According to Merriam-Webster, a trope is "a common or overused theme or device" typically used in movies, television shows, and novels. When it comes to television, tropes can range from gender stereotypes to over-the-top love triangles and even unhealed wounds that lead characters to dish out vigilante justice in the name of loved ones, their city, or even the world.

These universal themes are so prevalent throughout television shows that a typical viewer most likely won't even notice they're watching a show with "a disposable partner" or a teen drama with a character that falls into the "misfit/outcast" archetype. Even so, viewers tend to gravitate toward shows that have some of the better tropes sprinkled throughout the plot, especially if they are used in a new and unique way, such as these.

10 The Office Place Romance

As seen in: 'The Office' (2005)

'The Office Place Romances' on television are more often than not a relationship that happens between the "popular guy" and the "quirky girl" within an office setting. Aka, exactly what the trope sounds like. Of course, there are other office relationships that may arise between characters with varying personality traits, but viewers tend to like seeing the good-looking guy ending up with the cute girl in the end. This trope, like most, isn't at the forefront of the show's plot but is more of a subplot people want to see more and more of as the series progresses. One such case of this trope is none other than The Office.

This particular television series has numerous relationships happening within the staff of Dunder-Mifflin, most likely thanks to the ensemble cast and its mockumentary-style filming. Viewers see the relationship of Jim and Pam, Dwight and Angela, and even Michael and Jan. The thing is, this series has so many ups and downs in each relationship due to the close quarters of being in an office; the characters are always around one another. There were multiple instances of will-they-won't-they, a different partner coming into the picture, and even heartbreaks. So, while The Office does showcase the "Office Roman" trope in its entirety, the series has zero issues bringing in some other tropes to drill these relationships home, making it one of the better workplace romance series on television!

9 The Disposable Partner

As seen in: 'Glee' (2009)

As far as plot devices go, 'The Disposable Lover' is a great trope to put a bit of friction between two characters viewers know for a fact should be together. Take Glee, for example - Rachel and Finn clearly belong together, but Quinn and Jesse come into the picture and make sure they aren't available. While the latter two characters have feelings for the former, they are still considered disposable because there is no way they will actually stay together in the long run, making viewers think of them as some of the worst television couples. Yes, it is a bit biased, but it makes sense when you're rooting for two people who are clearly endgame. Viewers also see this with the whole Ms. Pillsbury being engaged to Carl, the dentist, even though she should be 100% with Mr. Shu. That being said, breaking that engagement was questionable because, hello, Ms. Pillsbury, it is John Stamos.

'The Disposable Partner' usually lasts a few episodes too long and tests the patience of the viewers. The character, or characters, are meant to be disposable, and viewers are not supposed to feel sorry or sympathetic when they eventually leave the series. Glee did a very good job managing this trope because the writers went as far as both a pregnancy and an engagement for two different disposable couples, making viewers think Finn was actually going to end up with someone other than Rachel and Ms. Pillsbury was going to marry someone other than Will. It was a very interesting and new way of going about 'The Disposable Partner' when viewers thought there was no way out of either situation.

8 The Wise Old Professional

As seen in: 'The Punisher' (2017)

The voice of reason, 'The Wise Old Professional' trope, tends to revolve around a minor character who the main character goes for advice. This character is seen as an individual with a good head on his shoulders and someone who will keep an unbiased opinion on matters brought to them by the main protagonist, since the two are typically good friends or acquaintances. Smart and very careful with their words, 'The Wise Old Professional' is someone who is always there and rooting for the person they are trying to help, no matter the circumstances or odds. The trope is seen very clearly in the relationship between Frank Castle and Curtis Hoyle in The Punisher, a series where the title character needs more than a little sound advice to get him through his day-to-day life.

The Punisher is an interesting case study for this trope, as Castle is the picture-perfect depiction of an antihero, someone who is doing all the wrong things for the right reasons. That's where Hoyle comes into play. While Hoyle isn't the typical "old" person, he is someone Castle goes to for advice, and, at times, it seems as though he even wants Hoyle to talk him out of what he is about to do. Alas, Castle is a stubborn former Marine and will listen to his friend's words but tends to go about his plans anyway. The series does a great job with this trope, as it isn't the typical 'Wise Old Professional' relationship. Hoyle and Castle were both Marines who served together in the military. The former isn't a professor or a typical professional, as viewers tend to see with this trope. They have the utmost respect for one another, even though Moore knows what Castle did after getting out and what he plans to do in the name of vengeance.

