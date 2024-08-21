Television and films all share one thing in common: they all rely on tropes that have existed for years, decades, and even centuries. There are popular tropes that everyone loves, including but not limited to The Final Girl, The Cavalry, and The Animal Companion, among many others. TV tropes are what makes television and film interesting; it is the anticipation of how certain tropes will play out or how writers might put a spin on their series.

While there are plenty of favorite tropes, there are also quite a few that have not aged well, are overused, or just were plain bad from the get-go. Be this as it may, some of these tropes are used very often in television for the impact they may have once had or just due to somewhat lazy writing. It's important to acknowledge that not all these tropes are bad; in fact, they can be good when used in a unique way. But here are some tropes that just need to be retired.

10 Will-They-Won't-They

As seen in: 'InuYasha'

Image via Crunchyroll

The 'will-they-won’t-they' debate has been going on in plenty of TV shows and films, where viewers wonder if the two leads will get together. Love can be an interesting adventure, watching two compatible or sometimes incompatible individuals falling in love over a period of time, but in some cases, it is used to just draw out tension and intrigue. When drawn out, it can be more annoying to watch than anything else.

One such case shows up in InuYasha. Kagome and InuYasha are the two leads, and while they hate each other at first, some unseen force is always keeping them together, and eventually, it becomes obvious through their inner monologue—and even dialogue and actions—that they have fallen for each other. However, their potential romance is drawn on for the entire series—160 episodes! Their romance is clear as day early on, and viewers are forced to watch both characters act ignorant. This is a trope that needs to be left behind as more innovative love stories are produced.

Inuyasha (2000) Release Date August 31, 2002 Cast Kappei Yamaguchi , Richard Ian Cox , Sarah Hauser , Darren Pleavin , Satsuki Yukino , Moneca Stori , Kumiko Watanabe , Jillian Michaels Main Genre Animation Seasons 7 Creator(s) Rumiko Takahashi

9 Reincarnation

As seen in: 'Oshi no Ko'

Image via Shueisha

Reincarnation can be such an awkward trope to watch unfold on television. It tends to make things a little too easy for characters; for example, sometimes, an already-established character with tons of history being reincarnated makes that reincarnation already beloved in some way, even if both are supposed to be distinct characters. Not to mention, the reincarnation trope can somewhat be disturbing to watch or make viewers uncomfortable, as sometimes it involves meeting a certain character's loved one via reincarnation, which includes meeting them at a young age and then once more when they're much older.

Oshi no Ko is a popular anime that follows the reincarnation of Gorou Amamiya as famous popstar Ai's son. During her labor, he was murdered by an obsessive fan, and he was reborn as Aqua. Though reincarnation can be interesting and serve as a key point in the story, it can also lead to awkward or lazy storytelling. For example, it feels as though the reincarnation aspect was just meant to give the twins some personality, since the beginning takes place when they are infants. When using reincarnation, it's a good tool to create an emotional and well-developed plot (Goblin, for example). When used poorly just as a character-development tool, such as in the case of Oshi no Ko in its current form, then it feels a little lazy. In general, it’s overused, overdone, and usually done poorly.

Oshi No Ko Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 12, 2023 Main Genre Anime Number of Episodes 18

8 Love at First Sight

As seen in: 'Naruto'

Image via Pierrot

Love at first sight can be such a beautiful thing in a story, where two unsuspecting people fall for each other so easily on a whim. It can lead to beautiful storytelling, and there are plenty of successful love-at-first-sight stories: Boys Over Flowers, Practical Magic, etc. However, love at first sight is also terribly overdone, and the trope is now beyond exhusted.

But beyond being exhausted, it is also too cliche nowadays. Viewers want more complex love stories, with enemies to lovers being an extremely popular trope. Now that the spectrum of favorite tropes has moved, love at first sight has fallen out of favor, and half the time it doesn’t even make sense. Naruto, a popular and mainstream anime, features the love at first sight trope. Sakura is the first to fall for Sasuke. Though it's played off as a crush initially, it becomes clear that she loves him enough to do anything for him. Sure, they develop a more complex relationship later on and become endgame, but the interest she has in him initially does not make sense, especially because he has rarely ever returned the sentiment. It’s time writers bag love at first sight.

Naruto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

7 The Dumb Dad

As seen in: 'Family Guy'

Image via Fox

The dumb dad trope is where the father of a household is incredibly—and unbelievably—dumb that most viewers wouldn’t believe what they were watching. It’s a seriously funny trope. But it is also way overused to the point it’s no longer funny. It is too common, and the jokes are all the same.

Family Guy is one of those television shows where the dumb dad trope is way overplayed. Peter Griffin might have been a bit on the slow side, but he was never truly and fully straight-out dumb to the point he couldn’t understand when lines were crossed or when he made a mistake. It began as a trait of his, and then just became a comedic gag that other live-action and animated shows (American Dad, Modern Family, The Cleveland Show) adapted into their shows. There’s nothing wrong with a dad being dumb sometimes, but so unbelievably dumb that they don’t show empathy or understand basic things? Let’s retire the dumb dad trope and come up with something more original.

