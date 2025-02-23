While a good TV series needs a great villain, sometimes a well-written and excellently portrayed one is so effective that fans become genuinely furious. Throughout TV history, there have been various villains so despicable and ruthless that they’ve earned fans' eternal ire.

Unexpected series like H2o: Just Add Water and Jessica Jones host some of the greatest and most hated antagonists on TV. From high school mean girls, to mind-controlling sociopaths, this list consists of some of the most wretched villainous characters that fans have loathed from their debuts to their last moments—and even beyond.

10 Azula

Played by Grey DeLisle in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005–2008)

Image via Nickeloden Animation Studio

This is one of the scariest cartoon villains out there. Avatar: The Last Airbender's villain, Azula (Grey DeLisle), the Fire Lord’s daughter, is known for her ruthlessness and strategic mind. Serving as the primary antagonist, Azula often uses her calculative genius in her relentless pursuit of the adored protagonist, Aang, and his friends.

Fans appreciate Azula’s schemes for the intensity they bring to the beloved series, but her manipulative and cruel roadblocks for the team of friends are often rage-inducing. This has led many fans to count her as one of the most hated characters in TV history, particularly during the animated series' three-season run.