7 The Beautiful Wife And Funny Husband

As seen in: 'Family Guy' (1999)

The 'Beautiful Wife and Funny Husband' trope is so widely spread in pop culture as a whole that people don't even seem to recognize it anymore, making it one of the better tropes in television. When you don't even notice a trope, that means the writers did something right! This particular trope is exactly what it sounds like – a show where a married couple has a beautiful wife, and the husband is just an average-looking guy with a funny personality.

A great example of this trope is in the animated series Family Guy, where Lois is seen as this beautiful woman who has a good head on her shoulders, and Peter is just a guy who happens to be funny and acts like a child at times. Even so, Lois loves Peter and accepts him for who he is, weird chicken fights and all. It is all about the man having a personality and the woman kind of going along with everything and trying their best to move the plot forward for their partner.

6 I Have Something To Tell You…Never Mind

As seen in: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' (2013)

Arguably, one of the most aggravating, and yet viewers love it, is the 'I have something to tell you…never mind' trope. Typically, this trope pops up when one character has catastrophic, life-changing news and wants to tell someone, and, go figure; they chicken out at the last second. Fortunately for the viewer, this leads to many more episodes because the character decided not to get help from friends or family, something that would have led to a speedy fix of their problem. The trope is used to create suspense and conflict, leading characters to do things they otherwise wouldn't do.

This is seen time and again in some of the best espionage shows, such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. For example, in season five of the series, Agent Yo-Yo Rodriguez is told by her future self that the only way to save the world is to let Phil Coulson die (again). Of course, Yo-Yo decides that information is best left to herself and doesn't tell the rest of her team for a few episodes, even though everyone is running around trying to figure out how to save the world from splitting in half. It was a great use of the trope, as it leaves viewers in utter suspense and wondering how the team is going to choose between saving Coulson or the world.

5 The Love Triangle

As seen in: 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009)

As far as teen dramas go, one of the biggest tropes utilized is the 'Love Triangle.' Usually, this trope involves the main girl and two love interests and has the intent of creating drama and tension between the characters. Of course, it also touches on the viewers' human nature and has them rooting for a side and couple, hoping the one they're shipping winds up together by the end. Emotionally draining and downright exhausting, 'Love Triangles' might be one of the most I'm-going-to-throw-something-at-the-TV tropes used in screenwriting, especially if done correctly over the course of a few seasons, as seen in The Vampire Diaries.

Elena, Stephan, and Damon: aka two centuries-old vampire brothers who are pinning over the same girl. Amazingly, things are a bit more complicated than that summary and bring a whole new depth to the stereotypical 'Love Triangle' trope. Elena just so happens to be a doppelgänger the brothers loved when they were first turned into vampires. Fast-forward to the 21st century, and they move back to their family home in Mystic Falls, where they meet a girl who looks like their beloved, albeit crazy, Katherine. Cue the sibling rivalry and a love triangle that literally lasted centuries. It is one of those rare times that a television love triangle actually works and doesn't leave the audience cringing.

4 The Sidekick

As seen in: 'Seinfeld' (1989)

What is a main character without a sidekick? A best friend who sticks with them through thick and thin? 'The Sidekick' trope is one seen on many television series. It's a character that is typically not as good-looking, funny, or smart as the main character but who viewers see as, sometimes, a more dynamic person (even if they are there to make the lead look way better than they probably are). Either way, they are a presence seen throughout a series and tend to be safe from cancelation.

