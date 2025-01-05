Many TV villains could easily be one of the Wicked Witches from Frank L. Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz universe. They are self-involved and often corrupt, using magic to get their way and defeat their enemies. In Baum's novel, the most famous witch is the Wicked Witch of the West, and the one who tries to get Dorothy out of the Land of Oz. The story also has other Wicked Witches from other sides of the world—East, North, and South.

When Gregory Maguire wrote Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West in 1995, he reimagined the world of the green-skinned witch, naming her Elphaba. Her story was revised to be a more sympathetic character, so some TV villains that people could relate to or cheer for are also great material for being witches in Wicked. These characters are known for their corrupt nature and some redeemable qualities, but could easily find themselves as evil witches in the world of Wicked.

10 Agatha Harkness

'WandaVision' (2021)

Agatha Harkness establishes herself as the antagonist in WandaVision but is the hero of the latest Disney/Marvel spin-off, Agatha All Along. Despite getting attention as the main character later on, Agatha is first introduced to viewers as a malevolent presence in Wanda Maximoff's life. In that way, she's very much like Elphaba, who was first mostly known as the Wicked Witch of the West, but now has a name and a story dedicated to her in Wicked.

Agatha is a powerful sorceress with the ability to manipulate and deceive, and she can reach into different dimensions and control objects from those parts, too. In Wandavision, Wanda Maximoff deals with the grief of losing her lover, Vision, by creating a false world that often plays out like a sitcom from the 1950s. As Wanda's life in the illusion progresses, one of the people captured in it is Agatha, as Wanda's friend Agnes, played brilliantly by Kathryn Hahn. As deceptive as Agatha is in WandaVision, she's portrayed as a more inquisitive witch in Agatha All Along.

9 Alexis Carrington Colby

'Dynasty' (1981-1989)

Alexis Colby, or Alexis Carrington, or Alexis Carrington Colby, is Dynasty's biggest villain. Played by Joan Collins, Alexis marks a formidable entry into the world of the Carrington family and the Dynasty universe through an episode dedicated to her. She makes herself their biggest nightmare by getting under each of their skins, especially Krystle (Linda Evans), who is the quintessential 'good girl.' One might imagine Alexis and Krystle as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North from the original Oz storyline.

Joan Collins listed several real-life inspirations for creating the devious, treacherous, and ruthless character of Alexis, but one of the most notable is Donald Trump. She mentioned how people in business tend to be "manipulative and devious and clever." These are the qualities one could imagine within any evil witch in a fictionalized world, especially Wicked. With her in that universe, the stakes would be much higher, though Alexis doesn't have any supernatural powers—only malice.

8 Lenny Busker

'Legion' (2017-2019)

Lenore 'Lenny' Busker may be an odd choice for the world of Wicked, but her presence in Legion is menacing and manipulative—qualities an evil witch would most likely possess. Legion is a comic book adaptation starring Dan Stevens as David Haller, aka Legion. He is a mutant with schizophrenia and the abilities of telekinesis, telepathy, and teleportation. David is confined in a mental institution, where he meets Lenny (Aubrey Plaza); she's at first a scared and confused girl but dies not long after. She's then reincarnated as a manifestation of a villain in David's mind, becoming his worst nightmare.

With Lenny becoming a malevolent presence for David, she's able to bend the rules and manipulate him the way she wants. Her powers have an immense effect on David, since she's the manifestation of the Shadow King, a strong evil mutant that preys on other mutants' psyches. While the Shadow King is in Lenny's form, David's most vulnerable because she's in the form of someone he likes but cruel. Lenny would be a powerful and manipulative evil witch in any version of Wicked.

7 Kai Winn Adami

'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' (1993-1999)

One of the most prominent TV villains of all time is Winn Adami, who, throughout the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine series, was depicted rising from a Bajoran faith fanatic getting arrested to becoming a Kai, a leader of the Bajoran faith of the highest order. Winn Adami's life seemed arduous at first, with her as a manipulative and highly observant individual. She could see through people, deceive them for personal gain, and talk to the masses so eloquently that anyone would turn to her religion in her presence.

Kai Winn Adami was portrayed by Louise Fletcher, who found her to be like a Pope, but as she said, "Like an ancient Pope, from the old days when Popes were ruthless and powerful and exerted their powers and fought wars." These qualities make Winn Adami not just the biggest and best villain on TV - ever - but the ideal material for an evil witch in the Land of Oz. She could even be the Wizard herself if she put her mind to it.

6 Katherine Pierce

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

How could anyone forget Katherine Pierce, aka Katerina Petrova, and her villainous presence throughout The Vampire Diaries? She was the definition of an antagonist: an insensitive, proud, selfish, and arrogant character who would opt for self-preservation more often than save someone else. However, in getting to know Katherine (much like Elphaba in Wicked), the banishment from her family and the desire to be popular and accepted had led her to grow cold due to rejection and deceit. In many ways, Katherine is like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Nina Dobrev, who plays the protagonist Elena in The Vampire Diaries, also breathes life into Katherine very differently and with complex nuances. It was easy for audiences to differentiate between her as Elena and as Katherine, in part due to differences in their appearance and style, but largely due to Dobrev's portrayal. Katherine is considered one of the biggest antagonists of The Vampire Diaries, which is her ticket into the order of the Wicked Witches.