6 Love Triangles

As seen in: 'Jane the Virgin'

Image via CW

Love triangles are another popular and commonly used trope. It is seen in so many films and franchises: The Hunger Games, Twilight, InuYasha, Boys Over Flowers, and even dramas like Degrassi. While love triangles can add to the tension and complicate relationships, sometimes they end up complicating the story more than it is worth.

In Jane the Virgin, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is accidentally impregnated via insemination. At the time, she was in a relationship with her boyfriend Michael (Brett Jordan Dier) for two years. But not too long after meeting Raphael (Justin Baldoni), the father of her child, she ends up falling for him, making her time with Michael seem pointless and worthless. Sure, sometimes she'd lean towards Michael, but her feelings for Raphael didn't feel comparable to her relationship with Michael. Especially when it was clear the two were not compatible, the love triangle still ensued for the entirety of the show, making it more of a slog-fest than anything else. Love triangles need to be used sparingly. Most importantly, when they are used, they shouldn't overcomplicate the story. Viewers should feel torn between both love interests.

Jane the Virgin Release Date October 13, 2014 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Ivonne Coll Main Genre Drama Seasons 5 Studio The CW

5 Unnecessary Misunderstandings

As seen in: 'InuYasha'

Image via Sunrise

Every relationship has complications and misunderstandings. Communication is not always perfect either. While there are plenty of fan-favorite pairings in television (Jim Halpert/Pam Beesly, Rachel Green/Ross Geller, Minato/Kushina), many of these pairings go through misunderstandings due to a lack of communication.

While this can create tension within relationships and keep viewers on edge when the misunderstandings are unnecessary—e.g., caused via lack of talking or explaining, then the trope becomes tiresome. One good example often occurs in InuYasha; Kagome and InuYasha are totally in love with each other, but part of the reason they don't get together is because of their lack of communication. Whenever they have a heart-to-heart, their relationship becomes extremely wholesome. But when their communication falls flat because they refuse to communicate or they overassume things about one another, then the love story drags on a tad bit too much. Sometimes the misdirect of communication is good, but let's have more complicated problems within relationships that don't feel like a rehash of every other love story.

4 Pretending Not to Be in Love

As seen in: 'Uncontrollably Fond'

When it comes to avoiding overused tropes, having a couple pretend that they are no longer in love with one another is not the way to go. This trope usually occurs after a breakup of some kind, and one party pretends they are no longer in love with the other, be it to protect them from an outside force or because they think their partner deserves better.

This was the most frustrating trope seen in Uncontrollably Fond, a popular K-drama starring Kim Woo-bin and Suzy Bae. While it was beyond obvious that Joon-young (Woo-bin) was in love with No-eul (Suzy Bae), in the second half of the show, he continuously pushed her away and acted as though his love for her had dissipated or never existed. It was frustrating because, while he did it, because he thought it would make his death easier for her, it felt very frustrating to watch the setup for their love story crumble. And to see No-eul pine for him unnecessarily, wasting valuable storytelling...yeah, this trope definitely needs to be left behind in the dust.

3 Accidental Pregnancy

As seen in: 'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

Image via CTV

Another popular trope seen regularly in romantic dramas: accidental pregnancy. This is probably one of the worst tropes seen in television, as they serve no purpose other than to serve as a problem for couples in shows and films. While tension is necessary in relationships to keep things exciting, accidental pregnancy is lazy work. It requires some convoluted reason as to why the couple got pregnancy—surprise—and just makes it seem like pregnancy in general is a problem.

While not the most frustrating point in the Degrassi series, at some point, Clare Edwards (Aislinn Paul) gets pregnant accidentally, though she is not quite sure who the father is due to an affair. This ultimately destroys both her relationships within the love triangle that occurs in her story arc, because both men act cold and hurtful toward her for making mistakes, causing problems as a result of this unplanned pregnancy, and destroying lives. It felt annoying more than anything else to watch the development of Drew (Luke Bilyk) and Eli (Munro Chambers) fly out the window so that they could instead be hurtful, and truthfully, this arc did not do anything for her other than appear as some bullying scheme. Instead, television should turn the trope on its head and use pregnancy or accidental pregnancy as a positive stepping stone for relationships or enhance one couple within love triangles. Either retire the trope or do something different with it.

Degrassi: The Next Generation Release Date April 1, 2002 Cast Demetrius Joyette , Niamh Wilson , Craig Arnold , Drake Creator Kit Hood, Yan Moore, Linda Schuyler Main Genre Drama Seasons 14

2 Amnesia

As seen in: 'Boys Over Flowers'

Image via KBS2

Nothing is worse than throwing a wrench into a relationship that is going well at long last. Amnesia is the absolute worst trope in any film or media. Unless the story is centered around it—50 First Dates, for example—then it does nothing but cause unnecessary angst. It is a useless tool to cause emotional distress to viewers.

In Boys Over Flowers, once Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) and Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho) are one step closer to being together, he is hit by a car and develops amnesia. He does not remember Jan-di, and in the process, he is lied to by another woman who claims to be his lover. This leads to heartache for both the female lead and the viewers, who have watched the couple suffer through cheating, bad breakups, arranged marriages, and assault. And the point of the amnesia? Little to none, considering it didn't do much for the story except confirm that Jun-pyo loves Jan-di, which the audience already knew from previous trials and tribulations.