One such 'Sidekick' trope is seen in the sitcom Seinfeld, a show that is literally about nothing but has one thing at the core of its plot - friendship. George Costanza is the cranky, witty sidekick of Jerry Seinfeld. With his weird worldview and overall pessimistic demeanor, George has a tendency to make Jerry look very good, especially in front of women. Viewers can always count on George to be there when it counts and to get himself in very strange situations, things that could very much be avoided if the New Yorker kept his opinions to himself. 'The Sidekick' is utilized very well in this particular sitcom because George is seen as a main character, having his own storyline, even though Larry David wrote the character as a supporting part to make Jerry look to have a more well-rounded personality, making George one of TV's best sidekicks.

3 Random Musical Episode

As seen in: 'Lucifer' (2016)

Plopped into the middle of a season in a show that is not in the musical genre, the 'Random Musical Episode' typically doesn't have anything to move the plot forward and is just the slightest bit cringy. Yes, this trope may seem to come out of the blue at times, but it does help actors showcase their other talents, whether it is singing or dancing -- even if it is in the middle of a drama. While it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the forward progression of the show, musical episodes can be fun and have a weird appeal to them, especially if the actors are exceedingly talented at music. Even if the actors are multi-talented, it doesn't always mean the musical episode works. One series that includes this trope and makes it work, though, is Lucifer, as the series does something very unexpected with it. The show found a way to include what seemed like a random musical episode into the overarching plot, making it actually flow with the rest of the series.

In the episode "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," the gang goes about doing what they typically do: go to a crime scene and work on the case. This time, though, Chloe, Ella, and the rest of the LAPD wind up singing and dancing on a field. The reason is something Lucifer has said during pretty much the entire series—God is doing it for his own amusement, making people sing what they are feeling. It is an interesting way to go about the trope, as it isn't some random musical episode but rather showcasing that Lucifer isn't the unreliable person a lot of people see him to be. He's told numerous people throughout his time in Los Angeles that his father, God, likes to play with people's emotions. In this episode, viewers are seeing just that.

2 The Outcast/Misfit

As seen in: 'Wednesday' (2022)

Seen as sad, forlorn, and very broody, 'The Outcast/Misfit' doesn't fit in with societal norms, and they are not afraid to let others know. This trope can be seen in a few ways: a character who has a dark secret, someone who is convicted of a crime they did not commit, or even a character who looks and acts differently. They are usually a very interesting outsider with a multidimensional personality that brings a lot of mystery, intrigue, and suspense to stories.

One such character is the title character on Wednesday. Gothic, deadpan, and enrolled at Nevermore Academy - a school she does not want to be in - Wednesday is the stereotypical misfit as she is the new kid who does not belong to any clique. Someone who is really not interested in making friends, Wednesday finds her dark demeanor diminished by an unlikely roommate and friend, Enid, a colorful werewolf who wants nothing more than to break Wednesday's misfit stereotype. In the end, Enid really didn't want her roommate to change. This is a nice break from the typical trope where the outcast stays an outcast and is seen as dangerous. While Wednesday has her fair share of enemies throughout the first season, she also makes friends and allies who would do anything to help her. This is a unique take on 'The Outcast,' as Wednesday finds a place at Nevermore Academy, something the misfits of television shows rarely, if ever, do.

Wednesday Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Seasons 2 Release Date November 23, 2022

1 The Unhealed Wound

As seen in: 'Arrow'

Often seen in the superhero genre, 'The Unhealed Wound' is usually reserved for complex characters who have a single motivation for what they are doing and why they are doing it. While the wound can be physical, like a distinct scar, it is often a psychological wound from a severe trauma the character experienced at some point early in their life. These wounds are often seen in character flashbacks or lengthy monologs, detailing to the viewer exactly what happened to them and how it has affected them in life.

In the case of Arrow and Oliver Queen, 'The Unhealed Wound' comes in the form of watching his father die in front of him, being stranded on an island in the East China Sea for five years, and enduring years of intense on-the-spot survival. When he finally gets home, the wounds he endured on the island, both physical and psychological, lead him to become a vigilante in Starling City. What makes Arrow unique, though, is that it uses this trope to further Oliver Queen's character arc, as he brings people into his vigilante nightlife, falls in love, and, after a long time, becomes legit in the eyes of the legal system. Typically, the characters who fall under this trope are always running from the law and wind up in very violent situations that leave them dead by the end of the series.

