Mindhunter can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

5 'Yellowjackets' (2021 - present)

Created by: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

In 1996, a plane carrying a team of high school soccer players traveling from New Jersey to Seattle crash-landed in a remote, wooded area somewhere in Canada. The survivors of the crash remain stranded in the wilderness for nineteen months, over which time, many of them resort to cannibalism to stay alive. The episodes shift between 1996 and 2021, 25 years after the crash. In 2021, the remaining team members are practicing avoidance of their unspeakable acts through reckless acts of self-sabotage or repressed memories. Each episode highlights the individual experience of a specific character, which serves as clues to the mysterious dark force the grown women still can't escape.

The creators of the Showtime thriller, husband-and-wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, were inspired by historical tales of cannibalism, such as The Donner Party and the Andes plane crash in 1972. The pair sought to tell a story infused with classic teenage power dynamics resembling those in a hive: Yellowjackets. The show premiered to resounding positivity, including a rare 100% fresh report from Rotten Tomatoes and speedy renewal for seasons 2 and 3 (slated for a 2025 release). Critics praised the performances by veteran actors Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci but also noted stellar performances delivered by younger counterparts circa 1996. After a jaw-dropping, unbelievable second season (and killer soundtrack!), fans have an epi-pen ready for the sweet sting of season 3.

Yellowjackets can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

4 'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

Created by: Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

Seconds before he is murdered, financial analyst Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) volunteers to launder large sums of money for a Mexican drug cartel in exchange for his life and those of his wife and two children. The cartel agrees and sends the Byrdes to the Ozarks in Missouri, where the family is forced to begin a new life of crime. Their overwhelming task is further complicated when the Byrdes unknowingly encroach on territory already maintained by the Langmores and the Snells, local heroin dealers. To stay alive, Marty must involve his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), and his teenage children in the illegal cartel business, endangering their lives and anyone who tries to get in their way.

Ozark's slow burn didn't catch fire with all audiences, but when word of mouth spread like the Snells blazing opium fields, the show's remarkable 201 award nominations made sense. Julia Garner's portrayal of Ruth Langmore is reason enough to watch the show. The young actress took home a Golden Globe and 3 Primetime Emmy Awards and was crucial in making Ozark a sweaty, pulse-pounding, lose-lose thrill-a-thon. Bateman, Linney, Janet McTeer(!), and a supporting cast worth their weight in filthy money continued to raise the stakes (and their acting chops) as the series progressed. Incredibly, the pacing and storyline never became stale or predictable through its four seasons. File your nails, folks. Watching Ozark will make you nibble them to the quick.

Ozark can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

3 'True Detective' (2014 - Present)

Created by: Nic Pizzolatto

True Detective is an anthology true-crime series created by Nic Pizzolatto. The first (now iconic) season is set against the backdrop of rural south Louisiana, where two homicide detectives investigate a bizarre, cult-related murder of a young woman. The detectives, the pragmatic Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and the philosophical loner Rust Cohle (Mathew McConaughey), follow increasingly alarming clues that lead to shocking revelations. Like Damages and Yellowjackets, the episodes shift perspectives and time from 1995, when the investigation began, to 2012, through police statements made by Rust and Marty 17 years later.

Pizzolatto, a south Louisiana native, understood the assignment and staged the incomparable first season in his home state's saturated, sweltering landscape. The writer leaned into the occult and folklore specific to the region, touching on socio-economic hierarchies, infamous Louisiana politics, religion, and disenfranchised members of society. Critics and audiences showered the first season with so much praise that season 2 never had a fighting chance. Subsequent seasons in the anthology are worth watching, but they have yet to capture its inauguration's slow-moving, unnerving quality. Stunning visuals, an intricate story, and a haunting soundtrack converge and transport viewers to an otherworldly place where time is a flat circle.

True Decretive can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

2 'The X-Files' (1993 - 2018)

Created by: Chris Carter

The X-Files is a unique blend of science fiction, government conspiracy, and thrilling suspense. The series follows FBI agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), a believer in the unexplained, assigned to a bureau division specializing in unsolved cases dealing with mysterious phenomena. Mulder's partner, Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), a medical doctor and skeptical counterpart to Mulder's open-concept approach, is sent to The X-Files as Mulder's watchdog. From alien abductions to clairvoyant serial killers, the groundbreaking series spanning 11 seasons kept viewers on their toes. The spooky show alternated between chilling Monster of the Week episodes and a mythology arc interspersed through its impressive 218 hours of television.

Series creator Chris Carter had an idea for a series inspired by classic television shows like Kolchak, The Twilight Zone, and Twin Peaks. He couldn't have predicted how popular The X-Files would become or that it would be considered a "cultural touchstone." The series was awarded 62 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations and 12 Golden Globe nods, winning multiple trophies during its TV tenure. The X-Files has appeared on countless "Best of" lists since it arrived in the early 90s and is considered a cult classic and fan favorite. If a Monster of the Week episode doesn't increase blood pressure, the conspiracy of the mythology arc will have viewers pacing the room. The best part is that you don't have to love science fiction to Want to Believe.

The X-Files can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Created by: Vince Gilligan

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a brilliant, underpaid high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage III lung cancer. Walter's prognosis will leave his wife and two children financially insecure, so he approaches former student and known drug dealer Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) with a business plan. The pair begin to make and distribute crystal meth until Walter can ensure his family is taken care of after he's gone. The problem is, Walter White is a chemist, so their product is better than average -- it's the best. Before the rookie meth slingers knew it, their superior product had become in demand, resulting in a whack-a-mole game of cut-throat turf wars, expansion logistics, and visibility they hadn't bargained for.

Breaking Bad introduced one of the most prolific TV anti-heroes since Tony Soprano. Series creator Vince Gilligan, who wrote on The X-Files for many years, chose Cranston to play the dutiful teacher-turned-drug kingpin after working with him on the episode "Drive" in 1998. As Gilligan pitched the show, network after network passed on his idea ("Big mistake. Huge"). Breaking Bad was honored with 2 Peabody Awards, 58 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations, and 16 wins during its time on the air. Any Google search, including the keywords "best TV show," will undoubtedly include the series, as it has been repeatedly heralded by critics across the globe. If you're for thrills, Breaking Bad features the most anxiety-inducing scenarios and shocking twists, all in the name of family -- okay, and fat stacks.

Breaking Bad can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

